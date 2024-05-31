How to watch cricket in the US: Where to stream the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Aaron Jones will play on the USA team co-hosting the upcoming cricket world cup. (Alex Davidson-ICC/ICC via Getty Images)

It’s almost time for the ninth edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup — the very first cricket world cup that the US will be co-hosting. Between June 1 and June 29, a record 20 cricket teams will play 55 matches for the 2024 T20 World Cup trophy. The action kicks off this Saturday at 8:30 p.m. with the USA vs. Canada game. Are you ready to watch the cricket world cup? Unfortunately, in the US, the sport still airs on the niche Willow TV, which you may not already have access to. But we’ve got you covered. Here’s everything you need to know about where to stream matches, how to watch for free, the full cricket world cup schedule and more.

How to watch the first game of the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup:

Date: June 1, 2024

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT

Location: Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas, TX

TV channel: Willow TV

Streaming: Sling, DirecTV, VPN

When is the T20 World Cup 2024?

The cricket world cup begins this Saturday, June 1, 2024. The tournament opens with the US vs. Canada match, beginning at 8:30 p.m. ET. The final match will be held on Saturday, June 29.

Where is the T20 World Cup 2024?

USA and the West Indies are co-hosting the 2024 T20 World Cup, and matches will be played across nine venues in Dallas, Bridgetown, Providence, New York, Lauderhill, North Sound, Gros Islet, Kingstown and Tarouba.

What channel is the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup on?

In the US, the cricket world cup will air exclusively on Willow TV. You may not have the niche cricket cable channel in your current package, or no longer have cable at all. But don’t worry, you can sign up for Willow TV directly, or add it to a live TV streaming service like Sling or DirecTV Stream. You can also check out other ways to stream the cricket world cup for free (or almost free) with the help of a VPN below.

How to watch the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup without cable:

How to watch the cricket world cup for free (almost):

While in the US, the T20 World Cup will be airing exclusively on Willow TV (which you'll need cable or a subscription for, in Australia it's all streaming on Amazon Prime Video — so all you need to do to tune in is be a Prime subscriber.

Don’t live in Australia? Don't worry, you can still stream like you do with the help of a VPN. A VPN (virtual private network) helps protect your data, can mask your IP address and is perhaps most popular for being especially useful in the age of streaming. Whether you’re looking to watch Friends on Netflix (which left the U.S. version of the streamer back in 2019) or tune in to the cricket world cup on Amazon Prime in Australia, a VPN can help you out. Looking to try a VPN for the first time? This guide breaks down the best VPN options for every kind of user.

Who is playing in the Men's T20 World Cup?

The T20 World Cup will have 20 teams playing in 2024. The hosts, USA and West Indies will, of course, play. They are joined by England, Pakistan, India, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Australia, Netherlands, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Ireland, Scotland, Canada, Nepal, Oman, Namibia, Uganda and Papua New Guinea.

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup schedule:

All times Eastern

June 1, 2024

USA vs. Canada - 8:30 PM

June 2, 2024

Namibia vs. Oman - 8:30 PM

West Indies vs. Papua New Guinea - 10:30 PM

June 3, 2024

Sri Lanka vs. South Africa - 10:30 AM

Afghanistan vs. Uganda - 8:30 PM

June 4, 2024

England vs. Scotland - 10:30 AM

Netherlands vs. Nepal 11:30 AM

June 5, 2024

India vs. Ireland - 10:30 AM

Papua New Guinea vs. Uganda - 7:30 PM

Australia vs. Oman - 8:30 PM

June 6, 2024

United States Of America vs. Pakistan - 11:30 AM

Namibia vs. Scotland - 3:00 PM

June 7, 2024

Canada vs. Ireland - 10:30 AM

Afghanistan vs. New Zealand - 7:30 PM

Bangladesh vs. Sri Lanka - 8:30 PM

June 8, 2024

Netherlands vs. South Africa - 10:30 AM

Australia vs. England - 1:00 PM

West Indies vs. Uganda - 8:30 PM

June 9, 2024

India vs. Pakistan - 10:30 AM

Oman vs. Scotland - 1:00 PM

June 10, 2024

Bangladesh vs. South Africa - 10:30 AM

June 11, 2024

Canada vs. Pakistan - 10:30 AM

Nepal vs. Sri Lanka - 7:30 PM

Australia vs. Namibia - 8:30 PM

June 12, 2024

United States Of America vs. India - 10:30 AM

West Indies vs. New Zealand - 8:30 PM

June 13, 2024

Bangladesh vs. Netherlands - 10:30 AM

England vs. Oman - 3:00 PM

Afghanistan vs. Papua New Guinea - 8:30 PM

June 14, 2024

United States Of America vs. Ireland - 10:30 AM

Nepal vs. South Africa - 7:30 PM

New Zealand vs. Uganda - 8:30 PM

June 15, 2024

Canada vs. India - 10:30 AM

England vs. Namibia - 1:00 PM

Australia vs. Scotland - 8:30 PM

June 16, 2024

Ireland vs. Pakistan - 10:30 AM

Bangladesh vs. Nepal - 7:30 PM

Netherlands vs. Sri Lanka - 8:30 PM

June 17, 2024

New Zealand vs. Papua New Guinea - 10:30 AM

West Indies vs. Afghanistan - 8:30 PM

2024 Men's T20 World Cup squads:

Group A

Canada:

Saad Bin Zafar (captain), Aaron Johnson, Dilon Heyliger, Dilpreet Bajwa, Harsh Thaker, Jeremy Gordon, Junaid Siddiqui, Kaleem Sana, Kanwarpal Tathgur, Navneet Dhaliwal, Nicholas Kirton, Pargat Singh, Ravinderpal Singh, Rayyankhan Pathan, Shreyas Movva.

