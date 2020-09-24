How The NHS Test And Trace App Works

The long-awaited NHS coronavirus app is here, designed to track the virus and slow the spread of transmissions.

The rollout across England and Wales follows months of delay and questions about the app’s effectiveness in the face of mixed results from other countries, which have already deployed such apps.

However, Matt Hancock still insists the app represents “an important step forward” in our fight against the “invisible killer”.

NHS Test and Trace, which is responsible for the service, said the app was used to send alerts to users during a trial period on the Isle of Wight and in the London borough of Newham, after people had tested positive.

The latest version was piloted among residents of both areas as well as NHS volunteers from mid-August, after the first app was marred by technical issues and eventually scrapped.

Thinking of downloading the app? Here’s what you need to know.

How does the app work?

The app is designed to trace how the virus is spreading from person to person – and stop it in its tracks.

It works by using Bluetooth signals to track who an individual comes into contact with on a daily basis. When two phones with Bluetooth enabled come into close contact, this is logged by the app.

The app allows users to report symptoms, meaning those they’ve been in close contact with will also be notified. You’ll also receive risk alerts for your postcode.

The app also has other functions, such as QR check-in that you can use at entertainment and leisure facilities such as pubs and restaurants. If an outbreak is linked to that location, you’ll be notified.

Do you have to sign up?

No, using the software is totally voluntary, meaning its success will also depend heavily on how many people choose to download and use it.

An advertising campaign to promote the app will appear on television this evening, with the strapl-ine, “Protect your loved ones. Get the app”.

Okay, but will it drain my data allowance?

Thankfully not. The UK’s major network operators, including Vodafone, Three, EE and O2, giffgaff, Tesco Mobile, Sky Mobile and Virgin Mobile have agreed to “zero-rate” data charges incurred by all in-app activity, meaning they will not be charged for using it and it won’t come out of your internet allowance.

In that case, what’s the downside?

Trial data for the app suggests it sometimes gives “false positive” alerts, and Chris Smyth, Whitehall editor for The Times, claims as many as one in three people may be told to isolate unnecessarily.

Developers of the app also emphasise that its effectiveness will be determined by how many people sign up and preliminary research suggests we need at least seven million people to get on board to make any potential difference.

Back in April, the Ada Lovelace Institute also warned that there is little evidence that tracking apps can help in a pandemic – this is new, experimental ground.

There’s also been widespread concerns about data collection in relation to the app. Following the Isle of Wight trial, Amnesty International UK director Kate Allen said: “We’re extremely concerned the government may be planning to route private data through a central database, opening the door to pervasive state surveillance and privacy infringement, with potentially discriminatory effects.”

