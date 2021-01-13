How fast is COVID-19 spreading in your area? England coronavirus infection rates listed
The rapid spread of coronavirus infections is continuing in England.
It comes as Boris Johnson admitted hospital intensive care units (ICUs) face being overwhelmed unless COVID-19 rates are brought under control.
The latest official figures on the coronavirus dashboard show more than 36,000 people are in UK hospitals with coronavirus, including almost 3,500 on ventilation.
Johnson’s stark warning came as the UK’s daily reported death toll reached a new high, with 1,564 fatalities recorded within 28 days of a positive test.
The list below contains the latest available data on seven-day infection rates in English local authority areas.
From left to right, it reads:
local authority name
rate of infections per 100,000 people in the seven days to 9 January (this is how the list is ordered)
number of infections recorded in the seven days to 9 January
that area’s rate of infections per 100,000 people in the seven days to 2 January
number of infections recorded in the seven days to 2 January
What is the coronavirus infection rate in your area?
Barking and Dagenham, 1505.4, (3205), 1634.5, (3480)
Knowsley, 1399.3, (2111), 796.8, (1202)
Newham, 1398.3, (4938), 1406.3, (4966)
Harlow, 1276.0, (1111), 1460.9, (1272)
Redbridge, 1255.8, (3833), 1501.2, (4582)
Thurrock, 1233.2, (2150), 1565.9, (2730)
Halton, 1212.4, (1569), 874.7, (1132)
Rushmoor, 1191.3, (1127), 1293.9, (1224)
Tendring, 1169.5, (1714), 956.6, (1402)
Enfield, 1149.8, (3838), 1248.7, (4168)
Broxbourne, 1132.8, (1102), 1398.0, (1360)
Gravesham, 1130.6, (1209), 1222.2, (1307)
Bexley, 1126.5, (2797), 1220.0, (3029)
Tower Hamlets, 1114.7, (3620), 1274.2, (4138)
Waltham Forest, 1106.9, (3066), 1144.1, (3169)
Brent, 1101.7, (3633), 1010.7, (3333)
Slough, 1097.4, (1641), 1067.9, (1597)
Isle of Wight, 1092.6, (1549), 933.9, (1324)
Castle Point, 1092.1, (987), 1469.4, (1328)
Ealing, 1091.0, (3729), 969.6, (3314)
Croydon, 1089.2, (4212), 1083.8, (4191)
Hounslow, 1084.3, (2944), 1111.5, (3018)
Carlisle, 1079.3, (1173), 1018.6, (1107)
Sefton, 1075.9, (2974), 650.1, (1797)
Crawley, 1074.6, (1208), 1049.7, (1180)
Greenwich, 1071.7, (3086), 1105.4, (3183)
Dartford, 1061.2, (1195), 1262.8, (1422)
Liverpool, 1048.1, (5220), 612.2, (3049)
Lewisham, 1032.6, (3158), 1036.5, (3170)
Haringey, 1021.8, (2745), 1052.7, (2828)
Southwark, 1020.3, (3253), 942.2, (3004)
Havering, 1020.2, (2648), 1373.5, (3565)
Epping Forest, 1013.0, (1334), 1474.7, (1942)
Hillingdon, 1003.7, (3080), 1000.4, (3070)
Wolverhampton, 995.2, (2621), 881.7, (2322)
Lambeth, 989.5, (3226), 888.6, (2897)
Eastbourne, 989.0, (1026), 825.1, (856)
Burnley, 967.2, (860), 846.8, (753)
Basildon, 962.1, (1801), 1316.2, (2464)
