How the tale of Reddit, GameStop, Robinhood is really about 5 big trends

Andy Serwer with Max Zahn
·14 min read

What happened this week with GameStop (GME), Reddit and Robinhood was shocking, unprecedented and unforeseen. Lost in the flurry though is that the craziness is very much a part of some elephant-in-the-room trends in this country.

I’ll explain what I mean in a moment, but first let me give you the bare bones of the story which includes everyone from Elon Musk to Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, as well as hedge fund titans and the New York Mets. Here’s the precis: Over the past several weeks, a group of investors, often communicating on a Reddit community called Wall Street Bets, (WSB)—which has 6 million members and describes itself as “Like 4chan found a Bloomberg terminal illness”—bought shares in GameStop, the beaten down video game retailer.

Why?

A few saw promise in the company, but recently, mostly because word had gotten out that hedge fund Melvin Capital, among others, had shorted the stock (betting it would go down.) That the belief that they could make the stock go “to the moon” (how WSBers put it.) As demand for GameStop’s stock rose, (these investors bought options as well), so did its price, creating “a short squeeze,” which forces those who bet against the shares to buy in order to forestall bigger losses, sending the stock price even higher.

But something else was going on too. These newly-empowered investors insisted they were sending short sellers, hedge funds and Wall Street writ large, a message. They were tired of being on the wrong end of the proverbial investment stick. In other words this wasn’t just investing, it was about torches and pitchforks.

“It makes me think of Occupy Wall Street, in this case instead of protesting corporate greed, they were given the tools to participate in it,” says Doug Boneparth, president of wealth management firm, Bone Fide Wealth. These investors had figured out a Wall Street pain point: Ganging up on short sellers.

And this group made war on shorts who had positions in other companies too such as AMC (AMC), BlackBerry (BB), Nokia (NOK), and Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY).

Some of these retail investors were buying these stocks on Robinhood, which famously bills itself as not-your-father’s brokerage-firm. That was fine until Robinhood and other brokers including Morgan Stanley’s E-Trade and Interactive Brokers restricted trading in some of these stocks on Thursday which caused universal howling. (Trading resumed yesterday.)

Everyone, even teenagers, has been going nuts over this story. It’s easy to see why. Over the past six months GameStop’s stock has gone from around $5 to almost $500. All of this has greatly impacted the markets too: This week total U.S. equities volume surged to a record, 23 times the average rate in 2020, and likewise total U.S. equity options volume, which surged to 10 times the 2020 rate.

That’s where things stand as of this morning. But as I said I think it’s more important to see this story within the context of bigger trends. Here are five of them.

FILE - In this Thursday, March 19, 2020 file photo, a pedestrian wearing a surgical mask and gloves walks past the New York Stock Exchange in New York. Much of Wall Street is still skeptical of the huge surge for stocks over the last two months. Stocks have a long history of making big gains within long-term down markets, only for the bottom to give out again. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen)
FILE - In this Thursday, March 19, 2020 file photo, a pedestrian wearing a surgical mask and gloves walks past the New York Stock Exchange in New York. Much of Wall Street is still skeptical of the huge surge for stocks over the last two months. Stocks have a long history of making big gains within long-term down markets, only for the bottom to give out again. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen)

Manias happen

On the evening of November 8, 1940, one Jesse Livermore went into the coatroom of The Sherry-Netherland hotel in Manhattan, where he typically had cocktails each day, and shot himself. Livermore, once a protege of J.P. Morgan, was a stock trader extraordinaire, a pioneer in short selling, as well as market manipulation. At one point Livermore was one of the richest people in the world, though he was in the red when he committed suicide. (His biography, “Jesse Livermore: Boy Plunger, The Man Who Sold America Short in 1929,” popular amongst Wall Streeters these days, makes for a fascinating read.)

I’m telling you about Livermore to make the point that crazy trading and traders have been around forever. The ways and means change, but beneath it all are fear and greed. 1929, 2000, 2008, and even March of last year. The order of magnitude varies, but the inevitability is ever present.

Action in the Reddit-fueled stocks somewhat resembled the 2000 tech bubble, but with at least one key difference. Investors then drove up the prices of Amazon, Cisco and yes, Yahoo, as well as Global Crossing and Pets.com. Sure there were day traders, but many investors believed these companies had real potential. The stocks being bid up today are the very opposite of that. Their businesses are fading at best and investors make no bones about that (which is why they are being shorted.)

“What [WSB investors are] doing is not investing,” Jaime Rogozinski, Wall Street Bets founder, told Yahoo Finance. “They're using the stock market like a casino in a very unapologetic way. They're not posting information about the fundamentals. They're posting funny videos on people to go ahead and risk the same. They're not investors.”

Wow.

