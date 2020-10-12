How LeBron James’ constant evolution has kept him on top

Lakerland is like a snowglobe. Everyone else stares into it with wonder. The inhabitants care for very little outside their world.

Lakers fans are never just happy to be here. LeBron James, who took home his fourth Finals MVP on Sunday night after the Lakers defeated the Miami Heat 106-93 in Game 6 of the NBA Finals, learned that the hard way last year, when L.A.’s failures made fans clamor for Kobe Bryant, inspiring some to paint Bryant over murals of James.

“Laker faithful don't give a damn what you've done before,” James said last week. “Until you become a Laker, you've got to do it with them, as well. They don't care about your résumé at all.”

The Lakers traffic in writing NBA history, but so does LeBron. The camera and pen have followed him everywhere, from high school to Cleveland to Miami back to Cleveland to Los Angeles. All lenses follow him — eventually, inevitably — to the top, usually at the apex of a one-handed dunk, a silhouette so familiar it’s etched permanently in the brains of NBA fans. He was there in the third quarter of Game 6, his strong, ceaseless, somehow graceful body floating above the rim, back on top of the basketball universe.

The world looks so different since James signed with the Lakers over two years ago. In the aftermath of Bryant’s death in January, the murals of his likeness mean an entirely different thing than they did in 2018. A pandemic tore through our lives. A civil rights movement took center stage. The NBA season paused and restarted on a campus at Disney World. James, at the podium after the Lakers won the championship Sunday night, did something most of us have done a lot this year. He forgot what day it was for a moment. “Our ballclub got here July 9,” he said. “It's October … what? I don't even ... October 11 now.”

LeBron James celebrates with his teammates after the Lakers defeated the Miami Heat 106-93 in Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

“So,” he continued, “this was very challenging and difficult. It played with your mind. It played with your body. You're away from some of the things that you're so accustomed to, to make you be the professional that you are.” And yet: LeBron. The one constant, evolving to stay on top.

How does he roll with every punch?

If change is the only constant, it’s also the great equalizer. The world changed — and changes — relentlessly, in manners big and small. It does not ask permission or give warnings. No one, even James, can hope to stay ahead of the curve. But he can work to stay ahead of his contemporaries, who are also at the mercy of its unpredictable whims.

The Finals were full of familiar faces, faces who understand this. There was the Miami Heat, with head coach Erik Spoestra and team president Pat Riley. Lakers assistant coach Phil Handy and Heat forward Andre Iguodala made their sixth straight Finals appearances. And of course, there was James and the Lakers. Together, the group has had a hand in every title since 2011.

James has invited change, switching teams more than any superstar in the history of the NBA. He is known for imposing his identity on teams, but in Miami, he became a student. The Heat tutored him in discipline, in winning habits, in the costs of victory. If there is an enduring lesson of #HeatCulture, it’s that hard work is how you learn to move in flow with the world instead of fearing where it’ll take you.

“The only thing that I think I’ve learned on a regular basis to be able to deal with in the league is change, over the 52 years that I’ve been involved as a player, as a traveling secretary, as a video guy, as a head coach,” said Riley last October on the eve of Miami’s opening night. “Every five or six years there really is dramatic and constant change. Over the past 20 years, the changes have been even more dramatic — more cultural, more generational — but you have to adapt.”

