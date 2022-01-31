How to watch Super Bowl LVI: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Rams

Super Bowl LVI is officially set.

After the Cincinnati Bengals' win in the AFC Championship game and the WHO win in the NFC Championship game on Sunday night, the two teams will now square off in Los Angeles in two weeks.

Here’s everything you need to know for the big game:

Super Bowl LVI: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Rams

When: Sunday, Feb. 13 | 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: SoFi Stadium | Inglewood, California

Early Line: Rams -3.5 point favorites on BetMGM

The Bengals stunned the Kansas City Chiefs with a wild 27-24 overtime win on Sunday afternoon at Arrowhead Stadium, marking their third straight postseason win after going more than three decades without one. After rallying out of an early 18-point hole, Joe Burrow put the Bengals in position for a game-winning field goal in overtime after a Patrick Mahomes interception to start the extra period.

The Bengals will now play in the franchise’s third Super Bowl, and the first since 1988. The team has never won the game.

The Rams rallied back from a 10-point fourth quarter deficit to beat the 49ers 20-17 on Sunday night in Los Angeles, which landed them back in the Super Bowl for the second time in four years. The Rams’ comeback, completed with a final interception by Aaron Donald, marked the largest fourth-quarter comeback in NFC Championship game history.

The Rams will get to play in the Super Bowl at their home stadium, the second straight year that a home team has done so.

The matchup between the Rams and Bengals will be the lowest seeded battle in Super Bowl history.