Is there systemic risk to the markets or even the broader economy in this madness? (This has to be in the Black Swan Hall of Fame, right?) It’s not clear. At its peak, GameStop’s market capitalization was $28 billion, likely a joke compared to the value of its business, but more importantly, only a little bit more than 1% of the value of Apple. (Add up all the other Reddit stocks and it’s still tiny versus the overall market.) That’s a good thing.

Still, long short hedge funds are unwinding their positions, (selling their long positions and ridding themselves of their short positions, reflected in the chart below.) And they’re doing so as much as they did during the bloodbath last March. Why? Because of the Reddit Revolution, but for other reasons as well which I’ll get to.

Hedge fund selling is matching March 2020
Hedge fund selling is matching March 2020

That means volatility will likely continue for a bit according to Michael Purves, chief executive of Tallbacken Capital Advisors. "I do think the contagion risk is real," Purves said. "Any stock that is heavily shorted is exposed to getting GameStopped."

“It's just another chapter in this ongoing book of excessive speculation,” says economist David Rosenberg. “And it’s not really a different crowd than who was buying Hertz’s stock when it declared bankruptcy last spring. One can argue that we have a grand new neophyte type of investor in the market. But I think a lot of the ‘rich man-poor man,’ investors, might be overplayed.”

“All manias die out,” Jeremy Siegel, professor of finance at Wharton School, told Yahoo Finance. “It will go back to fundamental value. It's the greater fool's theory. ‘I know it's not worth this, but I know someone else who is more foolish who will buy it from me at a higher price. I'm smart enough to get out in time.’ Obviously there will be a lot of people holding the bag at the end. They're going to be the losers.”

A changing of the guard

This January has lived up to its namesake, Janus, the Greek god of transitions. Each Wednesday this month in particular was momentous: insurrection, impeachment, inauguration and then insanity (with the stock market.)

I would argue that the impact of the changeover from Trump to Biden has been underestimated by investors. Sure there was talk of new sectors doing well, but to think we have this massive shift in politics and that the stock market wouldn’t react is naive.

“Just remember who the president is, it’s Joe Biden. Not Donald Trump,” says Rosenberg. “Donald Trump talked about the stock market throughout his presidency. Joe Biden doesn't care about the stock market as much.”

But how is this political realignment directly related to the market? Example: Many large hedge funds had terrific years in 2020, with names like Citadel, Viking, Third Point all up 20% and 30%. That, plus the new political environment made managers wary. “You ride your long/short positions as long as they work,” a trader told me. “When they begin to break, you move.” That’s what’s happening now. Add to that the promise by Biden and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to funnel hundreds of billions of liquidity (aka cash) into the system. That too is upending models.

Another data point here is the aforementioned brokerage firm Robinhood which held itself up as a democratizing force for investors. The narrative was almost literary. A firm called Robinhood replete with commission-free trading (it makes money off of margin trades) extracting money from rich hedge fund short sellers and disbursing it to lowly day traders.

But when the firm restricted trading in those stocks and later raised margin limits, it went from proletariat ally to “The Man” as fast as a flash crash. Robinhood’s rating on the Android store dropped to 1, and the company, which was set to IPO this year, drew down lines of credit reportedly worth a billion dollars. (One commentator wondered if Robinhood would later halt trading in itself if it became a target of WSB.)

“We know that customers were upset with the temporary restriction,” Robinhood CEO Vladimir Tenev told Yahoo Finance. “We've unrestricted it now and customers can buy these stocks. We stand with the people who are making their voices heard through the markets, and showing the world that investing is for everyone, not just for the wealthy and the institutions,” he added.

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 19: U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) speaks outside of the Democratic National Committee headquarters on November 19, 2020 in Washington, DC. Rep. Ocasio-Cortez and others called on the incoming administration of President-elect Joe Biden to take bold action on issues of climate change and economic inequalities. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 19: U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) speaks outside of the Democratic National Committee headquarters on November 19, 2020 in Washington, DC. Rep. Ocasio-Cortez and others called on the incoming administration of President-elect Joe Biden to take bold action on issues of climate change and economic inequalities. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Populism

“Retail investors used to always be wrong,” says veteran Wall Street institutional trader Tiger Williams. “Not any more. Now you got 50 million of them all tied together and they really matter.”

If nothing else, this week showed that populism, heretofore manifested in politics has come to Wall Street. The folks on WSB are the financial cousins of Trump and Bernie supporters. They are sick and tired of a system they consider rigged against them. Understandable, because while hedge fund managers and investors racked up double digit gains, ordinary investors lost their jobs. Or as I heard of one Wall Streeter telling it: “2020 was bad for humans, but it was great for finance.” Guess who’s taking their revenge?

“There's a lot of pent-up aggravation at the financial services industry that's been brewing for the last 13 years,” WSB user Louis Rossmann told Yahoo Finance. Oh indeed.