Sandwell, 957.8, (3146), 771.5, (2534)
Harrow, 954.0, (2396), 941.2, (2364)
Barnet, 945.5, (3743), 1022.6, (4048)
Luton, 944.4, (2012), 807.8, (1721)
Wirral, 941.0, (3049), 696.9, (2258)
Corby, 934.7, (675), 749.1, (541)
Hertsmere, 905.5, (950), 1032.2, (1083)
Chelmsford, 905.3, (1615), 1071.8, (1912)
Southend-on-Sea, 903.2, (1654), 1228.1, (2249)
Hackney and City of London, 900.5, (2619), 921.1, (2679)
Sutton, 893.1, (1843), 1144.2, (2361)
Medway, 892.8, (2487), 1134.8, (3161)
Bedford, 892.7, (1547), 937.1, (1624)
Braintree, 889.9, (1358), 1165.8, (1779)
Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 881.0, (3483), 607.3, (2401)
Northampton, 876.2, (1968), 773.8, (1738)
Spelthorne, 862.3, (861), 971.5, (970)
Watford, 859.4, (830), 1005.4, (971)
Welwyn Hatfield, 855.0, (1052), 828.2, (1019)
Bromley, 851.8, (2831), 1144.0, (3802)
Merton, 851.6, (1759), 1049.6, (2168)
Stevenage, 841.3, (739), 833.3, (732)
Pendle, 825.1, (760), 690.5, (636)
St. Helens, 824.0, (1488), 491.7, (888)
Colchester, 813.5, (1584), 891.1, (1735)
Cherwell, 808.6, (1217), 912.9, (1374)
South Bucks, 806.6, (565), 998.0, (699)
Maldon, 804.0, (522), 1018.1, (661)
Milton Keynes, 800.5, (2157), 962.3, (2593)
Brentwood, 793.3, (611), 1393.1, (1073)
Islington, 785.3, (1904), 785.3, (1904)
Birmingham, 778.0, (8883), 627.3, (7163)
Walsall, 777.3, (2219), 706.5, (2017)
Worcester, 768.6, (778), 540.4, (547)
Hastings, 768.4, (712), 879.6, (815)
Wandsworth, 763.2, (2516), 791.7, (2610)
Tandridge, 755.7, (666), 898.7, (792)
Surrey Heath, 752.5, (672), 832.0, (743)
Reading, 751.6, (1216), 640.4, (1036)
Warrington, 745.7, (1566), 672.3, (1412)
Ashford, 744.4, (968), 853.6, (1110)
Blackburn with Darwen, 738.2, (1105), 633.3, (948)
Worthing, 735.3, (813), 668.4, (739)
Rochford, 734.8, (642), 1063.3, (929)
Hyndburn, 730.5, (592), 557.7, (452)
Woking, 727.2, (733), 761.0, (767)
Hartlepool, 726.0, (680), 831.7, (779)
Hammersmith and Fulham, 725.9, (1344), 773.5, (1432)
Maidstone, 724.6, (1245), 862.5, (1482)
Brighton and Hove, 723.3, (2104), 694.1, (2019)
Three Rivers, 717.9, (670), 954.7, (891)
Ipswich, 712.9, (976), 608.4, (833)
Folkestone and Hythe, 711.5, (804), 839.9, (949)
Epsom and Ewell, 702.0, (566), 863.2, (696)
Reigate and Banstead, 700.5, (1042), 867.9, (1291)
Eden, 691.0, (368), 721.1, (384)
Adur, 679.6, (437), 634.5, (408)
Allerdale, 678.2, (663), 503.3, (492)
Lewes, 676.9, (699), 697.2, (720)
Wycombe, 676.2, (1181), 686.0, (1198)
Dudley, 675.1, (2171), 630.3, (2027)
Kensington and Chelsea, 674.4, (1053), 645.0, (1007)
Thanet, 674.3, (957), 728.6, (1034)
Bracknell Forest, 674.0, (826), 824.2, (1010)
Wealden, 670.1, (1082), 673.8, (1088)
Derby, 663.0, (1706), 570.1, (1467)
York, 656.6, (1383), 533.2, (1123)
Bromsgrove, 654.8, (654), 540.6, (540)
Havant, 652.8, (824), 693.2, (875)
Camden, 649.6, (1754), 678.1, (1831)
Kingston upon Thames, 649.0, (1152), 836.6, (1485)
Runnymede, 645.2, (577), 654.2, (585)
Uttlesford, 638.7, (583), 895.0, (817)
Swale, 637.7, (957), 806.2, (1210)
Portsmouth, 635.2, (1365), 632.4, (1359)
East Hertfordshire, 633.7, (949), 765.3, (1146)
Southampton, 627.7, (1585), 659.0, (1664)
Arun, 623.9, (1003), 752.7, (1210)
Mole Valley, 623.5, (544), 589.1, (514)
South Staffordshire, 619.9, (697), 603.9, (679)
Redditch, 613.4, (523), 517.2, (441)
Norwich, 610.4, (858), 496.5, (698)
East Staffordshire, 607.9, (728), 554.5, (664)
Elmbridge, 606.7, (830), 777.8, (1064)
Tonbridge and Malling, 600.1, (793), 793.0, (1048)
Dacorum, 599.0, (927), 722.4, (1118)
Windsor and Maidenhead, 597.7, (905), 709.9, (1075)
Barrow-in-Furness, 596.6, (400), 396.7, (266)
Ashfield, 593.3, (759), 593.3, (759)
Cannock Chase, 590.5, (595), 555.8, (560)
Wellingborough, 585.9, (467), 500.6, (399)
Hart, 585.1, (568), 758.2, (736)
Aylesbury Vale, 585.1, (1167), 649.3, (1295)
Ribble Valley, 584.7, (356), 581.4, (354)
Canterbury, 580.4, (960), 579.2, (958)
Westminster, 580.1, (1516), 588.2, (1537)
Leicester, 570.3, (2020), 490.9, (1739)
North Hertfordshire, 569.0, (760), 513.6, (686)
Oxford, 568.7, (867), 547.0, (834)
Rossendale, 566.6, (405), 398.7, (285)
St Albans, 563.1, (836), 740.3, (1099)
Rother, 561.0, (539), 705.7, (678)
Sevenoaks, 560.7, (677), 871.2, (1052)
Dover, 558.7, (660), 606.1, (716)
Telford and Wrekin, 558.2, (1004), 402.5, (724)
Great Yarmouth, 556.7, (553), 619.1, (615)
Mansfield, 556.2, (608), 437.3, (478)
Coventry, 549.9, (2043), 472.1, (1754)
Central Bedfordshire, 547.0, (1579), 652.7, (1884)
Broadland, 544.4, (712), 543.6, (711)
Copeland, 544.1, (371), 330.0, (225)
Peterborough, 542.9, (1098), 487.0, (985)
Waverley, 539.9, (682), 687.9, (869)
Breckland, 531.6, (744), 496.5, (695)
Cheshire West and Chester, 531.1, (1822), 567.8, (1948)
Daventry, 530.5, (456), 559.6, (481)
Babergh, 529.1, (487), 597.6, (550)
Rugby, 528.8, (576), 489.3, (533)
Basingstoke and Deane, 527.2, (931), 428.7, (757)
Wychavon, 524.6, (679), 385.5, (499)
Fenland, 518.4, (528), 446.7, (455)
Solihull, 516.7, (1118), 504.7, (1092)
Selby, 516.4, (468), 385.1, (349)
Huntingdonshire, 515.8, (918), 531.0, (945)
Horsham, 515.3, (741), 558.4, (803)
Wokingham, 513.7, (879), 578.5, (990)
Guildford, 512.8, (764), 563.8, (840)
Lancaster, 511.5, (747), 359.5, (525)
South Northamptonshire, 509.0, (481), 624.4, (590)
Richmond upon Thames, 509.0, (1008), 656.5, (1300)
Tamworth, 503.3, (386), 421.1, (323)
Fareham, 499.0, (580), 542.9, (631)
Mid Sussex, 497.9, (752), 629.0, (950)
Oadby and Wigston, 496.4, (283), 549.0, (313)
Amber Valley, 495.5, (635), 531.4, (681)
Middlesbrough, 495.1, (698), 515.0, (726)
Swindon, 495.1, (1100), 575.2, (1278)
Nuneaton and Bedworth, 495.1, (643), 488.1, (634)
Nottingham, 494.7, (1647), 391.4, (1303)
