How can you use Fidelity All-in-One ETFs to build a portfolio that works for you?

Building a comprehensive, diversified portfolio can be a daunting task, especially for younger and self-directed investors. But it doesn’t have to be complicated or costly to get this important financial foundation in place. Fidelity All-in-One ETFs offer simple, easy-to-use, comprehensive portfolio coverage, all with the convenience of a single suite of ETFs.

Let's explore how you can leverage these All-in-One ETFs to create a more sophisticated portfolio, and establish a strong foundation for your long-term investment goals in the process.

Invest smarter, not harder

One of the most common mistakes investors can make is relying solely on their own limited knowledge and expertise when selecting individual investments. Wealthier investors often turn to financial advisors to design their portfolios—which may not be an option for investors who are just starting out, or prefer to take a more hands-on, DIY approach.

For these investors, and many others, Fidelity All-in-One ETFs offer a simpler alternative, providing a hassle-free way to reallocate your investments into a diversified portfolio.

Take advantage of the strategic flexibility

Every investor has their own unique set of financial goals. That's why having the flexibility to cover different market sectors while still designing a comprehensive portfolio is important.

Each of Fidelity's All-in-One ETFs can also serve as the foundation for a more sophisticated “core and explore” strategy. As an increasing number of investors are becoming interested in owning alternative asset classes, such as cryptocurrencies, it can be challenging to maintain a safe balance between the growth benefits and risk factors within a given portfolio.

Fidelity All-in-One ETFs added a small strategic exposure to cryptocurrencies, which can be anywhere from 1-10% depending on which All-in-One ETF you choose. This added diversification gives investors a potential for higher returns, all within the context of a diversified yet flexible portfolio that spans global, multi-sector markets. Meanwhile, expert fund management is incorporated into the design of each of Fidelity’s All-in-One ETFs.

Maintaining a well-diversified portfolio often involves managing a careful mix of assets. However, attempting to handle the complexities of rebalancing on your own can be time-consuming, costly, and overwhelmingly complicated. When you're just starting out as an investor or have limited capital to allocate, the burden of high fees can be a significant setback.

By incorporating factor ETFs — including low-volatility, high-quality, value and momentum stocks — Fidelity All-in-One ETFs can help seek to maximize your returns while preserving the convenience and accessibility of ETF investing.

Maximize the potential of your TFSA

Have a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA)? You’re not alone. 42% of Canadian investors aged 25 to 34 make use of these TFSAs to help boost both their short- and long-term savings and investments.

This is particularly true if you anticipate needing access to your investment capital or returns prior to retirement. Unlike Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) withdrawals, you can use your TFSA to withdraw returns from a Fidelity All-in-One ETF tax-free and use it to help fund major expenses, like purchasing a home or buying a car. And because your investments inside the account grow tax-free, any money you earn within the account will continue to compound year after year. It’s just one more way Fidelity All-in-One ETFs can help you build towards your financial goals, whatever those may be.

Visit Fidelity.ca to learn more about how you can use Fidelity All-in-One ETFs to unlock a complete portfolio solution, all in a single investment.