Filling the Trump news void

“Trump’s gone away and now you people in the media need something to talk about,” said Williams.

Ah yes, Tiger, blame the media. Except that he has a point. With Trump off Twitter, there was indeed a news vacuum, now nicely filled by this story. The media didn’t really create this trading phenomenom, except for one giant often overlooked social media platform, and that is Reddit. If Twitter, Facebook and YouTube in part provided a social media means to the insurrection this month, Reddit did the same for this Wall Street tempest.

Of course violently and illegally invading the Capitol is no way equivalent to making money at the expense of hedge funds. And yet it would be wrong not to recognize parallel undercurrents. Simply put, people are mad at the elites in America.

Certainly other media have amplified and benefited from Reddit trading. Twitter’s stock, which dropped after it banned Donald Trump, bounced back from its mid-January low perhaps in part from this new surge in traffic.

Tweeting this story, you have hedge fund big shot and New York Mets owner, Steve Cohen, assuring his team’s fans that his involvement in this brouhaha would not affect the team. (Cohen shored up Melvin by investing $750 million.) Then provocateur and Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy got into it with Cohen, who was then supported by journalist Keith Olberman and so on. Elon Musk, who loathes short sellers came in on the side of the WSB crowd of course. “Get shorty,” he tweeted, which over half a million people liked.

But maybe craziest was an exchange between AOC and Sen. Ted Cruz. At 11:36 a.m. on Thursday the congresswoman tweeted her outrage over Robinhood blocking retail investors “while hedge funds are freely able to trade the stock as they see fit.” At 11:48 a.m., Cruz replied “Fully agree.”

This is so crazy that even AOC and Cruz agree? That lasted 58 minutes. At 12:46 p.m. AOC tweeted out: “I am happy to work with Republicans on this issue where there’s common ground, but you almost had me murdered 3 weeks ago so you can sit this one out.” Over three quarters of a million people liked that.

On Thursday night AOC went on Twitch, the gaming platform owned by Amazon, where she was joined by Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. “...everyday people were finally able to proactively organize and get back at the folks that have historically had all the marbles on Wall Street and forced one hedge fund into an existential crisis,” AOC said. Over a million people tuned in.

Politicians know a hot button issue when they see it. Who needs Trump?

Governments investigate

But seriously where is the government in all this? And what should it do?

First of all don’t worry, (or maybe worry) the Feds are coming. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told the media that “Our economic team, including Secretary Yellen is monitoring the situation.” And Sen. Elizabeth Warren weighed in: “We need an SEC that has clear rules about market manipulation and then has the backbone to get in and enforce those rules,” she told CNBC.

But weren’t those accused of market manipulation the Reddit traders, i.e., the little guys? Or maybe the manipulation was Robinhood and others restricting trading on Thursday? Unclear.

In fact the SEC said it was reviewing the matter. So too New York Attorney General Letitia James. And Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown, incoming head of the Senate Banking committee, and Congresswoman Maxine Waters, who leads the House Financial Services Committee, announced they would hold hearings. Also at least 17 federal lawsuits have been filed against Robinhood. A handful of other brokers have been sued too.

Ah America!

But other than Robinhood, E-Trade, et al., restricting trading possibly being a problem, what really is actionable here? (And by the way, the brokers say they imposed restrictions because of potential problems with their clearing firms and capital requirements.) As for Reddit traders working in concert to corner stocks, that’s very hard to prove.

It’s true that our securities laws, last revamped in 1934, could use a close lookover. And looming even larger than Reddit traders bidding up a few dog stocks is Bitcoin and blockchain, which the SEC—not particularly active as of late—has only begun to act upon. “[The SEC has] an impossible task on their hands and I do wish them well, says WSB’s Rogozinski.

So what’s the upshot?

There will be hearings and litigation. And Robinhood, a friend of the retail trader until it became the enemy because of one decision on one trading day, will no doubt pay a price.

As for the mania, “I don’t think it’ll be this kind of craziness permanently,” says Jamie Catherwood, client portfolio associate at O’Shaughnessy Asset Management and founder of the financial history newsletter “Investor Amnesia.” “But I do think the broader concept of retail participation and democratization of finance is only going to increase.”

Meanwhile, those bigger trends: populism, politics, media obsessions and especially intermittent manias aren’t going anywhere.

This article was featured in a Saturday edition of the Morning Brief on January 30, 2021. Get the Morning Brief sent directly to your inbox every Monday to Friday by 6:30 a.m. ET. Subscribe

Andy Serwer is editor-in-chief of Yahoo Finance. Follow him on Twitter: @serwer.

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, SmartNews, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit.