Cambridge, 492.8, (615), 524.0, (654)
Wyre Forest, 492.6, (499), 433.4, (439)
Bolsover, 491.5, (396), 393.5, (317)
Bristol, 491.2, (2276), 410.5, (1902)
West Lancashire, 486.4, (556), 447.0, (511)
Tunbridge Wells, 486.0, (577), 562.6, (668)
Kettering, 484.4, (493), 447.1, (455)
Manchester, 483.1, (2671), 357.6, (1977)
Gedling, 479.2, (565), 447.0, (527)
South Ribble, 476.6, (528), 379.1, (420)
Lichfield, 474.4, (497), 450.6, (472)
Bury, 467.0, (892), 389.5, (744)
Salford, 466.7, (1208), 333.0, (862)
Gosport, 463.2, (393), 425.5, (361)
Preston, 459.0, (657), 355.6, (509)
Wigan, 458.8, (1508), 406.2, (1335)
Sunderland, 457.7, (1271), 516.4, (1434)
Stafford, 457.5, (628), 432.7, (594)
East Suffolk, 457.4, (1141), 408.1, (1018)
Chiltern, 455.6, (437), 542.1, (520)
Chichester, 454.9, (551), 501.1, (607)
South Derbyshire, 454.0, (487), 417.7, (448)
Trafford, 453.8, (1077), 404.0, (959)
Gloucester, 450.7, (582), 525.8, (679)
Shropshire, 450.3, (1455), 337.3, (1090)
Richmondshire, 448.5, (241), 483.9, (260)
South Gloucestershire, 446.2, (1272), 412.8, (1177)
King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 445.2, (674), 476.9, (722)
Wyre, 444.3, (498), 374.7, (420)
Eastleigh, 443.2, (592), 533.0, (712)
Stockton-on-Tees, 436.3, (861), 447.9, (884)
Test Valley, 434.4, (548), 476.4, (601)
Harrogate, 433.4, (697), 361.9, (582)
Stoke-on-Trent, 432.6, (1109), 386.5, (991)
Darlington, 431.6, (461), 440.1, (470)
County Durham, 431.6, (2288), 482.2, (2556)
West Suffolk, 430.1, (770), 460.2, (824)
Blaby, 429.4, (436), 393.0, (399)
Hambleton, 429.1, (393), 374.5, (343)
Craven, 428.8, (245), 442.8, (253)
Rochdale, 428.0, (952), 339.0, (754)
Redcar and Cleveland, 425.8, (584), 344.9, (473)
Forest of Dean, 422.9, (367), 421.7, (366)
Erewash, 414.3, (478), 373.6, (431)
New Forest, 414.2, (746), 354.3, (638)
North Somerset, 411.1, (884), 372.0, (800)
East Hampshire, 410.4, (502), 444.8, (544)
South Tyneside, 408.7, (617), 526.6, (795)
Stockport, 407.6, (1196), 383.1, (1124)
Cheshire East, 405.6, (1558), 462.1, (1775)
South Cambridgeshire, 404.8, (644), 467.0, (743)
Bath and North East Somerset, 401.0, (775), 334.2, (646)
Chorley, 400.1, (473), 324.0, (383)
Chesterfield, 398.5, (418), 305.1, (320)
Sedgemoor, 397.0, (489), 475.7, (586)
Vale of White Horse, 396.3, (539), 433.1, (589)
South Oxfordshire, 392.1, (557), 573.0, (814)
North Warwickshire, 386.1, (252), 458.1, (299)
Newark and Sherwood, 383.9, (470), 320.2, (392)
East Northamptonshire, 381.9, (361), 354.4, (335)
Gateshead, 381.6, (771), 431.6, (872)
Bolton, 380.5, (1094), 281.3, (809)
Herefordshire, 378.6, (730), 323.1, (623)
Mid Suffolk, 377.3, (392), 424.5, (441)
Oldham, 376.2, (892), 314.2, (745)
West Oxfordshire, 375.1, (415), 453.7, (502)
High Peak, 374.5, (347), 276.3, (256)
Wiltshire, 371.4, (1857), 318.4, (1592)
