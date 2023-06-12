How I found my vacation self on Cuba’s Sunshine Coast of Cayo Largo

As I waited for my first frosty drink to be prepared, a friendly stranger asked if it was my first time in Cayo Largo. I knew immediately from his familiar accent that he was French Canadian as he relayed that this was his 15th-ish time visiting the island. He had lost count; like so many other Canadians, Cayo Largo has long been his secret tropical hideaway.

At this point, I hadn’t even set foot on the beach, but I already knew there was something special about this place… I’d been lucky enough to be invited by Sunwing to experience a week in their exclusive Cayo Largo destination, and experience first-hand what my new friend had already known for years: this lush island is a true paradise.

Intimate beachfront resorts meet white-sand beaches and warm, sunny skies on Cayo Largo. (Photo via Sunwing)

Located off Cuba’s southern coast, Cayo Largo is slightly off the beaten path. Thanks to this, it remains a quiet spot for vacationers to disconnect and enjoy a pristine shoreline that hasn’t been overrun by tourists, a relative rarity in this part of the world.

On my first full day, spending the morning at the beach was a no-brainer. I’m used to busy beaches where the early bird catches the worm, and arriving late means having to maneuver through a sea of beachgoers to find a sliver of sandy real estate. To my surprise, the beach here was sparsely populated, save for a few fellow sunbathers who had similar designs on starting their day with a dose of Vitamin D. If you’ve ever daydreamed of owning a private island, a day at the beach in Cayo Largo will scratch that itch (minus the accompanying price tag).

White sand gives way to brilliant blue waters along Cuba's Sunshine Coast. (Photo via Jen Choy)

My first impressions of Cayo Largo’s oceanfront can only be described as surreal: 25 kilometres of white-sand beaches give way to an ombre ocean that starts out turquoise at the shoreline and gradually turns to a brilliant deep blue. You feel like you’ve stepped straight into a postcard as you submerge yourself in crystal-clear water that’s warm enough not to shock your body but cool enough to offer relief from the sun.

The only thing I could hear as I laid down after a dip was the white noise created by the ocean’s waves, encouraging me to finally crack open the book I’d long been meaning to read and had brought along for just that reason. When you live in a bustling city like me, it’s hard to find a true moment of silence, and Cayo Largo’s pristine beaches offer plenty of peaceful moments to refocus and restore. The untouched oceanfront is undoubtedly the crown jewel of this idyllic island, and I found it to be the perfect backdrop for a much-needed mental and physical reset.

Cayo Largo's untouched oceanfront is the perfect spot for rest and relaxation. (Photo via Sunwing)

For me, a vacation encompasses everything your body needs to de-stress and unwind. Yes, that means indulging in great food and drink and not moving a muscle for hours on end—unless it’s to turn a page in your book or flip over on your beach towel… But it also means honouring your body with exercise and mindful movement. After falling in love with surfing years ago on a trip to California, working up a sweat after sunbathing has become a necessary part of my vacation itinerary.

Cayo Largo boasts a number of activities for adventure-seekers, but at the moment, I was seeking something slightly more low-key, and was thrilled to join a sunset yoga class being offered for our group at an impossibly-picturesque location nearby. The one-hour class was taught by the talented instructors at Toronto’s YOGAthletix – who had joined us on this week-long adventure – and focused on breathwork and stretching, ideal for unwinding after a flight.

A laidback setting and serene natural backdrop offers plenty of opportunity for restorative yoga and mindful meditation. (Photo via Jen Choy)

The next morning, a one-hour Pilates class was held in one of the resort’s palapas overlooking the beach. The view almost made me forget about the burn as we worked our lower bodies and abs. (Ice-cold guava juice was a well-deserved thirst quencher after a tough but rewarding class.) Cayo Largo hasn’t traditionally been known as a health and wellness mecca, which is surprising considering the laidback ambience is perfectly suited to activities promoting balance and rejuvenation, but according to Sunwing CMO Samantha Taylor, they’re hoping to change that.

“We feel that as we gear up with more consistent programming across the resorts, it’s something that we’ll become known for—and we want to invest so that we can establish that,” she explained. “And of course so much of that happens with grassroots, having local yoga studios do trips here and really seeing everything the island pulls together.”

You'll find relaxation and mindfulness come naturally in Cayo Largo. (Photo via Sunwing)

If you’re looking to balance out your daily dose of mindfulness with something more high-energy, there are several excursions and activities available on the island. Our group was treated to a day-long catamaran trip, where I had the opportunity to feed iguanas and take a dip in the island’s natural pools, where I became acquainted with a friendly starfish and a curious stingray. The island is also home to a sea turtle sanctuary; there, the charismatic caretaker Leonardo encouraged us to interact with playful baby turtles while educating us on conservation efforts being taken to protect the local sea turtle population.

Only a three to four-hour flight from Ontario and Quebec, it’s incredible to think we’re so close to an island that offers snorkelling in a coral reef brimming with sea life; Cayo Largo’s diving conditions are considered some of the best in the Caribbean, with more than 30 dive sites and over 200 ancient shipwrecks to explore.

After our more eventful days, I was always grateful to find reprieve in an expansive suite at Memories Cayo Largo. My spacious room included a living space, two fully-equipped bathrooms, and one of the most comfortable beds I’ve ever slept in. The balcony overlooked the ocean, making it the perfect spot to sip my morning coffee and greet the day. Whether you’re travelling solo, with a partner or a family, Sunwing’s collection of resorts and accommodations makes it easy to find options perfectly tailored to your travel style and needs. We toured the family-oriented Starfish Cayo Largo, where services are geared to accommodating younger travellers, while Sanctuary at Grand Memories Cayo Largo offered a boutique, adults-only experience as well as a number of relaxing, wellness-focused amenities.

From all-ages properties to adults-only oases, it's easy to find a vacation experience that meets your needs. (Photo via Jen Choy)

As my week wound down, I thought back to my first interaction with my French Canadian friend, which made me hyper-aware of the human interaction happening all around me. It was heartwarming to see regular visitors reuniting with staff after years of repeat visits. There was no shortage of heartfelt hugs, genuine smiles, and excited catching-up. Resorts can be notoriously transient, so this type of connection isn’t something you see on your typical Caribbean vacation. It is, however, the norm in Cayo Largo, and it’s something that Taylor and Sunwing hope to continue to foster.

Expect authentic vacation experiences that are anything but ordinary. (Photo via Sunwing)

“You’re coming back to family, you’re coming back to old friends, and we want to make sure we’re opening that up to a bigger generation and a bigger grouping of Canadians to enjoy, because it is something special,” explained Taylor.

Cayo Largo's welcoming ambiance makes it easy to connect with nature, and your fellow travellers. (Photo via Sunwing)

At the end of the day, we all crave that human connection and feeling of belonging. I have a sneaking suspicion that, while Cayo Largo’s white sand beaches, luminescent waters, and serene environment are truly spectacular, they’re far from the only reasons so many Canadians decide to return time and time again. I left my week in Cayo Largo feeling that sense of connection with my fellow travellers—and just as importantly, I felt refreshed, energized and ready to take on the big city again.

Everyone deserves a vacation. Visit Sunwing.ca to book your own relaxing getaway to Cayo Largo, and discover an authentic beach escape that’s far from ordinary.