Find live stock market quotes and the latest business and finance news

For tutorials and information on investing and trading stocks, check out Cashay

Latest Stories

  • 10 things: Raptors no-show on defence in unacceptable loss to Kings

    Is it really "playing below your competition" when the competition is better than you?

  • Rockies reportedly trade star third baseman Nolan Arenado to Cardinals

    The star third baseman is joining the St. Louis Cardinals after growing disillusioned the Rockies didn't pursue moves to win now.

  • Texans GM says he has 'zero interest' in trading Deshaun Watson

    Deshaun Watson hasn't spoken to Texans general manager Nick Caserio yet.

  • Mets owner Steve Cohen deactivates Twitter account amid ruckus around GameStop stock

    Baseball's richest owner has logged off.

  • Korpisalo shines as Jackets drop Blackhawks in lone NHL tilt

    The Blue Jackets seem to be moving along just fine without Pierre-Luc Dubois.

  • Legendary Temple coach John Chaney dies at 89

    John Chaney was known for the life lessons he imparted on players.

  • 10 fantasy hockey takeaways: Malkin a shell of his former self

    Evgeni Malkin has been a big disappointment for fantasy managers to start the season.

  • Japan prime minister still 'determined' to host Olympics despite rumours, COVID-19 spikes

    "We are holding the Olympics and Paralympics this summer."

  • Karl-Anthony Towns said he was hit by drunk driver, hospitalized last year

    The past year for Karl-Anthony Towns just keeps getting worse.

  • How Kyle Lowry accidentally became the greatest Raptor of all-time

    Kyle Lowry is the GOAT Raptor, but he was originally Plan B behind a failed pursuit of Steve Nash. This is the story of how Lowry came to Toronto, how he was nearly moved, how he became a champion, and how Lowry accidentally became the greatest player in franchise history.

  • MLB free agent tracker: Where every star signs, and what the deal means

    We're tracking every notable free agent signing in the 2020-21 MLB offseason and giving you the details on the deal. Plus: What it means for your fantasy team.

  • MLB hires Ken Griffey Jr. to help improve diversity at youth levels

    A job fit for The Kid.

  • Arrest made after online racial abuse of West Brom player

    WEST BROMWICH, England — A man has been arrested on suspicion of racially abusing West Bromwich Albion midfielder Romaine Sawyers online. The Premier League club had reported to police on Friday that a racist message was sent to Sawyers during the team's 5-0 loss to Manchester City on Tuesday. Late Friday, West Midlands Police said it had taken a 49-year-old man from Kingswinford into custody for questioning. The town is 10 miles from West Bromwich. “Our dedicated football hate crime officer is also investigating another report of a racist comment towards the same footballer,” the police said. “We will not tolerate racism.” West Brom had called for the “ toughest available legal punishment." Sawyers' case wasn't even the latest example of a Black athlete being targeted online. Chelsea's Reece James late Friday night posted a screenshot of racist messages he received on Instagram. The 21-year-old England right back responded, “Something needs to change!” Chelsea condemned the abuse, saying it was disgusted. “This club finds racism and all forms of discriminatory behaviour completely unacceptable,” Chelsea said in a statement early Saturday. “In sport, as in wider society,” the statement continued, “we must create a social media environment where hateful and discriminatory actions are as unacceptable online as they would be on the street.” Earlier in the week, Manchester United players Axel Tuanzebe and Anthony Martial were targets of racial abuse online after the team's 2-1 home loss to last-placed Sheffield United. Premier League chief executive Richard Masters on Friday called on social media companies to take action. “Tackling online hate is a priority for football, and I believe social media companies need to do more," he said. The players’ union has encouraged players to press charges if possible. “Systemic racism causes trauma, and footballers are not immune by virtue of their profession,” the Professional Footballers Association said Thursday. “Players’ mental health can be affected by racial abuse and the impact of wider racial prejudice in society.” ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Raiders’ legend Tom Flores on what entering the Hall of Fame would mean to him

    Yahoo Sports’ Senior NFL Writer Terez Paylor catches up with the 4-Time Super Bowl Champion and Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist. Flores looks back on his time with the Silver and Black, including his relationship with legendary Raiders owner and coach Al Davis, and his influence on current NFL head coaches Ron Rivera and Brian Flores. Coach Flores has partnered with Coors Light to help lobby to be the first Latino quarterback and head coach to be inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame. As part of this effort, Tom will be featured on limited-edition beer cans. Fans can visit coorslight.com/Iceman where they can sign a petition of support and get free beer to toast Coach Flores’ barrier-breaking legacy.