Tameside, 370.0, (838), 312.6, (708)
North Norfolk, 368.2, (386), 406.3, (426)
Broxtowe, 363.1, (414), 359.5, (410)
Somerset West and Taunton, 361.7, (561), 462.9, (718)
South Norfolk, 361.3, (509), 503.3, (709)
Rushcliffe, 360.8, (430), 338.1, (403)
East Cambridgeshire, 360.6, (324), 493.1, (443)
Winchester, 358.8, (448), 496.6, (620)
South Kesteven, 354.6, (505), 443.7, (632)
Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 350.8, (2006), 326.2, (1865)
Harborough, 349.7, (328), 464.8, (436)
North West Leicestershire, 349.4, (362), 378.3, (392)
Lincoln, 348.4, (346), 363.5, (361)
Stratford-on-Avon, 344.4, (448), 341.3, (444)
Hinckley and Bosworth, 343.0, (388), 327.0, (370)
Doncaster, 342.7, (1069), 348.2, (1086)
North East Derbyshire, 335.1, (340), 349.9, (355)
South Lakeland, 334.0, (351), 308.3, (324)
Newcastle-under-Lyme, 333.7, (432), 316.7, (410)
Charnwood, 332.0, (617), 312.1, (580)
Fylde, 331.8, (268), 271.1, (219)
Leeds, 331.0, (2625), 318.1, (2523)
Hull, 329.9, (857), 333.4, (866)
Dorset, 327.9, (1241), 309.1, (1170)
Warwick, 324.2, (466), 395.1, (568)
West Berkshire, 320.0, (507), 429.8, (681)
Tewkesbury, 317.8, (302), 309.4, (294)
Cheltenham, 315.5, (367), 278.6, (324)
Kirklees, 312.2, (1373), 267.9, (1178)
Blackpool, 311.2, (434), 292.6, (408)
Rotherham, 307.4, (816), 297.3, (789)
Sheffield, 300.8, (1759), 261.8, (1531)
Malvern Hills, 299.9, (236), 252.9, (199)
Plymouth, 295.3, (774), 222.1, (582)
Exeter, 292.2, (384), 248.1, (326)
Wakefield, 291.4, (1015), 271.6, (946)
Bradford, 290.5, (1568), 252.1, (1361)
Mid Devon, 290.4, (239), 229.6, (189)
Newcastle upon Tyne, 285.0, (863), 235.5, (713)
South Somerset, 284.5, (479), 268.5, (452)
South Holland, 284.2, (270), 289.4, (275)
Scarborough, 283.2, (308), 382.5, (416)
North Tyneside, 282.8, (588), 260.2, (541)
Melton, 281.2, (144), 304.6, (156)
North Kesteven, 280.5, (328), 305.4, (357)
Northumberland, 280.4, (904), 365.7, (1179)
Ryedale, 276.3, (153), 321.4, (178)
Calderdale, 275.2, (582), 288.5, (610)
Bassetlaw, 272.4, (320), 326.1, (383)
Boston, 272.2, (191), 267.9, (188)
Mendip, 269.9, (312), 266.5, (308)
Torbay, 259.1, (353), 136.5, (186)
Staffordshire Moorlands, 258.0, (254), 289.5, (285)
Rutland, 248.0, (99), 295.5, (118)
East Devon, 245.4, (359), 181.2, (265)
Barnsley, 243.9, (602), 288.0, (711)
Teignbridge, 243.0, (326), 167.7, (225)
Derbyshire Dales, 240.6, (174), 232.3, (168)
West Lindsey, 235.2, (225), 261.3, (250)
East Riding of Yorkshire, 221.9, (757), 228.0, (778)
Cotswold, 218.1, (196), 310.5, (279)
Stroud, 215.1, (258), 258.4, (310)
South Hams, 196.5, (171), 203.4, (177)
North Lincolnshire, 168.3, (290), 245.5, (423)
East Lindsey, 160.9, (228), 198.3, (281)
North East Lincolnshire, 154.8, (247), 176.1, (281)
West Devon, 121.9, (68), 139.8, (78)
Torridge, 118.7, (81), 106.9, (73)
North Devon, 111.2, (108), 147.2, (143)
