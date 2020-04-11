Kim Kardashian’s hair stylist reveals step-by-step guide for cutting men’s locks at home

Kim Kardashian's hair stylist Chris Appleton has revealed how to cut men's hair at home (Getty Images)

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, barbers and hairdressers have joined other non-essential businesses in remaining closed in the UK.

However, with lockdown set to continue for weeks, many people have been prompted to scratch their heads with concern over how they’ll give their locks a much-needed trim.

This has been a particularly pertinent issue for men whose shorter styles tend to need a more regular chop.

Luckily, celebrity hair stylist Chris Appleton - who has tended to the mane’s of Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez - has come to the rescue.

Posting on his Instagram account, the pro revealed to his 1.2m followers that he had filmed a video demonstrating, step-by-step, how men could be given a salon-standard do from someone they are isolating with.

Captioning the four-minute tutorial, Chris wrote: “You all asked for it and here it is how to cut men’s hair during quarantine.”

Using a dummy head, the pro explained that: “In a few simple steps I will show you what to do, and what not to do.”

He told viewers that they would need a set of clippers, scissors, sectioning clips and a comb.

The stylist’s guide went down well with fans who left more than 289,000 ‘likes’.

One person wrote: “You make it look so easy!! Thanks for the tips.”

Another commented: “Wonderful tutorial, finally makes sense. I’m going to use these tips today.”

A third shared: “Thank you! If my son lets me I may try this.”

And a fourth added: “That’s awesome.”

Chris recently styled Kim’s hair for the Hollywood Beauty Awards, and also worked with the star on her Skims campaign shoot.

Earlier this year, he prepped J-Lo’s locks for her Super Bowl appearance alongside Shakira.

It comes as Ariana Grande swapped her signature high ponytail for natural curls in lockdown.

Captioning a selfie showing off her new hair style at home, the singer, 26, wrote: “Get a load a dis.”

Her fans were delighted by the snap - which also gave an insight into her quarantine beauty look, including perfect winged eyeliner and a pretty pink manicure - and left more than five million ‘likes’.

One person commented: “Beautiful.”

Another wrote: “The curls!!!!!!!”

A third shared: “Prettyyyyyy.”

And a fourth added: “Curly never looked better.”