  • NBA-leading Jazz rout Mavericks for 11th straight victory

    SALT LAKE CITY — Bojan Bogdanovic scored 32 points and the Utah Jazz ran their NBA-best winning streak to 11, routing the Dallas Mavericks 120-101 on Friday night to sweep the two-game series. With Donovan Mitchell missing his second game because of concussion protocol, the Jazz improved to 15-4 with their 10th victory by double digits in the streak. Mike Conley added 22 points, Jordan Clarkson had 18 and Rudy Gobert added 17 points and 12 rebounds. Juwan Morgan had career highs of 12 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Luka Doncic scored 25 points for Dallas. The Mavericks have lost four in a row. HAWKS 116, WIZARDS 100 WASHINGTON (AP) — Trae Young scored 41 points, Atlanta held NBA scoring leader Bradley Beal to a season-low 26 points and the Hawks beat Washington in a game that saw Rajon Rondo, Russell Westbrook and Robin Lopez get ejected. The subject of trade speculation, Beal came in averaging 35.4 points for a last-place Wizards team that has been short-handed because of COVID-19 issues, recently had a half-dozen games in a row postponed and is now 3-12. Beal missed all eight attempts from 3-point range Friday and had just 13 points in the first three quarters. Beal drew one of no fewer than six techs whistled on Washington. Westbrook, who scored 26 points but repeatedly jawed with Rondo, and Lopez each drew a pair and were sent to the locker room in the second half. Rondo was ejected in the fourth quarter after his second technical of the game. John Collins added 17 points for Atlanta. 76ERS 118, TIMBERWOLVES 94 MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Joel Embiid had 37 points and 11 rebounds in 27 minutes, leading Philadelphia past depleted Minnesota. Tobias Harris added 17 points and 11 rebounds to help the Eastern Conference-leading 76ers improve to 14-6. Embiid made 16 for 18 free throws. Malik Beasley led Minnesota with 22 points. CLIPPERS 116, MAGIC 90 ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Paul George had 26 points, nine rebounds and five assists, Kawhi Leonard added 24 points and Los Angeles routed Orlando in the two All-Stars’ returns following two-game absences because of COVID-19 protocols. The first NBA team to reach 15 victories, the Clippers beat the Magic for the 14th straight time — a streak that dates to Nov. 6, 2013. Leonard made 8 of 15 shots, had a buzzer-beating 3-pointer at the end of the first half and passed to Reggie Jackson for another buzzer-beater at the end of the third quarter. George made 10 of 19 shots and 3 of 9 3-pointers. Terrence Ross led Orlando with 24 points. Once 6-2, the Magic lost for a 10th time in 12 games. NETS 147, THUNDER 125 OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — James Harden and Kyrie Irving each scored 25 points and Brooklyn rolled past Oklahoma City with Nets star forward Kevin Durant resting. Brooklyn made the move work — the team shot 57% from the field and scored a season-high point total. Theo Maledon, a 19-year-old rookie, scored 24 points and was perfect on six shots from 3-point range for Oklahoma City. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander also had 24 points. PELICANS 131, BUCKS 126 NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Lonzo Ball highlighted a season-best 27-point performance with seven 3-pointers and New Orleans held off a furious Milwaukee rally. Brandon Ingram scored 28 points, and Zion Williamson had 21 points, nine rebounds and a career-best seven assists to help New Orleans prevent the Bucks from erasing a 28-point deficit in the final 17 minutes. Eric Bledsoe also hit seven 3s and scored 25 points. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 38 points and 11 rebounds for Milwaukee. SPURS 119, NUGGETS 109 SAN ANTONIO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan had 30 points and 10 assists, Dejounte Murray scored 26 points and San Antonio ended Denver's winning streak at five. San Antonio held Denver to 23 points in the final quarter for its third straight victory, all at home. The Spurs and Nuggets are tied for fourth in the Western Conference at 11-8. Nikola Jokic had 35 points and 10 rebounds for Denver. Jamal Murray added 20 points. HORNETS 108, PACERS 105 CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - P.J. Washington had 19 points and nine rebounds to help Charlotte avenge a loss to Indiana two nights earlier. Terry Rozier also scored 19 points for the Hornets, and LaMelo Ball had 16 points, seven assists and six rebounds. Charlotte won for the second time in eight games. Domantas Sabonis led Indiana with 22 points, 11 rebounds and six assists. KNICKS 102, CAVALIERS 81 NEW YORK (AP) — Rookie guard Immanuel Quickley scored 25 points off the bench, helping New York beat Cleveland to snap a three-game losing streak. R.J. Barrett added 24 points, and Julius Randle had 16. Darius Garland scored 24 points for Cleveland. The Cavaliers lost for the third time in four games. KINGS 126, RAPTORS 124 TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Harrison Barnes scored 26 points, De’Aaron Fox added 24 and Sacramento beat Toronto for its third straight victory. Pascal Siakam scored 32 points for Toronto. Fred VanVleet had 26 points and six assists. The Associated Press

  • Arenado trade in works | FastCast

    A trade to send Nolan Arenado to the Cardinals is pending approval, plus Ken Griffey Jr. becomes league advisor in this edition of FastCast

