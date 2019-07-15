How is Giannis Antetokounmpo so bad at swinging a baseball bat?

One of the most transcendent athletes in the world looked anything but while taking swings with the Yankees. (Getty)

Professional athletes rarely cease to amaze with their ability to thrive at feats that fall out of their realm of expertise.

There’s Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham, one of football’s greatest acrobats and entertainers. But as he’s shown off in throwing a football, kicking a football and hitting home runs out of Yankees stadium, he would likely have found another gig in pro sports had he focused his talents elsewhere.

And there’s Washington cornerback Josh Norman, who literally jumped over a charging bull during the running of the bulls in Spain last week — a feat that would have left the vast majority of the human population hospitalized or worse.

Giannis at the bat

And then there’s Milwaukee Bucks forward and NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, who did this in a batting cage in a video shared by the New York Yankees on Monday.

Giannis probably doesn't have a career ahead of him in baseball 🤣🤣



(via @Yankees)pic.twitter.com/oKbuwHBoYe — Yahoo Sports MLB (@MLByahoosports) July 15, 2019

That was ... unexpected

Wait, what?!

How is he so bad at that?

Antetokounmpo is nicknamed the Greek Freak because he’s, well, an athletic freak. In a sport where athletes are evolving perhaps at a faster pace than any other, Antetokounmpo is leading the charge and changing the way the game is played with his unprecedented combination of size, skill and athleticism.

But put a baseball bat in his hand, and he somehow looks worse than your average Joe lining up at a tee.

Baseball does exist in Greece. It would appear that Antetokounmpo has never actually swung a bat.

One trait of Antetokounmpo’s is not up for debate in this video — his sense of humor.

Bravo to the Greek Freak for showing some vulnerability and giving us all a laugh on a Monday.

