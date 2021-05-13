  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

How COVID-19 vaccines could impact the 2021 NBA playoffs

Ben Rohrbach
·7 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The number of coronavirus cases in the NBA has not reached double figures in any single week since the nationwide January spike. Widespread availability of COVID-19 vaccines soon followed, but all it takes is one superstar testing positive to cripple a team's playoff chances and stamp an asterisk on the season.

Even a rotational player entering health and safety protocols for a standard of 10 to 14 days could swing a playoff series, which potentially makes vaccines a competitive advantage in the weeks and months ahead.  

Even then, there is no guarantee COVID-19 will not have some bearing on the outcome of this NBA season. Golden State Warriors guard Damion Lee confirmed last week he experienced considerable symptoms and tested positive for the virus roughly four weeks after receiving his dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Lee is the exception, not the rule. Of the more than 95 million fully vaccinated Americans, only 9,245 similar "breakthrough cases" (0.001%) have been reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

However, at least six fully vaccinated members of the New York Yankees coaching staff tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, per multiple reports. All reportedly received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Only one experienced symptoms. The NBA also tests fully vaccinated players on practice and game days.

The NBA continues to convey its trust in medical experts by loosening protocols for fully vaccinated players and teams whose players and staff are at least 85% vaccinated. Some are lifestyle upgrades, like increased flexibility to leave hotels, host visitors and dine at restaurants. Others ease workplace restrictions, allowing players to gather in the practice facility without masks and broadening their access to training and recovery.

One is yet another competitive advantage: Vaccinated players are not subject to the same contact tracing standard, so long as they continue to return negative tests. Non-vaccinated players are subject to quarantines following exposure to the virus, even if they test negative. The league has no set quarantine timeline, but players missed as much as one week during the regular season. Even one missed playoff game could have serious ramifications, and removing that risk for vaccinated players is no small edge.

The possibility of delaying playoff games

The league continues to monitor every potential impact coronavirus could have on its players. Discussions are near constant and have included the possibility of delaying playoff games in the instance of positive tests, league sources told Yahoo Sports. Those conversations have not gone so far to set a tipping point. Teams with fewer vaccinated players are naturally at greater risk of seeing cases spread among teammates.

A COVID-19 warning is displayed over the floor before a game between the Utah Jazz and New York Knicks at Vivint Smart Home Arena earlier this season. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
A COVID-19 warning is displayed over the floor before a game between the Utah Jazz and New York Knicks at Vivint Smart Home Arena earlier this season. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Of the 497 players tested since May 5, one returned a confirmed positive test, the NBA announced on Wednesday. Four players tested positive for COVID-19 last week, the highest total since the week starting Feb. 24. A total of 33 players have tested positive since the January surge — a weekly average of two.

More than 70% of players had received at least one shot of a vaccine at the end of April, according to NBA commissioner Adam Silver. They will presumably be fully vaccinated or close to it by next week's start to the playoffs. That figure is significantly higher than the American population (35% fully vaccinated and 46% administered at least one dose, per the CDC) — a reflection of the NBA's efforts to encourage and educate its members toward vaccinations — but on average one player per playoff rotation may not be vaccinated.

Are teams actually 85% vaccinated?

No team has revealed its roster to be 100% vaccinated, if only because it violates player privacy. Major League Baseball publicly announced that 85% of players and staff on nine teams had been fully vaccinated, but the NBA has yet to acknowledge any team has reached the recommended threshold for relaxed protocols.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Sarah K. Spencer reported in mid-April that the Hawks will achieve that number with 15 players fully vaccinated prior to the start of the playoffs. The Miami Heat were "on pace to meet the NBA's threshold" in the last week of April, per the South Florida Sun Sentinel's Ira Winderman.

It is unclear whether or not that is the norm. 

In the aftermath of the Los Angeles Lakers reportedly arranging first doses for personnel on April 16, coach Frank Vogel said, "I don't believe we're near the 85%," according to Lakers Nation's Damian Burchardt. By April 26, Lakers guard Dennis Schroder indicated in a German media outlet that he and LeBron James were the only Lakers yet to be vaccinated. Schroder entered COVID-19 health and safety protocols on May 2.

When asked about his stance on the vaccination at the All-Star Game in March, James told reporters, "That’s a conversation that my family and I will have. Pretty much keep that to a private thing." He echoed the National Basketball Players Association's stance, as union president Chris Paul told USA Today's Mark Medina prior to the season, "When it comes to all different types of vaccines, a lot of that stuff is personal."

