How failing to winter-proof your home could cost you £10,000

Neglecting your home can cost you a lot of money in the long-run, and it can be particularly difficult and inconvenient to rectify an issue bang in the middle of the Christmas break. Photo: Getty Images

Some of the most common issues that can arise within the home when left unchecked during the winter months, such as a broken-down boiler, could cost homeowners as much as £10,000 ($13,314), home inspection company HouseScan warned.

It suggests getting roofs, gutters and water pipes inspected before problems arise that could put homeowners out of a significant amount of cash.

Founder of HouseScan, Harry Yates, said: “It’s a busy time of year and so it’s understandable that winter-proofing our homes isn’t our first thought ahead of Christmas. However, the majority of checks can be quick and easy and identifying any issues is always better done sooner rather than later.”

Not only can neglecting your home cost you a lot more money in the long run, but it can also be particularly difficult and inconvenient to rectify an issue bang in the middle of the Christmas break,” he added.

The Boiler - £3,000

HouseScan said it’s important to get boilers checked before the cold weather sets in. Even in a new-build there can be problems and a service check will cost around £50 to £100. However, left neglected this cost can be considerably higher with a new boiler setting homeowners back as much as £3,000.

The Roof - £4,000

A leaky roof can cause damage to a home beyond the roof itself. Cracked or missing tiles are the most common issues and can often cause a domino effect that can cause damage to spread right across the roof.

A professional inspection will set homeowners back a few hundred pounds. In contrast, fixing an already damaged roof can start at a few hundred pounds but spiral to as much as £4,000 should the roof need extensive repairs.

Gutters - £200

Particularly during the winter months, gutters can become blocked with plant debris and it is important to make sure they are always clear. Failing to do so could require hundreds of pounds spent on new guttering and a new downpipe, as well as causing water damage to the property.

Water Pipes - £700

Cold weather can cause water pipes to crack and potentially burst. Checking that there are no cracks already emerging to prevent this from happening is important, as is looking into insulating pipes. It will cost about £50 to fit pipe jackets but new pipes and redecorating due to water damage can cost hundreds of pounds once it’s too late.

Windows and Doors - £300

Windows and doors help keep the cold out but if they are in a poor state they can make homes energy inefficient. HouseScan believes it’s worth checking the fitting of doors and if wooden, that there is no rot or damage. A new double glazed window can start at £300 a-piece, so it’s worth trying to maintain your windows and doors.

Insulation - £500

Poorly fitted loft insulation can mean more expensive energy bills in the long-run, as much as £250 a year. Making sure it’s up to scratch is a quick, cheap task and can cost £80 for a blanket insulation replacement. However, replacing the full thing in the loft for example can cost as much as £500.

Brickwork Pointing - £300

Inadequate or incomplete brickwork pointing can be a major issue, particularly during the winter months. It’s not just an aesthetic problem and over time poor finishing can allow water ingress, frost damage and damp. Leaving it until it’s too late will cost hundreds in brick repair instead of £30 per square metre to repoint.

Trickle Vents - £60

Finally, trickle vents are the small openings that allow air to flow through a window while it’s shut. They reduce condensation and mould which can be particularly prevalent during the winter months. If poorly installed they can cost money in lost energy and are as much as £60 a vent to replace.

