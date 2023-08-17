Still wondering how to tame flyaways? These are the 5 best (and easiest) methods | Pretty Beautiful

Nothing ruins a flawless hair day more than pesky flyaways. While it can feel like it’s completely out of your control, there are actually some pretty easy and foolproof ways to tame them.

In this installment of Pretty Beautiful, beauty and style expert Lisa Azcona shows us how to tame flyaways using products we all mostly already have at home. From the kitchen staple everyone owns and uses — aluminum foil — to the tried-and-true Vaseline, you’ll be sure to find a method that works.

Hack 1: Aluminum Foil

For this first hack, all you need is a single piece of aluminum foil. Simply slide it down your hair from the roots to the ends and watch the magic happen.

This is the perfect flyaway hack for those who don’t want to add any extra product to their hair. Honestly, the results are pretty incredible after just one swipe.

Hack 2: Dryer Sheet

You may think this hack’s a bit silly, but don’t knock it till you’ve tried it!

One of the best and most tested methods of taming flyaways is to simply use a dryer sheet and your hairbrush.

Pierce the dryer sheet (yes, the ones you use on laundry day) with the brush’s bristles, and once they’re all poking through, just brush your hair as you normally would.

If you need to, feel free to stretch the dryer sheet to get maximum coverage.

For extra precaution, we recommend using a dryer sheet that’s fragrance-free and safe for sensitive skin. After brushing, the end result mimics that of an actual blowout. It’s pretty insane.

Hack 3: Toothbrush and Hair Spray

This third hack involves two products you likely already own.

Just grab a spare toothbrush and spritz the bristles with a little bit of hair spray. Once it’s evenly coated, just go along any problem areas where you see some frizz and those annoying flyaways.

They immediately fall into place! This is the perfect hack for the person who doesn’t like to pack on tons of hair spray and just wants that easy-breezy sleek look that still moves.

If the toothbrush is a bit too rough for your hair texture, try using a fine-tooth comb instead. This is actually a trick that hairstylists use often!

Hack 4: Clear Mascara

Don’t sleep on clear mascara! Think about it — it produces the same effect it does on your lashes.

Just apply a thin layer on those flyaways and, like your lashes, they immediately separate and lie flat.

Make sure you remove any excess product from the spoolie so you don’t get any clumps in your hair.

Hack 5: Vaseline

Is there anything Vaseline isn’t perfect for? It’s even a top solution for those asking how to tame flyaways.

For this final hack, just apply a very thin layer (the thinner the better) to the top of your head to keep those flyaways in check.

If you’d rather use a product that’s specifically made for hair, snag this wax stick on Amazon. It does the same thing but is made specifically for hair use.

If you learn better from videos, check out our latest episode of Pretty Beautiful below, where Lisa will guide you through all of these hacks on how to tame flyaways, step-by-step.

