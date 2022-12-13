McDonald’s is helping Canadian families in need this holiday season

McDonald’s and its independent franchisees will donate up to 500,000 meals to Food Banks Canada to help fight food insecurity.

Photo via McDonald's Canada

Food insecurity affects hundreds of thousands of Canadian families each year: an estimated 1.5 million Canadians visited a food bank in 2022, one-third of these being children.

Giving back with The Giving Page

Photo via McDonald's Canada

On December 12th, McDonald’s Canada launched a special website called The Giving Page in partnership with Food Banks Canada. Every unique page visit to The Giving Page converts to a meal that Food Banks Canada donates to families in need, giving Canadians an easy but effective way to support those in their local communities needing a helping hand. The more visits The Giving Page receives, the more meals donated. It may seem simple, but the company has shown before that even small actions can add up to a big impact.

The Giving Page also has easy-to-share social buttons for Facebook and LinkedIn, so you can help spread the word to your friends and family to help McDonald’s Canada and its independent franchisees donate up to 500,000 meals this season. (Photo via McDonald's Canada)

Feeding and fostering Canadian communities, together

Being there for Canadian communities is an integral part of McDonald’s Canada’s DNA. Through campaigns like The Giving Page, McDonald’s continues this proud tradition of supporting programs and initiatives designed to help our neighbours in times of crisis.

Ever since McDonald’s Canada first opened its doors in Richmond, B.C. in 1967, the company and its independent franchisees have remained committed to making a meaningful difference in the lives of Canadians, as McDonald’s has expanded into thousands of communities across the country. For McDonald’s, being part of these local communities means more than just serving up burgers and the company’s World Famous Fries, it also means serving up community connection, and making positive contributions in the communities in which it operates.

What’s next: More giving, and more to love

Photo via Food Banks Canada

Of course, there’s always more to do to combat the problem of food insecurity in Canada. For those looking to make an impact beyond The Giving Page campaign, there are many other ways to get involved with Food Banks Canada.

As for McDonald’s Canada, the work is far from over. Addressing food insecurity and supporting families in need is a year-round effort for both the company and its independent franchisees.

The company’s ambition is to provide approximately 1 million meals every year to Canadians without adequate access to food, in order to help continue to address food insecurity from coast to coast to coast. McDonald’s Canada is also furthering its commitment to supporting communities in times of need through its partnership with the Canadian Red Cross, along with other local community efforts supported by McDonald’s independent franchisees.

Photo via McDonald's Canada

At McDonald’s Canada, feeding and fostering Canadian communities doesn’t stop after the holidays are over, it’s a year-round commitment. This latest initiative is just one more way McDonald’s Canada is living its purpose of serving up a better tomorrow for all Canadians.

Following through on its corporate values and the belief that actions speak louder than words, McDonald’s Canada continues to show how it’s living its purpose and commitments to Canadian communities. More responsible food sourcing and higher-quality ingredients, more planet-friendly packaging and reduced waste, and better employment opportunities for Canadians of all ages are some of the ways McDonald’s Canada is driving tangible change, so Canadians can “Love what’s next.”

Visit McDonald’s Canada to learn more about all the good the iconic brand is doing to support Canadian communities, so you can Love what’s next™.