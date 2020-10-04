Amazon Prime Day 2020 is just days away — here's what you need to know to shop like pro

For more Prime Day sales, deals and must-haves, check out all of our coverage here.

Prime Day 2020 is just days away, and for the second year in a row, Amazon Canada Prime members around the world have 48-hour access to more than a million exclusive deals and top products for the holiday season including toys, TVs, electronics, fashion, beauty, kitchen and home.

As we eagerly countdown the days until the official kickoff of Amazon’s biggest shopping event of the year, Prime members can already shop early offers and deals every day leading up to Prime Day on Oct.13 to 14.

This year’s early Prime Day deals include mega-savings on Amazon devices like the Echo Dot, unlimited access to tens of millions of songs with Amazon Music for just $0.99, gift card bonuses with Prime Video, savings of up to 20 per cent off on select smart home products, $30 when you spend $150 on select Bosch tools, savings on Zinus Mattress favourites, up to 20% on select smart home products, $30 when you spend $150 on select Bosch tools, and so much more.

As we expect this year’s Prime Day to be just as successful as the last, we’re anticipating new deals launching every five minutes. And because we consider ourselves shopping experts, we’re circling back to our Prime Day notes from last year for a little refresher to help you score the best deals before they sell out.

Below are shopping tips from Cem Sibay, former Vice President of Amazon Prime Day and current Vice President of Amazon, on how to shop Prime Day like a pro.

Download the Amazon Shopping App

“We actually see a majority of our purchases on Prime Day now happen on mobile devices,” Sibay said. The Amazon app will alert you to new deals as well as make adding items to cart super easy.

Ask Alexa for deals

“The second thing is to utilize their Alexa devices, which can happen through the Amazon App and obviously through an Echo device or any other device that is Alexa-enabled,” Sibay continued. “It’s a great way for customers to keep track of new deals that come online. They can say, ‘Alexa, what are my Prime Day deals? and get verbal cues as to what their customized offers are.”

Make a wishlist

“We see customers starting a lot of wishlists beforehand to just very quickly go through and see if any of these items are on deal for Prime Day or not,” Sibay explained. “We’re going to have over a million deals this year globally. Our customers won’t have a hard time [coming across items] they’ll be super excited about.”

Explore various categories

“Our savviest shoppers will certainly look at one of the doorbuster-type deals —that can still be the big flat screen TV — or deep discounts on Amazon devices or other Amazon-branded products, but then they’ll go into the catalog to check the offers available right now...,” Sibay said. “They also want to know the best deals out there to stock up their pantry and just everyday essentials. It’s just a fantastic time to shop for those.”

Shop early — and then relax

“This year's Prime Day is the perfect opportunity for Prime members to get their holiday shopping done early from the comfort of their homes – and to have more time to spend with their family and friends throughout the season,” said Jeff Wilke, Amazon’s CEO of Worldwide Consumer.

“In the midst of an unprecedented year, we're committed to making this the most successful Prime Day ever for small businesses and excited for members worldwide to discover new ways to support local entrepreneurs and save big on everything they need and love,” he added.

