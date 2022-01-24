How to watch the 2022 AFC, NFC Championship games

Ryan Young
·Writer
·2 min read
After a relatively slow start to the postseason, the NFL delivered four incredible divisional round games this weekend.

If that’s any indication of what’s to come, fans are going to be in for a wild championship Sunday.

The AFC and NFC Championship matchups are set for next week, where a trip to Super Bowl LVI is on the line. Here’s everything you need to know.

AFC Championship: Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs

Sunday, Jan. 30 | GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

3:05 p.m. ET | CBS

The Bengals continued their postseason run on Saturday and picked up their first ever road playoff win in team history. The Bengals kicked a game-winning field goal as time expired to knock off the top-seeded Tennessee Titans. After going more than 31 years without a playoff win, and since the 1988 season without reaching a conference title game, the Bengals will have a chance to reach the Super Bowl for just the third time in franchise history. They’ve been twice before, in 1981 and 1988, but fell both times.

The Chiefs escaped a thrilling battle on Sunday night in a game that could go down as one of the best ever in NFL history. Kansas City, which was down by three points with just 13 seconds left in the fourth quarter, rallied to beat the Bills in overtime and reach its fourth straight AFC Championship game. If things go well on Sunday, the Chiefs can reach their third consecutive Super Bowl.

The Chiefs have opened as an early -7.5 favorite over the Bengals on BetMGM.

NFC Championship: San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams

Sunday, Jan. 30 | SoFi Stadium

6:40 p.m. ET | FOX

The 49ers stunned the Packers on a frigid Saturday night in Green Bay with a narrow 13-10 win thanks to a few massive special teams plays, which eliminated Aaron Rodgers and the NFC’s top seed early. The win sends San Francisco back to its first conference title game since the 2019 season, when it reached the Super Bowl but fell to the Chiefs

The Rams nearly blew a 24-point lead on Sunday, but held on and beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers behind a game-winning field goal — which officially knocked out Tom Brady and the defending champions. The Rams are back in the conference championship game for the first time since the 2018 season, where they reached the Super Bowl but fell to the New England Patriots.

They’ll host the 49ers on Sunday night in the same stadium where Super Bowl LVI will be held next month. This marks the first time in NFL history that a team has held a conference championship game in the Super Bowl stadium.

The Rams have opened as a slight -3.5 favorite over the 49ers on BetMGM.

