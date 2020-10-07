How the Maple Leafs re-stocked the cupboards at the NHL Draft

The Toronto Maple Leafs cast a wide a net at the 2020 NHL Draft, and the hope is that it will be the remedy for what’s become a bit of a barren prospect system.

Toronto entered the draft with 11 picks across the seven rounds, and after moving up and down at various points on Day 2, and surprising with a late trade to jump back into the seventh round, they eventually made 12 selections.

The strategy was clear from the Leafs, who almost exclusively chose players who are not having their seasons impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. That meant dipping primarily into the Russian and Finnish prospect pools before opening it up a bit in the later rounds.

The expectation should be that at least a few of these newly-minted prospects make an impact at the NHL level, but the focus will remain in large part on the Leafs’ 15th overall selection Rodion Amirov.

The undersized Russian winger represents the final piece of the puzzle on the return for Kasperi Kapanen, who the Leafs traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins for a variety of reasons, including a desire to re-claim a first-round draft selection.

Here’s what the Leafs managed to accomplish from the war room set up inside the Maple Leafs dressing room inside Scotiabank Arena.

First Round, No. 15 Overall: F, Rodion Amirov

This one couldn’t be more on-brand. While many were screaming for the Maple Leafs to add either a top-end talent on the blue line or another dimension to their forward group, the Leafs stayed true to their identity by making Amirov their top selection since Auston Matthews. Amirov doesn’t have any extraordinary single attributes or the eye-catching numbers we often seen from high draft selections, but he remains considered one of the more versatile forwards available in the draft, as well as a sure bet to contribute. For Kyle Dubas, the thought process compares well to the selection of Nick Robertson, a prospect who proved there was another layer of development to come, and validated his second-round investment by leading the Ontario Hockey League in goals this past season. The expectation is that Amirov takes a similar step forward with far more opportunity to contribute with Ufa in the KHL and on the international stage for Russia this season. The most logical criticism of the selection is that the Leafs didn’t use this valuable asset to help them in the immediate term. However it’s clear that a trade opportunity they felt comfortable triggering just wasn’t available to them, and the opportunity to trade down and still take the fourth-ranked European skater overall apparently wasn’t an option either, despite how long they waited on a call.

Second Round, No. 59 Overall: F, Roni Hirvonen

It was another typical selection in the second round for Kyle Dubas, who sprung for a small centre with high skill in Finland’s Hirvonen. The talent base isn’t as complete when compared to Amirov, but Hirvonen is another quality forward that doesn’t rely heavily on one single asset and instead has multiple dimensions to his game. It’s helped him thrive in just every situation he’s thrown in, be it against his peers or men in Finland’s top division. Draft experts love what he can do with possession of the puck, but he will have to work hard with Leafs skating coach Barb Underhill to improve his most obvious weakness: his skating.

Leafs know who they are. They want to sustain that identity. You add dimensions through other means while feeding the foundation through the draft. https://t.co/SU4EnU9OMT — Justin Cuthbert (@jccuthbert) October 7, 2020

Third Round, No. 64 Overall: D, Topi Niemela

Another Finnish prospect with experience competing at the highest level in his native country, Niemela also does more with less in terms of his stature. Draft experts laud his ability to think the game. They say Niemela makes smart decisions and routinely puts his team in position to attack with his mobility and proper care of the puck. He fits an obvious organizational need as a right-shot project on defense, and his game seems to compare accurately to Rasmus Sandin’s.

Fourth Round, No. 106 Overall: G, Artur Akhtyamov

He might not be Yaroslav Askarov, but the Maple Leafs have added a Russian goaltending prospect with really strong numbers at the top levels in his native country. Another Gold Star Hockey and Dan Milstein client, Akhtyamov’s selection only strengthens the Leafs’ deep connections with the Russian-based prospect system. Size is considered an issue for the ninth netminder off the board in the draft, even at 6-foot-2.