Some players are on record with their decision against vaccines. Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins said in March, via NBC Sports' Monte Poole, "I don't really see myself getting it anytime soon, unless forced to, somehow." When asked his plans, Warriors teammate Kent Bazemore added, "No sir."

Reasons not to be vaccinated are many, not the least of which is the justifiable concern that the healthcare system has historically underserved the Black community. The Tuskegee Experiment is evidence of worse.  

"This is not something that was just made up out of whole cloth," NBPA executive director Michele Roberts told Yahoo Sports' Vincent Goodwill in January. "There was a history of abuse of our community in the space and has not been lost or forgotten. And so whatever we try to do going forward has to respect that."

Following a series of public service announcements regarding COVID-19 vaccines in previous months, which included San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich and retired legends Bill Russell and Julius Erving receiving their shots, the NBA released its first PSA with active players receiving and endorsing vaccines last week. It featured Jrue Holiday, Karl-Anthony Towns, Gordon Hayward, Danilo Gallinari, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jaren Jackson Jr., Domantas Sabonis, Robert Covington, Tyler Herro and Klay Thompson.

"We are starting to see signs that our lives and communities can get back to normal, but there is still more for us to do," Holiday said as the narrator. "Vaccines are one of the most important tools we have to control the spread and effect of COVID-19. It is safe, effective and will help protect you and your loved ones."

It could also protect teammates from missing extended playoff time. The ramifications of a player of James' caliber missing games is painfully obvious. The Lakers' drop in the standings during his recovery from an ankle injury is all the reminder we needed. Teams featuring star players who avoided coronavirus-related absences have for the most part enjoyed greater success during the regular season. In a year with no clear championship favorite, the playoffs will only amplify the importance of health, even among role players.

Less than 1% of players have tested positive in each of the past 10 weeks, but that trend also suggests the league will not avoid the virus over the next two months, and all it could take is one case to alter the outcome of a series. Gone is the protection of the bubble. In its place is roughly a 70% vaccination rate as players travel back and forth between cities to compete in the playoffs, often in front of thousands of fans.

– – – – – – –

Ben Rohrbach is a staff writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at rohrbach_ben@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @brohrbach

More from Yahoo Sports:

Latest Stories

  • Oilers edge Canadiens on Dominik Kahun's OT winner

    Dominik Kahun scored the overtime winner for the Edmonton Oilers in a 4-3 win Wednesday over the host Montreal Canadiens.

  • Rangers fire head coach David Quinn and 3 assistant coaches

    The Rangers are making even more changes to their organization.

  • Conor McGregor was the world's highest paid athlete in the past year

    Conor McGregor reportedly made $180 million over the last 12 months, mostly due to selling his whiskey business.

  • Hideki Matsuyama called Masters celebration 'a bit embarrassing' after massive spotlight in Japan

    Hideki Matsuyama returns to the PGA Tour this week at the AT&T Byron Nelson.

  • Breanna Stewart leaves Nike for Puma with first women's signature shoe in a decade underway

    The last women's signature shoe was Candace Parker in 2010. Stewie is the perfect fit for the next one.

  • USA Football condemns viral youth football video of boy getting violently knocked over

    The widely-shared video also drew immediate rebukes from former NFL players.

  • Tom Brady worried about what comes after football: 'I’m a little fearful of it ending'

    Tom Brady knows it's going to be tough to leave football behind.

  • Yankees to play vs. Rays despite 7 positive COVID-19 cases on staff

    The Yankees are on Day 2 of a 10-game road trip.

  • Novak Djokovic screams at Italian Open umpire, later apologizes for being 'not nice'

    The world No. 1 unleashed his frustrations on an umpire during a tense moment in an Italian Open match.

  • Victor Oladipo to undergo season-ending surgery on right quadriceps tendon

    The Victor Oladipo Era in Miami is over after four games.

  • Vanessa Bryant's lawyers claim at least 18 county employees took or shared graphic Kobe crash photos

    The number of L.A. County employees accused of taking improper photos of the Kobe Bryant crash site has increased from four to 18.

  • Everything you need to know about starting and dominating your NHL playoff pool

    Whether you’re a first-timer or a veteran when it comes to playoff pools, here are some tips and tricks you’ll find useful.

  • Watch live Premier League and Serie A this week with a free trial

    It's been a great year for English football, with several key matches still at stake, while one of the Serie A's greatest rivalries is pushed to the forefront.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • Alek Manoah crawls closer to Jays rotation with set of sizzling Triple-A outings

    With every pitch he throws, Blue Jays RHP prospect Alek Manoah looks more and more like someone who can help the big club now rather than later.

