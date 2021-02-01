How good is Matthew Stafford? Shorn of the Lions' ineptitude and paired with Sean McVay, we're about to find out

Whenever I encounter a football fan who knows I’m a native Detroiter who covers the NFL for a living, it never takes long for them to eventually ask the same question.

“So, um … what do you think of Matthew Stafford?”

At which point I inevitably shrug, sigh and do some live-action version of the Alonzo Mourning Meme. I mean, how do you explain watching an incredibly gifted player take a starring role in the most frustrating fan experience in football?

Eventually, I settled on this: Watching Stafford — who was just reportedly dealt to the Los Angeles Rams for Jared Goff, two first-round draft picks and a third-rounder — in Detroit was the football equivalent of watching Ben Affleck, a gifted actor, slog his way through “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.”

Following Detroit is such a slog that many fans either check out of Lions fandom altogether or instead latch on to a second team, usually one that actually wins games.

Matthew Stafford is finally free of the Detroit Lions. Does that mean his lack of team success will also be a thing of the past? (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Lions make it easy to explain away Matthew Stafford’s record

Since their last NFL championship in 1957, the Lions have won a miserable 41 percent of their games only one playoff game. They are also among the four teams to have never played in the Super Bowl across 55 seasons, and a big reason for their futility is their unbelievable knack for either giving too much power to the wrong people — i.e. Matt Millen or Bob Quinn and Matt Patricia — or outright failing to provide a winning organizational structure.

Even when they do have people who could have actually done the job well — like current Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert, Detroit’s pro scouting director from 1990 to 1999 — they let them get away.

This has led to a talent deficiency year after year, ensuring that even when they do land special players, the slog of being a Lion either forces them to retire early — like Calvin Johnson and Barry Sanders — or, like Ndamukong Suh and now Stafford (and likely Kenny Golladay), skip town when they can.

No one knows this more than Lions fans, so yes, I expect Stafford to largely get a pass for his trade request, despite the fact he only went 74-93-1 during his 12 seasons in Detroit. That includes a 14-25-1 mark the last three years, when Stafford has averaged 22 touchdown passes and only eight interceptions per season but failed to win more than six games.

Story continues

In a league where the quarterback position matters more than ever, where a great one can lift your team’s championship hopes almost singlehandedly, Stafford’s inability to do so in Detroit will go on his football epitaph along with some of his other warts, which include a tendency to force passes and take ill-timed sacks.

But while it’s fair to expect a No. 1 overall quarterback to lift the fate of an ill franchise (especially given Stafford’s toughness, rocket arm, off-platform throwing ability and gunslinger mentality), the Lions’ top-down ineptitude makes it easy to explain away Stafford only making the playoffs three times and never winning a playoff game despite his gaudy stats.

Heck, even I’m guilty of it. Over time, I began to think to myself “it’s a shame we never got to see him with a coach like Andy Reid.”

I’m glad we’ll finally get the answer to that question now.

Sean McVay pairing means excuses are over for Stafford

In Los Angeles, Stafford will have everything he never had (at least for long) in Detroit — a top-flight head coach (Sean McVay) with a dynamic, quarterback-friendly offensive scheme and a strong run game that helped elevate Jared Goff for the past four years.

Stafford will also have an elite defense — the Rams finished fourth in defensive DVOA this season — while playing for a front office and coaching staff that has proven to be excellent at drafting and developing talent (Which they’ll need to keep doing, given their dearth of premium picks the next several seasons.)

Sean McVay is the kind of top-flight head coach Matthew Stafford hasn't had for an extended period of time. (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

In other words, the excuses are officially over for Stafford, folks. And the fact the Rams still surrendered a three-pick bounty for him not only acknowledges the anchor that is Goff’s contract — with four years and $134 million left, his deal is officially the biggest sporting albatross in the Detroit, surpassing even the Pistons’ Blake Griffin’s — it’s also an indication that Los Angeles, like everyone else, is effectively blaming Stafford’s lack of recent winning on the Lions’ infrastructure.

“That’s a great haul for Detroit,” one league source told Yahoo Sports.

Given the Lions’ history, unfortunately, we already know how this is going to probably turn out for them. As for Stafford, well, that’s where things get interesting, because there actually aren’t a ton of trades like this in NFL history, one where an established, prolific passer (who has never won anything of note) is traded in his early 30s in hopes of a fresh start would rejuvenate his career.

Best comparison for Stafford trade? One involving a former NFL MVP

Interestingly enough, the comparison I was drawn to the most over the last four decades also involved the Rams, who traded the No. 4 overall pick in 1982 and a second-rounder to Baltimore for 31-year-old gunslinger Bert Jones, the 1976 MVP.

Now, if you’re under the age of 50, you might not remember Bert Jones. But just know this — the guy, like Stafford, was extremely talented. The No. 2 overall pick in 1973, chosen to be the heir apparent to the great Johnny Unitas, had a reputation for his toughness and premium arm strength (sound familiar?). So much so that Bill Belichick, who spent a season as a Colts assistant in the ‘70s, described Jones as the “best pure passer” he’d ever seen.

There was just one problem for Jones: During his nine-year stint in Baltimore, he dealt with multiple shoulder injuries and arm injuries and went 47-49 as a starter before demanding a trade in 1982, citing issues with ownership (again, sound familiar?). Unfortunately for him, the injury issues followed him to Los Angeles, when he lasted only four games before a neck injury not only ended his 1982 season, but his career, too.

These days, Jones is mainly known as a “what if” guy thanks to his 1976 season, when his 3,104 yards, 24 touchdown passes and nine interceptions at age 25 were essentially the equivalent of … well, Stafford’s 2011 season, when he threw for over 5,000 yards with 41 touchdowns and 16 interceptions at age 23. Allso worth noting: Jones, like Stafford, went 0-3 in the playoffs.

While the comparison is apt, it certainly isn’t perfect. For one, Stafford has proven to be far more durable than Jones ever was. For another, you can argue that Stafford’s 2014 season — when the Lions went 11-5 before losing a gut-wrenching wild card game that, in classic franchise fashion, included so many iffy calls that the refs who did Game 6 of Kings-Lakers in 2002 silently nodded in approval — was even better than his 2011 season.

The point? Jones’ fate in Los Angeles doesn’t have to be Stafford’s. In fact, the Rams are counting on it, considering they essentially bet the farm that his old organization — and not their new quarterback — is the primary culprit for the Lions’ overwhelming failures. And historically speaking, it’s certainly not a bad bet.

However, it’s still up to Stafford to prove them right. While his numbers give the NFL’s most preeminent “what if” guy a Hall of Fame ceiling, if he fails to deliver for the Rams for any reason other than health, we’ll no longer have to wonder what his career could have been like had he never landed in Detroit in the first place.

More from Yahoo Sports: