How to vote in 9 states with Oct. 16-19 registration deadlines

There are a variety of ways to vote. Below are all the details you’ll need to do so in nine states with deadlines coming up Friday, Oct. 16, Sunday, Oct. 18, and Monday, Oct. 19.

Remember, the deadlines for turning in mail ballots don’t preclude you from turning in your ballot as soon as you receive it. And with the problems with U.S. mail, and the huge number of mail ballots expected this year, the earlier you turn it in, the better. (Legal references were provided by the Voting Rights Lab.)

Oct. 16 state

NEBRASKA

"The voter may return a completed ballot by mail. The voter may, either personally or through a third party, return the ballot to the office of the county clerk or election commissioner. Election officials may train registered voters to act on official's behalf in administering early voting ballots to residents of nursing homes or hospitals that have requested ballots.” - Neb. Rev. Stat. § 32-943; Neb. Rev. Stat. § 32-944; Neb. Rev. Stat. § 32-947(3)

Deadline to register to vote is Oct. 16 online and Oct. 23 in person. Register here: https://www.nebraska.gov/apps-sos-voter-registration/

The state is sending mail/absentee applications to all voters. You can also request one here by October 23: https://sos.nebraska.gov/sites/sos.nebraska.gov/files/doc/elections/earlyvote_app_fill.pdf. Ballots must be received by Nov. 3.

Contact local officials for drop box locations: https://sos.nebraska.gov/elections/election-officials-contact-information

Early voting in county elections offices is Oct. 5-9, Oct. 13-16, Oct. 19-23, Oct. 26-30 and Nov. 2. Some counties may offer expanded early voting from Oct. 10-12, Oct. 17-18, Oct. 24-25 and Oct. 31-Nov. 1. County election office locations are here: https://sos.nebraska.gov/elections/election-officials-contact-information

Who can handle a mail ballot? “An absentee voter may appoint an agent. … A candidate for office and any person serving on a campaign committee for such a candidate shall not act as an agent for any registered voter requesting a ballot unless such person is a member of the registered voter's family. No person shall act as an agent for more than two registered voters in any election.” - NCSL

Track your mail ballot here: https://www.votercheck.necvr.ne.gov/voterview

Oct. 18 state

ILLINOIS

"Ballots may be returned by mail, in person by the voter or a person authorized by the voter, or by a licensed delivery service.” - 10 Ill. Comp. Stat. § 5/19-6

Deadline to register to vote is Oct. 6 in person and Oct. 18 online. Register here: https://ova.elections.il.gov/ There are some “grace period” locations where you can register and vote through Election Day on Nov. 3.

Illinois is sending mail/absentee applications to most voters. You can request one here by October 29 online: https://elections.il.gov/ElectionOperations/VotingByMailAgreement.aspx. You can apply in person until Nov. 2.

Drop box locations can be found here: https://elections.il.gov/VotingAndRegistrationSystems/VoteByMailBallotDropBoxLocations.aspx?MID=0DjRa0Y9V6U%3d&T=637370943745763825

Early voting is determined by county and can begin 40 days before the election, starting Sept. 24. Locations are here: https://elections.il.gov/VotingAndRegistrationSystems/EarlyVotingLocationsSearch.aspx?MID=A3RIOjKplz4%3d&T=637326443463359326

Election authority locations are here: https://www.elections.il.gov/ElectionOperations/ElectionAuthorities.aspx?MID=2C1Ps4pEwUQ%3d&T=637331622630818238

Who can handle a mail ballot? “A person authorized by the voter may return an absentee ballot. If the ballot is from a physically incapacitated elector, an employee or person under the direction of the facility in which the voter is located may deliver to the ballot. There is an authorization on the ballot envelope naming and authorizing another person to return the ballot.” - NCSL

Ballot tracking varies by county in Illinois. Contact local officials for details: https://www.elections.il.gov/ElectionOperations/ElectionAuthorities.aspx?MID=2C1Ps4pEwUQ%3d&T=637331622630818238

Oct. 19 states

ALABAMA

Ballots can be returned by mail or in-person by the voter. - Ala. Code § 17-11-18(a)

Deadline to register to vote is Oct. 19. Register here: https://www.alabamainteractive.org/sos/voter_registration/voterRegistrationWelcome.action/

Anyone can request a mail ballot using COVID-19 as an excuse. Request a mail/absentee ballot by Oct. 29 here: https://www.sos.alabama.gov/alabama-votes/absentee-ballot-applications. Absentee ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 2.