  • Husso makes 31 stops for first NHL shutout, Blues beat Wild

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ville Husso stopped 31 shots for his first career shutout and David Perron had a goal and two assists in the St. Louis Blues' 4-0 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday night. Torey Krug, Ivan Barbashev and Jaden Schwartz also scored. The Blues have won two in a row and seven of 11. After winning four of its previous five, Minnesota was locked into the third spot in the West Division with the loss. St. Louis had already nailed down the fourth spot. The teams will finish the regular season Thursday night in St. Louis. Husso improved to 9-6-1. It was the first shutout of the season for the Blues leaving Buffalo as the only team without a shutout in this truncated 56-game season. Perron pushed his points total to a team-high 55 (17 goals, 38 assists) in 55 games. Barbashev stuffed in the rebound of Perron's shot midway through the first period. Schwartz scored while falling to the ice to push the lead to 2-0 late in the opening period. Krug scored his first goal since Jan. 23 off a pass from Ryan O'Reilly midway through the second period. Cam Talbot made 23 saves for the Wild. He was 5-0-2 in his previous seven road games. THEY WILL COME The Blues announced they will increase capacity to 5,000 for the upcoming playoffs. They were limited to 4,100 fans per game during the regular season. HE’S BACK St. Louis right wing Klim Kostin made his season debut after helping Avangard Omsk of the KHL to the Gagarin Cup championship late last month. The first-round draft choice spent the last seven days in quarantine after arriving last week from Russia. He scored one goal in four games with St. Louis last season. Steve Overbey, The Associated Press

  • Golden Knights finish regular season with 6-0 win vs. Sharks

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Alex Pietrangelo and Keegan Kolesar scored in the first period, Marc-Andre Fleury earned his 67th career shutout and the Vegas Golden Knights finished the regular season with a 6-0 victory Wednesday night over the San Jose Sharks that keeps them alive in the race for the division title. Vegas remains ahead of Colorado in the West Division and for the top mark in the NHL. Colorado holds the tiebreaker based on regular-season wins and can take the top spot by beating the Kings in their final two games. The Golden Knights may have to wait until Thursday night to determine whether they will play third-place Minnesota or fourth-place St. Louis in the first round of the playoffs. Dylan Sikura scored twice in the third period, and William Carrier and Jonathan Marchessault also scored to help Vegas complete a sweep of the eight-game season series against the Sharks. Fleury made 17 saves. San Jose missed the playoffs in back-to-back seasons from the first since 1996 and '97 with just 49 points in 56 games. They were completely outplayed by a motivated Golden Knights, getting outshout 35-13 in the first two periods and giving little help to rookie goalie Alexei Melnichuk. Melnichuk made 38 saves in his second career start. The Golden Knights didn't take long to jump on top of the Sharks by scoring twice in the opening eight minutes. Pietrangelo got a loose puck in front and beat Melnichuk for the first goal and Kolesar added to the lead when he converted a rebound. Vegas didn't let up from there and put the game out of reach with the goals from Carrier and Marchessault in the second period. MARLEAU'S GOODBYE Sharks forward Patrick Marleau got some gifts in what could have been his final game with the franchise. His teammates gave him a custom painting of him and Gordie Howe to honor Marleau's breaking Howe's NHL all-times games played record last month. At the request of the Howe family, Marleau also was given the stick Howe used in his final NHL game that had been displayed at the Hall of Fame. That stick will be replaced in the Hall by a stick Marleau used in the record-setting game. Marleau was the last player to leave the ice and acknowledged the small crowd on hand for the final game of the season. The 41-year-old Marleau will be a free agent this offseason and the Sharks might look to go in a younger direction next season. UP NEXT Golden Knights: Waiting to find out their playoff opponent. Sharks: The offseason. ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Josh Dubow, The Associated Press