  • Canadian diver Meaghan Benfeito loses everything in fire, including Olympic medals

    Tragedy struck the lives of Canadian diver Meaghan Benfeito and her partner, football player Alexandre Dupuis, as the condo they shared together in Mirabel, Que., burned to the ground after a fire broke out in their building on Thursday night. The 31-year-old Montreal native was home alone when the blaze started, but she was able to quickly escape to safety. Unfortunately, her belongings and prized possessions were unable to be saved, including her three Olympic medals and two Pan Am Games medals. "She just had time to leave with a coat on and her scarf," said Marie-Annick L'Allier, who serves as Benfeito's public representative. Even her car, parked in the underground garage, was lost in the fire. L'Allier said the fire started when a barbecue propane tank exploded on the balcony of a nearby unit. Benfeito was among those who called 911. Mental strength Although she is understandably heartbroken and in shock, Benfeito's experience as a high-level athlete has helped provide much needed solace during this difficult time. She has been able to rely on the mental strength she developed through her years of intense training and competition in order to make it through the tragedy. "She's an Olympic athlete, and you know how they react. They're good in adversity," L'Allier said. "She was pretty strong today, a pretty strong woman." Above all else, L'Allier said Benfeito is just happy that she and Dupuis are safe. Replacement medals There was some good news regarding her invaluable medals, as both Diving Canada and the Canadian Olympic Committee are in the process of finding a solution so Benfeito can receive replacement medals. "Diving Canada and the Canadian Olympic committee were pretty fast on trying to get replicas of those medals," L'Allier said. "[Benfeito] doesn't know if it's coming from the organizing committee who has leftover medals that could be given to Meaghan, or if it's the IOC, who has the molds the medals are based on. "The COC was pretty fast and pretty good in getting the process going to see if it was possible for Meaghan to get those back." Former diving teammate Mélanie Rinaldi also set up a GoFundMe page for Benfeito and Dupuis with the aim of getting the couple back on their feet. As of Friday night, a total of $13,282 had been raised in an effort to reach the target goal of $100K. Dupuis, a fullback for the CFL's Edmonton Football Team, took to Instagram on Friday night to express gratitude on behalf of he and Benfeito. "I wish I could find the words to tell you how grateful I am for all the love and support you guys sent me and @megbenfeito!" L'Allier said that Benfeito is currently in good hands and being taken care of by family. Olympic uncertainty L'Allier says Benfeito, like other Canadian Olympic hopefuls, has also been dealing with the uncertainty surrounding the Tokyo Games. "It's very difficult and very tiring for the athletes to focus on something that might not happen, so it's been a roller coaster for months for them." Benfeito has stated that her goal is to win gold in the 10m synchro and 10m individual events at the 2020 Games. She and her diving partner, Caeli McKay, secured two spots for Canada in Tokyo in the women's 10m platform event after the pair qualified for the final at the world aquatics championships in 2019. Benfeito claimed bronze in the 10m synchronized dive at the Summer Games in 2012 and 2016 alongside Roseline Filion. She also won bronze in the 10m individual event at the 2016 Olympics. WATCH | Olympic Flashback: Benfeito, Filion reach podium in Rio:

  • Undermanned Raptors drop a 126-124 decision to Kings for third straight loss

    TAMPA, Fla. — A few terrific minutes by the Toronto Raptors couldn't make up for a night full of bad ones. Harrison Barnes scored 26 points to lift the Sacramento Kings to a 126-124 victory over the shorthanded Raptors, who rallied from an 18-point deficit down the stretch before losing their third in a row. Kyle Lowry blamed the Raptors' poor defensive effort on communication. "It's something that can hurt your team and it can help you when we're doing things the right way, but tonight we weren't talking loud enough, we weren't speaking and communicating loud enough," Lowry said. Pascal Siakam had 32 points to top Toronto (7-12). Fred VanVleet added 26 points, while Lowry scored 17 points before being ejected with two technicals with four seconds to play. The six-time all-star vehemently denied doing anything to warrant the ejection. "I do a lot of complaining and things of that nature, but you know I think I’m getting the short end of the stick on that one," he said. Was he given an explanation for the ejection? "No, I didn't. I didn't do anything. I didn't do anything wrong. And that's that." Terence Davis and Yuta Watanabe chipped in with 12 points apiece. The Kings (8-10) snapped a seven-game losing streak against Toronto and avenged an ugly loss to the Raptors on their home floor three weeks earlier. The Raptors, who have used six different starting lineups in their last six games, were missing OG Anunoby for the second straight night (calf strain), and Norman Powell, who sat out with a knee contusion he suffered in Wednesday's loss to Milwaukee. Coach Nick Nurse said Anunoby's absence was felt against a bigger Kings team. "It felt tough out there are times with some size issues and not just up front, just all around, wing and everything," Nurse said. "But I dunno. I thought again, it was one of those games where we weren’t playing very well and we were searching for a lot of things." Earlier in the month in Sacramento, the Raptors roared back from a 19-point deficit to beat the Kings 144-123, recording a franchise high in points. But down two key players, they couldn't quite pull off another heroic comeback on Friday. After an early two-point lead, the Raptors trailed the rest of the way. A 17-point deficit in the second quarter became 18 points late in the third, and Toronto trailed 104-91 with one quarter left to play. The Raptors made things interesting in the dying minutes. Watanabe, one of the positives on the night, connected on a three-pointer then grabbed a big rebound that led to a Lowry bucket to cap an 8-0 run that sliced Sacramento's lead to 112-105 with 5:21 to play. "He played great," Nurse said of Watanabe. "He played about as good as he could, I think he was really battling on D, he was really battling on the glass, made a couple of kick-out shots, made a tough shot-clock-winding-down drive to the basket which was good to see. "He was really, really good." VanVleet zig-zagged through the defence to score, then Watanabe connected on a jumper to pull Toronto to within a point with 1:08 to play. Kings rookie Tyrese Haliburton replied with a three-pointer. Lowry's short jumper cut it to two again, but Sacramento free throws put the game away. "Things are turning in the right direction," Barnes said. "There's some joy in being in these games and winning, but there's no time to sit back and relax. We have to keep that edge and keep hustling." Barnes was a perfect 3-for-3 from distance in the first quarter and his long bomb at the buzzer capped a 12-2 Kings run that had the visitors up 36-24 to start the second. The Kings stretched their lead to 17 points early in the second quarter, but the Raptors replied with a 14-4 run to make it a seven-point game. The Raptors would pull to within seven three more times in the quarter, but trailed 68-58 at the halftime break. The Kings maintained a double-digit lead through the third quarter, and a layup by former Raptor and Canadian Cory Joseph had the visitors up by 18 late in the frame. The Raptors host Orlando on Sunday to cap their three-game homestand. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 29, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • AP source: Cardinals to acquire Arenado from Rockies

    The St. Louis Cardinals have agreed to acquire All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado from the Colorado Rockies in a trade needing approvals before it can be finalized, a person familiar with the swap tells The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Friday night because the trade had not yet been finalized. Arenado, an eight-time Gold Glove winner, signed a $260 million, eight-year deal with Colorado in February 2019 and is owed $199 million for the six remaining seasons. Colorado would pay St. Louis a large amount of cash as part of the trade, the person said, and Major League Baseball must approve a cash transaction of more than $1 million. Arenado's contract has a no-trade provision that requires his approval for any assignment. He may restructure his contract as part of a trade, the person said, which could require approval of the players' association. The trade agreement was first reported by The Athletic. The 29-year-old Arenado has hit .293 with an .890 OPS over eight seasons, averaging 35 home runs and 114 RBIs per 162 games. Aided in part by hitter-friendly Coors Field, he’s led the National League in home runs three times and led the majors in RBIs twice. The Cardinals finished second in the NL Central last season and lost a first-round playoff matchup against the San Diego Padres. Arenado will bump Matt Carpenter out of his role as the starting third baseman and play in an infield with All-Stars Paul DeJong at shortstop and Paul Goldschmidt at first base. Arenado slumped during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, hitting .253 with eight home runs and a .738 OPS over 48 games. He earned $12,962,963 in prorated pay. Colorado general manager Jeff Bridich acknowledged last off-season that he was listening to trade offers on the five-time All-Star, and Arenado said in February of 2020 that “there's a lot of disrespect around there” and “there is no relationship anymore” between him and Bridich. Like Troy Tulowitzki and Matt Holliday before him, Arenado grew tired of losing, especially in an NL West division ruled by the Los Angeles Dodgers every year he’s been in the big leagues. Arenado's contract called for salaries of $35 million annually from 2021-24, $32 million in 2025 and $27 million in 2026. His deal included a provision allowing him to opt out after the 2021 season to become a free agent. St. Louis brings back much of the same team that made last year's post-season, including veteran pitcher Adam Wainwright, who finalized an $8 million, one-year deal Friday. Wainwright is returning for his 17th season with St. Louis, matching Bob Gibson (1959-75) for the second-most seasons with the Cardinals among pitchers, one behind Jesse Haines (1920-37). Wainwright was 5-3 with a 3.15 ERA last season, striking out 54 in 65 2/3 innings. He is 167-98 with a 3.38 ERA in his career, earning three All-Star selections and two Gold Gloves. All-Star catcher Yadier Molina remains a free agent. The 38-year-old could still return for an 18th season with the Cardinals after hitting .262 with four home runs in 2020. In the ten years since the Platinum Glove Awards were introduced honouring the best fielder regardless of position in each league, Molina and Arenado are tied for the most with four each. Arenado would be the latest established star acquired by St. Louis in his prime. Mark McGwire came over from Oakland in July 1997 and agreed two months later to a $28.5 million, three-year contract rather than test the market. Jim Edmonds was obtained from the Angels in March 2000 and reached a $57 million, six-year deal that May. Matt Holliday arrived in a swap with the Athletics in July 2009, became a free agent and agreed in February to a $120 million, seven-year deal. Most recently, the Cardinals acquired Goldschmidt, a six-time All-Star, from Arizona prior to the 2019 season, and he signed a $130 million deal to stay with St. Louis through 2024. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Ronald Blum, The Associated Press

