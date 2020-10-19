How the Trump economy went south

It wasn’t the greatest economy ever, as Trump frequently claims. But before the coronavirus crisis exploded in March, President Trump oversaw a B+ economy that was probably solid enough for him to win reelection.

The Yahoo Finance Trumponomics Report Card now rates the Trump economy a C, a decline of four notches from Trump’s pre-virus standing. The Trumponomics Report Card compares six key data points under Trump—employment, manufacturing employment, exports, earnings, stock values and GDP—to the same metrics under six prior presidents at the same point in their presidencies. On three of those measures, Trump gets the worst marks of any president since Jimmy Carter in the 1970s. But he scores surprisingly well on three other metrics, resulting in his middling C grade. When President Obama was running for reelection in 2012, he had the equivalent of a B- on the economy—good enough for him to win.

The six components of the Report Card reveal the ravages of the coronavirus recession, caused by widespread lockdowns and consumers’ unwillingness to leave home. Overall employment is one of the three areas where Trump is performing worst among the seven presidents. The economy has lost 3.9 million jobs since Trump took office, the worst showing by far of any president since the 1970s. The second worst number was 605,000 jobs lost at the same point in George W. Bush’s first term, in 2004. The numbers under Trump have bounced back from a low point in April, but the employment hole remains deep. Here are the number of jobs lost or created under each of the last seven presidents, in millions:

View photos Graphic by David Foster More

GDP growth, adjusted for population, is also far lower under Trump than under any of the six prior presidents. Before the crisis, Trump had the second-best GDP numbers, after Jimmy Carter in 1980. But that changed when second-quarter GDP plummeted. Third-quarter GDP numbers come out Oct. 29—five days before Election Day—and will probably show a partial recovery. But that won’t be enough to change Trump’s grade on our report card.

Moody’s Analytics, which provides the data for our report card, created an index making it easy to compare the change in GDP under each president. The index for each president begins at 100, with the latest index number representing a percentage increase or decrease compared with 100. Trump’s latest index reading is 94.7, meaning GDP per capita has fallen 5.3% since he took office. That’s the only decline among the last seven presidents:

View photos Graphic by David Foster More

The third area where Trump gets the lowest mark is exports. This data only goes back to 1993, so we can only compare Trump with three prior presidents. Still, it’s ugly. This chart also represents an index created by Moody’s Analytics, measuring changes since the beginning of each president’s first term. The latest Trump number is 89.3, indicating a 10.7% drop in exports: