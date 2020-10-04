Welcome to Tech Support, a segment where I, Dan Howley, serve as your intrepid guide through the sometimes confusing, often frustrating, world of personal technology.

Here, I answer all of your most pressing questions about the various gizmos, gadgets, and services you use in your everyday life.

How to trade in your old iPhone

Apple’s (AAPL) next iPhone is set to make its debut later this month, bringing with it the biggest changes to the company’s smartphone in years including new designs and, more importantly, 5G cellular technology.

And if you’re interested in grabbing Apple’s latest and greatest, you’re probably wondering what you should do with your current iPhone. The smartest move, if you have no use for it, is to trade it in toward the purchase of your next phone.

But before you do that, you’re going to need to delete the personal data on your iPhone to make sure it doesn’t fall into the wrong hands. That is, unless you want people seeing ALL of your pictures and text messages.

Back up your phone

Your iPhone has an absurd amount of personal information stored on it. Think about it — it’s where you keep your notes, calendar, phone numbers, text messages, photos, web browser. You name it, it’s probably on your phone.

Which means you’re going to need to delete all of that data before you trade in your phone. But before you start deleting things, you’re going to need to back up your phone, so that when you get your new one, you can pick up right where you left off.

To do that, open the Settings app, and tap the Apple ID, iCloud, Media & Purchases tab.

Tap the Apple ID tab. (Image: Howley)

From there, select iCloud and scroll down to and choose iCloud Backup.

Tap the iCloud Backup button. (Image: Howley)

Next, press Back Up Now, and your phone will begin backing itself up to your iCloud account.

Tap Back Up Now. (Image: Howley)

Reset your iPhone

Now that you’ve backed up your iPhone to iCloud, you can reset it to its original factory settings.

Open the Settings app, select General, and choose Reset at the bottom of the screen.

Tap the General tab and select Reset at the bottom of the next screen. (Image: Howley)