Reserves: Tajinder Singh, Aaditya Varadharajan, Ammar Khalid, Jatinder Matharu, Parveen Kumar.

India:

Rohit Sharma (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan.

Ireland:

Paul Stirling (captain), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young.

Pakistan:

Babar Azam (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Khan.

United States:

Monank Patel (captain), Aaron Jones, Steven Taylor, Corey Anderson, Saurabh Netravalkar, Jessy Singh, Harmeet Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Nitish Kumar, Andries Gous, Shayan Jahangir, Ali Khan, Nisarg Patel, Milind Kumar.

Reserves: Gajanand Singh, Juanoy Drysdale, Yasir Mohammad.

Group B

Australia:

Mitchell Marsh (captain), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Reserves: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Matt Short.

England:

Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, Mark Wood.

Namibia:

Gerhard Erasmus (captain), Zane Green, Michael Van Lingen, Dylan Leicher, Ruben Trumpelmann, Jack Brassell, Ben Shikongo, Tangeni Lungameni, Niko Davin, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, JP Kotze, David Wiese, Bernard Scholtz, Malan Kruger, PD Blignaut.

Oman:

Aqib Ilyas (captain), Zeeshan Maqsood, Kashyap Prajapati, Pratik Athavale, Ayaan Khan, Shoaib Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Naseem Khushi, Mehran Khan, Bilal Khan, Rafiullah, Kaleemullah, Fayyaz Butt, Shakeel Ahmad.

Reserves: Jatinder Singh, Samay Shrivastava, Sufyan Mehmood, Jay Odedra.

Scotland:

Richie Berrington (captain), Matthew Cross, Brad Currie, Chris Greaves, Oli Hairs, Jack Jarvis, Michael Jones, Michael Leask, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Charlie Tear, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal.

Group C

Afghanistan:

Rashid Khan (captain), Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohammad Ishaq, Karim Janat, Nangyal Kharoti, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran.

Reserves: Sediq Atal, Hazratullah Zazai, Saleem Safi.

New Zealand:

Kane Williamson (captain), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee.

Reserve: Ben Sears.

Papua New Guinea:

Assadollah Vala (captain), CJ Amini, Alei Nao, Chad Soper, Hila Vare, Hiri Hiri, Jack Gardner, John Kariko, Kabua Vagi Morea, Kipling Doriga, Lega Siaka, Norman Vanua, Sema Kamea, Sese Bau, Tony Ura.

Uganda:

Brian Masaba (captain), Simon Ssesazi, Roger Mukasa, Cosmas Kyewuta, Dinesh Nakrani, Fred Achelam, Kenneth Waiswa, Alpesh Ramjani, Frank Nsubuga, Henry Ssenyondo, Bilal Hassun, Robinson Obuya, Riazat Ali Shah, Juma Miyaji, Ronak Patel.

Reserves: Innocent Mwebaze, Ronald Lutaaya

West Indies:

Rovman Powell (captain), Alzarri Joseph, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Obed McCoy, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd.

Reserves: Kyle Mayers, Matthew Forde, Fabian Allen, Hayden Walsh, and Andre Fletcher

Group D

Bangladesh:

Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Taskin Ahmed, Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shakib Al Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali Anik, Tanvir Islam, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

Reserves: Afif Hossain, Hasan Mahmud.

Nepal:

Rohit Paudel (captain), Aasif Sheikh, Anil Kumar Sah, Kushal Bhurtel, Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Lalit Rajbanshi, Karan KC, Gulshan Jha, Sompal Kami, Pratis GC, Sundeep Jora, Abinash Bohara, Sagar Dhakal, Kamal Singh Airee.

Netherlands:

Scott Edwards (captain), Aryan Dutt, Bas de Leede, Saqib Zulfiqar, Kyle Klein, Logan van Beek, Max O’Dowd, Michael Levitt, Paul van Meekeren, Sybrand Engelbrecht, ⁠⁠Teja Nidamanuru, Tim Pringle, Vikram Singh, Viv Kingma, Wesley Barresi.

South Africa:

Aiden Markram (captain), Ottniel Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs.

Reserves: Nandre Burger and Lungi Ngidi.

Sri Lanka:

Wanindu Hasaranga (captain), Charith Asalanka (vc), Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Kamindu Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya De Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, and Dilshan Madushanka

Reserves: Asitha Fernando, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, and Janith Liyanage.