The Coolest Picnic Accessories To Make Your Next One A Walk In The Park

While the summer might look a little different this time around, you’re probably still looking to spend some time outdoors, whether it’s grilling everything from pineapple slices to veggie burgers, or using your inflatable above-ground pool for afternoon aperitifs on the weekends. (Or maybe you’re just hoping to catch some shut-eye with linen sheets that won’t make you sweat).

Either way, it’s time to pull out the perfect swimsuit, find the right sunscreen so you don’t get any sunburn and whip out your sunglasses for the sunnier days ahead.

One of the things you might be planning on doing more of in this summer sunshine is going out to the park, laying out a blanket and feasting on whatever you’ve packed in your picnic basket. But there are some logistical challenges to making a picnic more comfortable, like finding portable picnic tables and chairs, plastic wine glasses you can use on grass and lightweight picnic blankets.

If you’re wondering how to make a picnic more comfortable and cute, we found outdoor products that’ll do just that. You should definitely add these to your picnic supplies list ASAP.

From a pop-up tent that’ll throw you some shade to a Monstera towel that any plant parent would love and chair with so much space that it’s out of this world, these cool picnic accessories will come in handy when you’re planning your next picnic.

Check out these products that are perfect for your next picnic:

A blanket that you can carry like a backpack

Now you can lie in a field of flowers. Find it for $65 at Amazon.

A market bag to keep your fruits fresh

You can stop by the farmer's market on the way home. Find it for $12 at Urban Outfitters.

A pop-up tent that'll throw you some shade

A flamingo-shaped pick for when a fork won't do

For an Insta-worthy charcuterie plate. Find the set of four for $10 at West Elm.

A food bag that you can use again and again

You can stash anything in these Stasher bags. Find it for $12 at Amazon.

The prettiest cooler bag probably ever

No one will guess that there's actually ice in there. Find it for $35 at Amazon.

A full picnic basket that's good to go

Just add food, of course. Find it for $79 at West Elm.

A lounger to lounge around in

Now, you can sit back and relax for sure. Find it for $118 at Joss & Main.

A duo of outdoor pillows that are very on trend

ICYMI: Tie-dye is definitely taking over the summer. And this set of pillows is just going to get better with the sun. Find them for $67 at West Elm.

A beer bottle holder for all those Blue Moons

Let's raise one for this table. Find it for $58 on Etsy.

A wooden wine glass holder so you can stake your picnic spot

You've got to find a spot near a tree for some shade. Find it for $23 at Amazon.

An old timey radio to catch some tunes

If you're obsessed with your Crosley record player, this handheld AM/FM radio is for you. Find it for $70 at Nordstrom.

A picnic blanket that's a tote, too

A Monstera towel that any plant parent would love

Move over, succulents — everyone's mad over Monsteras. Find it for $68 at Amazon.

A chip and dip for, you guessed it, chips and dips

That guacamole has got to go somewhere. Find it for $21 at Anthropologie.

A giant set of playing cards that won't get lost with the wind

You've got an ace up your sleeve against the breeze. Find them for $12 at Amazon.

A wine carrier when you need lots of it

Sometimes you need a glass. Sometimes you need a bottle. Find it for $35 at Terrain.

A chair with so much space that it's out of this world

There's a lot of action going on with this director's chair, which includes beverage pockets, an armrest caddy and a fold-out side table. Find it for $99 at Food52.

A classic basket that looks like the one from "The Wizard of Oz"

Toto might fit in there? Plus, you can throw the striped lining in the wash whenever anything spills. Find it for $50 at Food52.

An ice bucket and tongs set that's really S'well

The water bottle company makes ice buckets, too, and this granite one looks pretty grand to us. Find it for $50 at Nordstrom.

A wine holder set so you can pour away

An easy-to-fold chair for just the two of you

It's the closest thing to a couch you'll find in the great outdoors. Find it for $50 at Amazon.

A set of pillows that are perfect for seeing the stars

They have a moon on them, after all. Find the set for $59 at West Elm.

A portable speaker that's editor-approved

A bean bag that'll let you put your feet up

Plus, you can use it by the pool. Find it for $100 at Wayfair.

