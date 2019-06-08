Jacob deGrom was robbed of a strikeout in the most Mets way possible

There’s a phrase that all the cool kids are saying these days.

It goes ... “That’s so Mets.”

It applies here. Though at least this scenario didn’t directly result in something bad happening. It was just bizarre. Baffling even.

Mets rookie first baseman Pete Alonso made what under any other circumstances would have been a spectacular and celebrated play during Friday’s 5-1 loss to the Rockies. In this instance, however, it was completely unnecessary and only served to do one thing.

It robbed ace Jacob deGrom of a strikeout.

The odd play happened during the third inning. Rockies pitcher Antonio Senzatela popped a two-strike bunt attempt up into foul territory, which essentially ended the at-bat right there.

Per MLB rules, a bunt foul with two strikes equals a strikeout. That’s how this at-bat was destined to end. But Alonso raced in from first base anyway. He then laid out to snag the baseball before it hit the turf, which snatched the strikeout from deGrom.

When you’re trying to make the #SCTop10 but it means taking away a strikeout from @JdeGrom19. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/CwoQntbj7U — New York Mets (@Mets) June 8, 2019

Alonso gets a putout on the stat sheet and an "A" for his effort.

He also got a glare, then a chuckle from deGrom. It appears the 2018 NL Cy Young Award winner took the lost strikeout in stride. When it’s the leading contender for the NL Rookie of the Year making a mistake, we suppose it’s easier to forgive and move on. That’s the leverage Alonso holds right now.

Pete Alonso (pictured) robs teammate Jacob deGrom of a strikeout with a spectacular but unnecessary diving catch. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

After the game, both teams had their minds on the bench-clearing dust-up that occurred in the seventh inning. That meant we never got a clear explanation on what Alonso was thinking.

We can only reasonably assume that he lost track of the count, or temporarily blanked on the rule. It happens. It’s also possible he thought he could catch the Rockies baserunner napping. He didn’t.

Despite the hiccup, deGrom ended up notching his third double-digit strikeout game of the season. He finished with exactly 10, but still took the loss after allowing just two runs in six innings.

On the other side, Senzatela became only the second pitcher in MLB this season with a six-inning start that included no strikeouts. Naturally, he got the victory after allowing just one run.

If any one play or one game exemplifies how unique and unpredictable baseball, and specifically Mets baseball, can be, this play and this game are it.

