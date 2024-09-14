How To Watch NCAA Football: Colorado vs. Colorado State, kickoff time, how to stream and more

The Colorado Buffaloes will play the Colorado State Rams on Saturday during week 3 of NCAA Football. (Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

The Colorado State Rams will host the Colorado Buffaloes for the Rocky Mountain Showdown rivalry this Saturday night at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins, CO. The Buffaloes are coming off last week's loss to the Nebraska Cornhuskers, where they were defeated 28-10, while the Rams emerged as the winners in their week 2 game against Northern Colorado with a score of 38-17. The Buffaloes vs. Rams game will air on Saturday, Sept. 14 on CBS and Paramount+, with kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET. Here's how to watch Colorado vs. Colorado State this Saturday.

How to watch the Colorado Buffaloes vs. Colorado State Rams:

Date: Saturday, Sept. 14

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins, Colorado

TV Channel: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+, Fubo, DirecTV, NFL+, and more

Where to watch the Buffaloes vs. Rams game on TV:

You can watch coverage of this weekend's game between the Colorado Buffaloes and the Colorado State Rams on CBS starting at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Where to watch Buffaloes vs. Rams without cable:

2024 NCAA Week 3 Schedule:

All times Eastern

Week 3 of the NCAA season will begin with Thursday evening games between Northwestern State and Alabama, and Arizona vs. Texas State. Here's a full rundown of the schedule for this week.

Thursday, Sept. 12

Northwestern State vs. Alabama: 7:30 p.m. (ESPN),

Arizona vs. Texas State: 7:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

Friday, Sept. 13

UNLV vs. Kansas: 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Arizona vs. Kansas State, 8 p.m. (FOX)

Saturday, Sept. 14

Alabama vs, Wisconsin: 12 p.m. (FOX)

Arkansas State vs. Michigan: 12 p.m. (Big Ten Network)

Oklahoma State vs. Tulsa: 12 p.m. (ESPN)

LSU vs. South Carolina: 12 p.m. (ABC)

Louisiana Tech vs. NC State,: 12 p.m. (ACC Network)

Central Michigan vs. Illinois: 12 p.m. (Peacock)

Memphis vs Florida State, 12 p.m. (ESPN)

Cincinnati vs Miami (OH): 12 p.m. (ESPNU)

North Texas vs. Texas Tech: 12 p.m. (FS1)

Central Connecticut State vs. Saint Francis (PA): 12 p.m. (NEC Front Row)

Lehigh vs. LIU: 12 p.m. (NEC Front Row)

North Greenville vs. The Citadel: 12 p.m. (ESPN+)

Mercyhurst vs. Robert Morris | ESPN+

Marist vs. Lafayette: 12:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

Boston College vs. Missouri: 12:45 p.m. (SEC Network)

Massachusetts vs. Buffalo: 1 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

Delaware vs. North Carolina A&T: 1 p.m. (FloSports)

Stony Brook vs. Fordham: 1 p.m. (ESPN+)

Western Illinois vs. Illinois State: 1 p.m. (ESPN+)

Georgetown vs. Sacred Heart: 1 p.m. (ESPN+)

Virginia-Lynchburg vs. Presbyterian: 1 p.m. (ESPN+)

Coastal Carolina vs. Temple: 2 p.m. (ESPN+)

Charleston Southern vs. Richmond: 2 p.m. (FloSports)

Holy Cross vs. Bryant: 2 p.m. (FloSports)

Idaho State vs. North Dakota: 2 p.m. (ESPN+)

Duquesne vs. Youngstown State: 2 p.m. (ESPN+)

Stetson vs. Furman: 2 p.m. (ESPN+)

Wagner vs. Delaware State: 3 p.m. (ESPN+)

Morehead State vs. Montana: 3 p.m. (ESPN+)

Morehouse vs. Howard: 3 p.m. (CNBC)

Notre Dame vs. Purdue: 3:30 p.m. (CBS)

Oregon vs. Oregon State: 3:30 p.m. (FOX)

Ball State vs. Miami: 3:30 p.m. (ACC Network)

Tulane vs. Oklahoma: 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)

VMI vs. Georgia Tech: 3:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

Texas A&M vs. Florida: 3:30 p.m. (ABC)

Prairie View A&M vs. Michigan State: 3:30 p.m. (Big Ten Network)

Nevada vs. Minnesota: 3:30 p.m. (Big Ten Network)

Washington State vs. Washington: 3:30 p.m. (Peacock)

West Virginia vs. Pittsburgh: 3:30 p.m (ESPN2)

Morgan State vs. Ohio: 3:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

Monmouth vs. Maine: 3:30 p.m. (FloSports)

Towson vs. Villanova: 3:30 p.m. (FloSports)

Troy vs. Iowa: 4 p.m. (FS1)

App State vs. East Carolina: 4 p.m. (ESPNU)

Hampton vs. Norfolk State: 4 p.m. (ESPN+)

UAlbany vs. Idaho: 4 p.m (ESPN+)

South Dakota vs. Portland State: 4 p.m. (ESPN+)

Abilene Christian vs. Northern Colorado: 4 p.m. (ESPN+)

