How To Support Your Kid When They Come Out As LGBTQ+

“Coming out is a really critical step for a lot of queer youth,” sex educator Dr. Nadine Thornhill tells HuffPost Canada. “And coming out and starting to get acceptance from the people that they care about really does a lot to help their mental health, their physical health and their overall wellbeing.”

It’s true that coming out can be a challenging experience, both for the child and the parent. In this video, Dr. Thornhill tries to make it a little easier, by talking us through how to be an affirming parent, one who supports, loves and celebrates their child, just as they are.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

From what to do if they choose only to come out to one parent, to addressing the question of whether it might just be a phase, Dr. Thornhill clarifies how you can be sensitive and tender when the moment finally happens, so your kid feels comfortable and safe discussing their identity with you.

Watch the two other videos in this series, Where To Start If You’re Trying To Understand Your Kid’s LGBTQ+ Identity and How To Create A Safe Home Environment For LGBTQ+ Kids To Talk About Identity.

RELATED

How A Young Drag Star Found Family In Ballroom And Went From Suburbs To Billboards

Ways To Make Queer Youth Feel Safe And Accepted At Home

How To Talk To Your LGBTQ+ Kid About Their Gender Or Sexual Identity

Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.