Alabama does not have drop boxes.

No early voting, but you may still turn in your absentee/mail-in ballot at a clerk’s office by Nov. 2. Absentee ballots must be signed by two witnesses or a notary, and you must enclose a photocopy of your photo ID (there is a lawsuit to waive this requirement). County election office locations are here: https://www.sos.alabama.gov/city-county-lookup/counties

ID requirements for in person voting are here: https://www.sos.alabama.gov/alabama-votes/voter/voter-id

Who can handle a mail ballot? “No one other than the absentee voter may return their own ballot by mail or hand delivery.” - NCSL

Track your mail ballot here: https://myinfo.alabamavotes.gov/voterview

CALIFORNIA

"Ballots may be hand delivered to the elections official who issued it, or to a polling place on Election Day or to mail ballot drop off location, if any exist. Any polling place or drop off location works; the voter need not return the ballot within the voter's county. In a mail ballot election, the ballots may be returned to vote centers, drop off locations, or by mail to the clerk's office.” - Cal. Elec. Code § 3017(a); Cal. Elec. Code § 3025(b); Cal. Code Regs. tit. 2, § 20133; Cal. Elec. Code § 4005; Cal. Elec. Code § 4007

Deadline to register to vote is Oct. 19. Register here: https://registertovote.ca.gov/. You can also register in person through Election Day on Nov. 3.

California is mailing ballots to all active voters. Your ballot must be postmarked by Nov. 3.

Drop box locations can be found here: https://caearlyvoting.sos.ca.gov/

Early voting is Oct. 5 to Nov. 2.

County clerk locations are here: https://www.sos.ca.gov/elections/voting-resources/county-elections-offices/

Who can handle a mail ballot? “A vote-by-mail voter who is unable to return the ballot may designate another person to return the ballot.” State law prohibits “compensation” for turning in ballots for others. - NCSL

Track your mail ballot here: https://california.ballottrax.net/voter/

MAINE

"Ballots may be returned by mail or in person. Absentee ballots may also be cast by residents of licensed residential care facilities at the time designated by the municipal clerk.” - Me. Stat. tit. 21-A, § 754-A; Me. Stat. tit. 21-A, § 753-B(5)

Deadline to register to vote is Oct. 19 by mail or online. Register here: https://www.maine.gov/sos/cec/elec/upcoming/pdf/voterregcard20.pdf

You can request an absentee/mail ballot by Oct. 29 here: https://www.maine.gov/cgi-bin/online/AbsenteeBallot/index.pl. Absentee ballots must be received by Nov. 2.

Contact local officials for drop box locations: https://www.maine.gov/sos/cec/elec/munic.html

You don’t need to receive an absentee ballot through the mail. "Absentee ballots are available at least 30 days before the election at the municipal clerk's office.” Municipal clerk locations here: https://www.maine.gov/sos/cec/elec/munic.html

You can vote early at your municipal clerk’s office 30 days before the election until the Thursday before the election.

Who can handle a mail ballot? “Absentee ballot return by a third person is permitted as long as the third person is not a candidate or a member of a candidate’s immediate family … An absentee ballot may not be issued to a third person who has already been issued five absentee ballots for voters in the municipality until the third person has returned one of those ballots.” - NCSL

Track your mail ballot here: https://apps.web.maine.gov/cgi-bin/online/AbsenteeBallot/ballot_status.pl

MICHIGAN

"A voter may return a completed ballot by mail or by using another public postal service, express mail service, parcel post service, or common carrier. The voter also may hand deliver the ballot to the clerk's office. Additionally, a household member or an immediate family member (including a father-in-law, mother-in-law, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandparent, or grandchild) may mail or deliver the ballot for the voter. If a voter is unable return the ballot by mail or in person, they may request that the clerk arrange to collect the ballot from within the jurisdiction. The request must be made by 5 p.m. on the Friday before the election.” Mich. Comp. Laws § 168.764a

Deadline to register to vote is Oct. 19 online or by mail. Register here: https://mvic.sos.state.mi.us/RegisterVoter. You can also register in person at your county, city or township clerk’s office by Nov. 3.