UAB vs. Arkansas: 4:15 p.m. (SEC Network)

Utah vs. Utah State: 4:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

North Dakota State vs. ETSU: 5:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

UConn vs. Duke: 6 p.m. (ESPN+)

Virginia Tech vs. Old Dominion: 6 p.m. (ESPN+)

FIU vs. FAU: 6 p.m. (ESPN+)

UTEP vs. Liberty: 6 p.m. (ESPN+)

South Carolina State vs. Georgia Southern: 6 p.m. (ESPN+)

North Carolina Central vs. North Carolina: 6 p.m. (ESPN+)

Colgate vs. Akron: 6 p.m. (ESPN+)

Gardner-Webb vs. Charlotte: 6 p.m. (ESPN+)

Campbell vs. Rhode Island: 6 p.m. (FloSports)

William & Mary vs, Wofford: 6 p.m. (ESPN+)

Western Carolina vs. Elon: 6 p.m. (FloSports)

Stonehill vs. New Hampshire: 6 p.m. (FloSports)

West Georgia vs. Eastern Kentucky: 6 p.m. (ESPN+)

Mercer vs. Chattanooga: 6 p.m. (ESPN+)

Dayton vs. Indiana State: 6 p.m. (ESPN+)

Merrimack vs. Bucknell: 6 p.m. (ESPN+)

Ole Miss vs, Wake Forest: 6:30 p.m. (The CW Network)

Bethune-Cookman vs. Western Michigan: 6:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

UTSA vs. Texas: 7 p.m. ESPN

Vanderbilt vs. Georgia State: 7 p.m. (ESPN+)

Jacksonville State vs. Eastern Michigan: 7 p.m. (ESPN+)

Kennesaw State vs. San José State: 7 p.m. (truTV/Max)

Western Kentucky vs. Middle Tennessee: 7 p.m. (ESPN+)

Hawai'i vs. Sam Houston: 7 p.m. (ESPN+)

South Florida vs. Southern Miss: 7 p.m. (ESPN+)

Austin Peay vs. Central Arkansas: 7 p.m. (ESPN+)

Lindenwood vs. Missouri State: 7 p.m. (ESPN+)

Mississippi Valley State vs. Murray State: 7 p.m. (ESPN+)

Augustana (SD) vs. South Dakota State: 7 p.m. (ESPN+)

Incarnate Word vs. Southern Illinois: 7 p.m. (ESPN+)

Alabama State vs. Samford: 7 p.m. (ESPN+)

Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs. Tennessee State: 7 p.m. (HBCUGO)

Southern vs. Jackson State: 7 p.m. (ESPN+)

Edward Waters vs. Alcorn State: 7 p.m. (SWAC Digital Network)

North Alabama vs. UT Martin: 7 p.m. (ESPN+)

Grambling State vs. Texas A&M-Commerce: 7 p.m. (ESPN+)

Louisiana Christian vs. Houston Christia: 7 p.m. (ESPN+)

Weber State vs. Lamar: 7 p.m. (ESPN+)

Eastern Washington vs. Southeastern Louisiana: 7 p.m. (ESPN+)

Georgetown (KY) vs. Alabama A&M: 7 p.m. (SWAC Digital Network)

Georgia vs. Kentucky: 7:30 p.m. (ABC)

New Mexico vs. Auburn: 7:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Toledo vs. Mississippi State: 7:30 p.m. (ESPNU)

Indiana vs. UCLA: 7:30 p.m. (NBC/Peacock)

Northern Iowa vs. Nebraska: 7:30 p.m. (Big Ten Network)

Air Force vs. Baylor: 7:30 p.m. (FS1)

Colorado vs. Colorado State: 7:30 p.m. (CBS)

UCF vs. TCU: 7:30 p.m. (FOX)

Eastern Illinois vs. Northwestern: 7:30 p.m. (Big Ten Network)

Indiana Wesleyan vs. Valparaiso: 7:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

Kent State vs. Tennessee: 7:45 p.m. (SEC Network)

Maryland vs. Virginia: 8 p.m. (ACC Network)

Rice vs. Houston: 8 p.m. (ESPN+)

UC Davis vs. Southern Utah: 8 p.m. (ESPN+)

Western Oregon vs. Cal Poly: 8 p.m. (ESPN+)

Stephen F. Austin vs. McNeese: 8 p.m. (ESPN+)

BYU vs. Wyoming: 9 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

Northern Arizona vs. Utah Tech: 9 p.m. (ESPN+)

Nicholls vs. Sacramento State: 9 p.m. (ESPN+)

San Diego State vs. California: 10:30 p.m. (ESPN)

New Mexico State vs. Fresno State: 10:30 p.m. (truTV/Max)

How to watch NCAAF games in 2024:

NCAA football games air across a wide range of channels, from common cable networks including the full ESPN suite (that's ESPN2 and ESPNU too), Fox and FS1, ABC, NBC and CBS, to CBSSN, Big Ten Network, SEC Network, ACC Network and more.

Overwhelmed? You're not alone. Here's a breakdown of the platforms we recommend checking out ahead of the 2024 NCAA football season, so that come game time, tuning into your favorite team's games will be as easy as simply turning on the TV....

