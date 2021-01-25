How fake news over Netaji Subhas Bose's photo was spread
An unsavoury controversy has erupted over the portrait of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose that was unveiled at Rashtrapati Bhavan by President Ramnath Kovind on the occasion of the great freedom fighter’s death birth anniversary on January 23.
While the President of India paid high homage to the freedom fighter, some journalists and politicians claimed that the portrait inaugurated at the Rashtrapati Bhavan was not that of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose but that of Bengali actor Prosenjit Chatterjee, who had played the role of Netaji in a film, despite government sources reiterating that the portrait was indeed that of Netaji.
President Kovind unveils the portrait of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at Rashtrapati Bhavan to commemorate his 125th birth anniversary celebrations. pic.twitter.com/Y3BnylwA8X
— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 23, 2021
Chandra Kumar Bose, Netaji’s grandnephew, too emphasised that the portrait that was inaugurated at the Rashtrapati Bhavan was based on Netaji’s origins photograph and painted by Padma Shri award winning artist Paresh Maity.
This is the original photograph of #NetajiSubhasChandraBose, based on which renowned artist Shri #PareshMaity has drawn the portrait which was unveiled at Rashtrapati Bhavan on 23 Jan 2021, by Hon’ble President of India-Shri Ram Nath Kovind ji. @rashtrapatibhvn @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/WTOHqtgs3p
— Chandra Kumar Bose (@Chandrakbose) January 25, 2021
President Ram Nath Kovind unveiled Netaji's portrait on Saturday to mark his birth anniversary, named ‘Parakram Diwas’ by the Centre.
Portrait unveiled by the Hon’ble President of India-Shri Ram Nath Kovind ji @rashtrapatibhvn is based on #Netaji's original photograph.Its an artists impression of #Netaji. https://t.co/chtZk1a9l2 pic.twitter.com/MkQGEtFq5d
— Chandra Kumar Bose (@Chandrakbose) January 25, 2021
The Bharatiya Janata Party too rubbished the charge and termed the controversy unnecessary.
If the neo-Bengal experts are done making a fool of themselves, outraging over the portrait of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, unveiled by the President of India, let me remind them that all their misplaced activism won’t be able to save Mamata Banerjee...
— Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) January 25, 2021
BJP's social media chief Amit Malviya slammed the naysayers and tweeted: "If the neo-Bengal experts are done making a fool of the and Tmselves, outraging over the portrait of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, unveiled by the President of India, let me remind them that all their misplaced activism won't be able to save Mamata Banerjee..."
However, naysayers continued to lampoon what they termed was a huge error. Among those who ridiculed the portrait were Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, journalists Barkha Dutt, Sagarika Ghose, Sidharth Bhatia, Swati Chaturvedi, Rohini Singh and other liberals and Modi-baiters on Twitter such as Joydas, et cetera.
TMC MP Mahua Moitra tweeted: "After donating ₹ 5 lakhs to the Ram temple the President honours Netaji by unveiling a portrait of Prasenjit, the actor who played him in biopic God Save India (because this government certainly can't)." She has, however, since deleted the tweet.
Several posts on Twitter that ridiculed the portrait have also deleted their tweets.
क्या ये फ़र्ज़ी पत्रकार @Chandrakbose जी से भी ज्यादा सुभाष बाबू को जानते पहचानते है ?? https://t.co/VuvkFXvgt8 pic.twitter.com/i0s5XNjMlQ
— आयुष जैन (@Sanatani_Hinduu) January 25, 2021
Now they are deleting their tweets after getting exposed pic.twitter.com/4gZ1XJetme
— Rishi Bagree 🇮🇳 (@rishibagree) January 25, 2021
The actor himself tweeted, making it clear that it was not his photograph:
Would like to congratulate Paresh Maity for the wonderful piece of art in remembrance of our National hero Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. As an Actor,I’m elated that people thought,that the painting resembles my character in Gumnami,dir. by @srijitspeaketh and prosthetics by Somnath pic.twitter.com/HBkXvwFFSw
— Prosenjit Chatterjee (@prosenjitbumba) January 25, 2021
However, after creating a major hullabaloo over a non-issue, when these naysayers realised that they had made a mistake, they quickly removed their tweets, but have yet to show regret over their impetuous charge.
The President of India’s official Twitter handle has not reacted to the controversy at all.
DON’T MISS:
Why FM must fix the optional income tax scheme of no exemptions and flat tax rates
Does the RBI Governor have any role in preparing the Union Budget?
These are the daunting challenges before the FM while presenting the Budget
What the common man seeks in the Budget from the finance minister this year