Michigan is sending mail/absentee applications to all voters. You can also request one by Oct. 30 here: https://mvic.sos.state.mi.us/avapplication. Absentee ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 2 but can be dropped off in person until Nov. 3.

Contact local officials for drop box locations: https://mvic.sos.state.mi.us/Clerk

Early voting begins 45 days before the election and ends the day before in most counties.

ID requirements for in person voting are here: https://www.michigan.gov/sos/0,4670,7-127-5647_12539_29836-182649--,00.html

County clerk locations are here: http://www.county-clerk.net/county.asp?state=Michigan. You can look it up here as well: https://mvic.sos.state.mi.us/Voter/Index/#yourclerk

Who can handle a mail ballot? “A member of the immediate family of the voter or a person residing in the voter’s household may deliver a ballot to the clerk for the voter.” - NCSL

Track your mail ballot here: https://mvic.sos.state.mi.us/Voter/Index

PENNSYLVANIA

"An absentee or mail-in voter may return their ballot by mail or deliver it in person to the county board of election. An authorized representative may return an emergency absentee ballot on a voter's behalf.” - 25 Pa. Stat. § 3146.6(a); 25 Pa. Stat. § 3150.16(a); 25 Pa. Stat. § 3146.2a(a.3)(4)

Deadline to register to vote is Oct. 19. Register here: https://www.pavoterservices.pa.gov/pages/VoterRegistrationApplication.aspx

Request a mail ballot by Oct. 27 here: https://www.pavoterservices.pa.gov/OnlineAbsenteeApplication/#/OnlineAbsenteeBegin or here: https://www.pavoterservices.pa.gov/OnlineAbsenteeApplication/#/OnlineAbsenteeBegin?lang=ES. Ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 3.

Drop box locations can be found here: https://www.votespa.com/voting-in-pa/pages/drop-box.aspx

Early voting varies by county. Some have satellite locations where you can vote a mail/absentee ballot in person and early. Those locations are here: https://www.votespa.com/voting-in-pa/pages/drop-box.aspx Most counties also allow you to vote a mail/absentee ballots at your local elections office: https://www.votespa.com/Resources/Pages/Contact-Your-Election-Officials.aspx

Who can handle a mail ballot? “The ballot envelope shall then be securely sealed and the elector shall send same by mail, postage prepaid, except where franked, or deliver it in person to said county board of election.” - NCSL

Track your mail ballot here: https://www.pavoterservices.pa.gov/pages/ballottracking.aspx

SOUTH DAKOTA

"Voters may return ballots by mail, or by delivering or having the ballot delivered to their county election official. A special procedure can be offered to residents of nursing homes.” - S.D. Codified Laws § 12-19-7; S.D. Codified Laws § 12-19-9.1

Deadline to register to vote is Oct. 19. Register here: https://sdsos.gov/elections-voting/assets/VoterRegistrationFormFillable.pdf

The state has sent a mail ballot to all registered voters. You can also request a mail/absentee ballot here by Nov. 2: https://sdsos.gov/elections-voting/assets/AbsenteeBallotApplicationFillable.pdf. Ballots must be received by Nov. 3.

Contact local officials for drop box locations: https://vip.sdsos.gov/CountyAuditors.aspx

You can vote a mail/absentee ballot at your county auditor’s offices begins 46 days before the Nov. 3 election until the day before the election. County auditor locations are here: https://vip.sdsos.gov/CountyAuditors.aspx

ID requirements for in person voting are here: https://sdsos.gov/elections-voting/voting/default.aspx

Who can handle a mail ballot? “An authorized messenger can transmit a ballot.” - NCSL

Track your mail ballot here: https://vip.sdsos.gov/VIPLogin.aspx

WYOMING

"Voters may return ballots by mail or in person to their county clerk, either themselves or through an agent. Alternatively, a county may choose to set up an absentee polling place in the courthouse or other public building equipped to accommodate voters from all precincts within the county.” - Wyo. Stat. § 22-9-119; Wyo. Stat. § 22-9-113; Wyo. Stat. § 22-9-125