  • Ingram, Ball lead Pelicans past Bucks, 131-126

    NEW ORLEANS — Lonzo Ball highlighted a season-best 27-point performance with seven 3-pointers and the New Orleans Pelicans held off a furious Milwaukee rally to beat the Bucks 131-126 on Friday night. Brandon Ingram scored 28 points, and Zion Williamson had 21 points, nine rebounds and a career-best seven assists to help New Orleans prevent the Bucks from erasing a 28-point deficit during the game's final 17 minutes. Eric Bledsoe also hit seven 3s and scored 25 for the Pelicans, who combined to make 21 from deep. Steven Adams grabbed a season-high 20 rebounds. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 38 points and 11 rebounds, and former Pelican Jrue Holiday scored 22 for Milwaukee, which trailed nearly the entire game, usually by double-digits. The Pelicans appeared firmly in control when Ball's jumper made it 93-65 with 4:35 left in the third quarter. But Khris Middleton's turnaround jumper began a head-spinning 20-3 run during the next 3:08. Antetokounmpo hit a 3 during the surge and capped it with a spinning dribble for a layup while he was fouled. Milwaukee's deficit was back down to single digits when Pat Connaughton's layup made it 98-89, but the Pelicans scored the last five points of the quarter, including Nicolo Melli's 3 as the period ended, to stem the tide. After that, the Pelicans maintained a lead close to 10 points until less than two minutes remained. The Pelicans, who came in having won just two of their last 10 games, put together one of their best first halves of the season. They shot 57.1% in the first 24 minutes, including 12 of 21 from 3-point range. And they led by as many as 29 when Nickeil Alexander-Walker made a layup over Brook Lopez and high off the glass, then intercepted Antetokounmpo's pass and drove straight back to the hoop for a dunk to make it 47-28. Bledsoe, who came to New Orleans from Milwaukee as part of the multiple-team Holiday trade, hit five of his first six 3-point shots and had 17 points before halftime. Pelicans reserve guard Josh Hart made all four of his shots in the second quarter, three from deep. The Bucks, by contrast, struggled even to make open shots, hitting 37%, and turned the ball over eight times in the first two quarters. Middleton missed his first five shots before finally hitting a mid-range jumper with 1:24 left in the second quarter. Soon after, Middleton converted a steal from Nicolo Melli into a breakaway layup, trimming New Orleans lead to 68-45 at halftime. TIP-INS Bucks: Middleton finished with 16 points, as did Lopez, while Donte DiVincenzo had 10 points. Finished shooting 50% (48 of 96) for the game. ... Outrebounded New Orleans 49-45. ... Outscored New Orleans 62-40 in the paint. Pelicans: Hart finished with 15 points. ... Shot 46.9% (45 of 96). ... Outscored the Bucks 20-17 at the foul line. ... Limited turnovers to nine, three fewer than those committed by Milwaukee. Honouring HOLIDAY The approximately 1,400 fans in attendance bellowed a familiar and elongated “Jruuuuue,” when Holiday was introduced as a Milwaukee starter before tip-off. It was the same way fans in New Orleans honoured Holiday for when he was a Pelicans starter for the previous seven seasons. During an early timeout, a tribute was shown on the video board honouring Holiday's play and community service while he was in New Orleans. He and his wife, former international soccer star Lauren Holiday, notably donated more than $5 million — the value of his game checks while playing in the Orlando “bubble” last summer — to support Black-owned businesses seeking help during the pandemic. The video drew enthusiastic applause, including from some players. “It means a lot to me," Holiday said when asked about his enduring popularity in New Orleans. "It just means that I did what I was supposed to do. I came here, played as hard as I could, left it on the line every single game. If there’s one thing I know about New Orleans, it’s that they love the players that embrace the city and try to make this home for them. Honestly, that’s what I tried to do. I love the city.” UP NEXT Bucks: Visit Charlotte on Saturday night. Pelicans: Host Houston on Saturday night. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Brett Martel, The Associated Press