  • Mavs get key 125-107 win for postseason, eliminate Pelicans

    DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 33 points, Kristaps Porzingis added 19 in his return from injury and the Dallas Mavericks took a big step toward avoiding the play-in tournament with a 125-107 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night. The Pelicans were eliminated from postseason contention while playing without four starters. Lonzo Ball was scratched with a strained right thumb, joining Zion Williamson (broken left hand), Brandon Ingram (sprained left ankle) and Steven Adams (sprained toe) on the sideline. The Mavericks (41-29) can clinch at least the sixth seed in the Western Conference playoffs with a win in either of their two remaining regular-season games against a pair of eliminated teams in Toronto and Minnesota. Dallas also avoids the play-in tournament with a loss by the Los Angeles Lakers, who were playing NBA-worst Houston later Wednesday. Eric Bledsoe and Jaxson Hayes scored 15 points apiece for the Pelicans, whose hopes took a huge hit last week when the club announced Williamson was out indefinitely. Williamson and Ingram have averaged a combined 51 points per game. A night after matching his season low with 12 points in a blowout loss at play-in qualifier Memphis, Doncic scored 16 points on a 33-8 Dallas run that broke a 30-all tie starting with the final bucket of the first quarter. The young Dallas sensation was 5 of 5 from 3-point range in the second quarter, when the Mavericks scored a season-high 45 points. Doncic finished 7 of 15 beyond the arc and had eight rebounds and eight assists, including back-to-back alley oop dunks for Porzingis and Tim Hardaway Jr., who scored 27 points. Porzingis shot 7 of 14 after missing 10 of 11 games, the first three because of a sprained right ankle. Right knee soreness forced him out early in the only game he did play in that stretch before the 7-foot-3 Latvian missed seven more. With Rick Carlisle saying Porzingis was on a minutes restriction the coach wouldn't specify, the 2018 All-Star played 22. Porzingis sat the entire fourth quarter after the Mavericks took their biggest lead at 31 points (111-80) after three. “It’s important that he’s out there,” Carlisle said before the game. “I think he understands that this thing is about winning games as well as getting him back into the flow of things.” TIP-INS Pelicans: Coach Stan Van Gundy didn’t say whether Ball was finished for the season. ... Hayes went the locker room late in the third quarter after taking a tumble into one of the courtside advertising boards but returned in the fourth. ... Naji Marshall didn't return after colliding with Dorian Finney-Smith early in the fourth quarter. ... James Johnson and Wes Iwundu faced Dallas for the first time since going to New Orleans in a trade in late March. Johnson scored 11 points, and Iwundu had four. ... Willie Hernangomez had 12 points and 10 rebounds. Mavericks: JJ Redick won't play the rest of the regular season because of right heel soreness that kept the shooting guard out of 18 consecutive games before and after the trade with the Pelicans. Redick aggravated the injury Tuesday night in Memphis. ... Nicolo Melli was also in that deal and greeted some of his former teammates at midcourt before facing them for the first time since the trade. UP NEXT Pelicans: Road finale at Golden State on Friday. Mavericks: Regular-season home finale against Toronto on Friday. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Schuyler Dixon, The Associated Press

  • Astros slug season-high 5 homers to top Angels 9-1

    HOUSTON (AP) — José Altuve and Yuli Gurriel homered early as the Houston Astros hit a season-high five long balls Wednesday night in a 9-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels. Altuve launched a leadoff homer and Gurriel, who also went deep Tuesday, added his two-run shot later in the first inning. Kyle Tucker also connected for a second straight game when he smacked another two-run drive off Andrew Heaney (1-3) in the sixth to make it 5-0. Houston starter José Urquidy allowed two hits and struck out four in 3 2/3 innings before leaving with posterior shoulder discomfort. Brandon Bielak (2-2) was solid after Urquidy’s early exit, giving up just two hits and a run in 3 1/3 innings for the win. Yordan Álvarez hit a solo homer and Chas McCormick added a three-run shot in the eighth to help the Astros win their second consecutive series after they also took two of three from the Blue Jays. Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani batted leadoff, making him the first player to do so the day after making a pitching start since Ray Caldwell for the Yankees in July 1916. Ohtani, who struck out 10 in seven innings on Tuesday night, went 0 for 4 with two strikeouts on Wednesday. Heaney yielded a season-high nine hits with five runs in 5 1/3 innings for his second straight loss. Altuve sent the first pitch he saw off the foul pole in left field. There were two outs in the first inning when Álvarez singled, and Gurriel made it 3-0 with his opposite-field shot to the front row of seats in right. Carlos Correa singled after that before Heaney settled down, retiring 12 of the next 13 before Michael Brantley and Alex Bregman hit consecutive singles with two outs in the fifth. Correa singled again with one out in the sixth before Tucker chased Heaney with his towering shot to the second deck in right field to push the lead to 5-0. There were two outs in the fourth when Urquidy was injured. Pitching coach Brent Strom and a trainer came on the field to check on him before they summoned manager Dusty Baker, and Urquidy was removed from the game. The Angels cut it to 5-1 on a sacrifice fly by Drew Butera in the eighth. TRAINER’S ROOM Angels: 3B Anthony Rendon, on the injured list since May 3 with a left knee bruise, is improving and could be activated Friday for the start of a series at Boston. ... SS José Iglesias returned to the lineup after missing three games with back tightness. Astros: RHP Jake Odorizzi threw live batting practice and will begin a minor league rehabilitation assignment in a few days. He’s been on the injured list since April 24 with a strained muscle in his right arm. UP NEXT Angels: Los Angeles is off Thursday and RHP Griffin Canning (3-2, 5.19 ERA) will start the series opener Friday against Boston. Astros: RHP Cristian Javier (3-1, 2.90) is scheduled to start Thursday night in the opener of a four-game series against Texas. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Kristie Rieken, The Associated Press

  • Cavs end 11-game slide, beat play-in bound Celtics 102-94

    CLEVELAND (AP) — The Celtics can stop chasing, get some rest and hopefully heal up. They're play-in bound. Kevin Love scored a season-high 30 points, Collin Sexton added 28 and the Cleveland Cavaliers snapped an 11-game losing streak with a 102-94 win in their home finale, locking Boston into one of the four play-in spots in the Eastern Conference. It has been a rough few days for the Celtics. They lost All-Star Jaylen Brown for the rest of the year with a wrist injury, dropped two straight games to Miami and then faced Cleveland without starters Kemba Walker and Marcus Smart due to injuries. They still had a chance to catch New York for the No. 6 spot, but a loss to the lowly Cavs means they'll be involved in the play-in involving the Nos. 7-10 seeds. “This is tough,” said Jayson Tatum, who scored 29 but shot just 11 of 26, “especially losing games like this.” Boston will most likely be the No. 7 seed and host either Charlotte or Indiana, depending on how the final few days play out. Love made six 3-pointers, including two in an 11-0 run early in the fourth quarter, and had 14 rebounds as Cleveland closed out a miserable season at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse with its first win since April 21. While their fans may want them to lose as many games as possible to help their lottery chances, the Cavs wouldn't consider tanking. “I just wanted to win one at home before the season was over,” said Love, who missed two months with a calf injury and then had an on-court tantrum that stained his reputation. “I didn't want to come back in the locker room and feel angry. I didn't want to feel that. Winning is definitely more fun.” Evan Fournier had 15 for the Celtics, who have lost eight of 11. It was Boston’s first road game since losing Brown with a torn wrist ligament. His absence is a devastating blow to the club’s playoff chances, which were looking shaky in recent weeks anyway. The Celtics have plenty of talent, but there seems to be missing something. With playoff positioning on the line, and in need of a confidence boost after a rough stretch, the Celtics were also without Walker (knee management) and Smart (bruised calf), leaving Tatum to carry too much of the offensive load. The Cavs have dealt with their own injury issues and were without several key players, including starting point guard Darius Garland. He missed his seventh straight game with a sprained ankle. Love's two 3s helped the Cavs open an 80-72 lead, and after the Celtics got within seven, he and Sexton hit consecutive long-range shots to put Cleveland ahead 89-76. THOMPSON TRIBUTE Boston's Tristan Thompson received a warm ovation in his first game back in Cleveland. The No. 4 overall pick in 2011, Thompson spent nine seasons with the Cavs before signing as a free agent with the Celtics in November. He finished with 10 points and seven rebounds. “He’s a great person. He’s a great teammate,” said Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff, who appreciated Thompson's leadership and work ethic. "The legacy here speaks for itself. He’s a guy who this city embraced, obviously, part of a rebuild all the way to a championship. He was there the entire way. His style is respected and appreciated.” GOOD BYE, GOOD LUCK The home finale was also a send-off for Cavs center Anderson Varejao and assistant coach Lindsay Gottlieb. Varejao signed a 10-day contract with the Cavs last week to finish season, returning for a farewell after he spent 11-plus seasons with Cleveland. Gottlieb is leaving after two seasons to coach at USC. TIP-INS Celtics: Coach Brad Stevens said even if Boston was still in the hunt for a higher playoff spot that Walker would not have played. He has sat the second game of back-to-backs all season. “No reason to push it,” Stevens said. ... C Robert Williams received a cortisone injection in his turf toe injury Monday. Stevens said the team is being cautious with the big man, hoping he'll be available for the postseason. Cavaliers: In a season of few positives, Garland was a bright spot. The second-year guard averaged 17.7 points and 6.2 points, an increase from his rookie stats (12.3, 3.9). Beyond that, he showed a better understanding of what it takes to be an NBA point guard. “The improvement from his rookie season to his second year, the leap, is almost unheard of,” Bickerstaff said. ... Finished (13-23, 12-23 coming in) at home. UP NEXT Celtics: At Minnesota on Saturday. Tatum scored a career-high 53 in Boston's overtime win against Minnesota on April 9. Cavaliers: Visit Washington on Friday before finishing the season Sunday at Brooklyn. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Tom Withers, The Associated Press