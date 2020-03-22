How companies are stepping up to ease coronavirus hardships

As companies around the country and world suffer from the effects of the deadly novel coronavirus, some businesses are stepping up to help alleviate some of the economic fallout. Here’s a list of some of their efforts so far. Yahoo Finance will continue to update this list as more companies contribute to the relief effort.

Alaska Airlines, Amazon, Microsoft, and The Starbucks Foundation

The group of mostly Seattle-based companies has committed more than $2.5 million to the city’s COVID-19 response fund.

“COVID-19 represents a battle on two fronts—a public health crisis and a threat to the economic stability of so many in our region,” said Seattle Foundation President and CEO Tony Mestres in a statement highlighting the donation efforts. “While we are all dealing with the effects of this outbreak, some of our neighbors face disproportionate challenges around time off work, the cost of care, and reliable access to information.”

Amazon

Amazon (AMZN), which has hired an additional 100,000 warehouse and delivery workers amid a surge of online shopping, said it will invest over $350 million globally to increase pay by $2/hour in the US, C$2 in Canada, £2/hr in the UK, and approximately €2/hr in many EU countries for employees and partners who are in fulfillment centers, transportation operations, stores or those making deliveries so that others can remain at home, according to a company statement.

Amazon Web Services

AWS is committing an initial investment of $20 million to accelerate COVID-19 diagnostics, research, and testing in an effort “to speed our collective understanding and detection of COVID-19 and other innovative diagnostic solutions to mitigate future infectious disease outbreaks,” according to a company statement.

Apple

Apple (AAPL) CEO Tim Cook announced on Twitter that the company is making a “substantial donation including medical supplies to Protezione Civile, Italy, to help the heroic first responders, medical personnel & volunteers.”

Dunkin’ Donuts

The Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation is activating $1.25 million in emergency funding to support both health and hunger relief organizations that are on the frontlines of the COVID-19 response efforts, the company said in a statement.

Facebook

Social media and tech company Facebook (FB) is matching $20 million in donations to support the COVID-19 relief efforts. The company is also establishing a $100 million grant program to help small businesses around the world impacted by the coronavirus according to a statement sent out by COO Sheryl Sandberg.

“We’ve listened to small businesses to understand how we can best help them. We’ve heard loud and clear that financial support could enable them to keep the lights on and pay people who can’t come to work. Sandberg said. “That’s why today I’m announcing that Facebook is investing $100 million to help 30,000 small businesses in over 30 countries where our employees live and work.”

General Motors

GM is working with Ventec Life Systems to rapidly scale the production of important respiratory products to support the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a statement posted on Twitter.

Google

Tech giant Google (GOOG) has established a COVID-19 fund. “For every $1 you donate by April 30, 2020, Google.org will donate $2, up to $5M, to support global preparedness and response in communities affected by the spread of COVID-19. 100% of your donation goes to the United Nations Foundation in support of WHO’s global COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund,” said Google’s company website.

JPMorgan Chase

As reported by Reuters said JPMorgan Chase will give "front line employees" a one-time bonus of $1,000. It will be paid out in two installments in April and May. To be eligible for these payments employees must make an annual salary of less than $60,000 or be an employee based at a consumer banking branch.

MLB

Major League Baseball's teams have pledged $30 million for stadium workers due to the delay in the 2020 season.

NBA

On March 11, the NBA suspended its season for at least 30 days. Since that announcement, NBA players have stepped up to help facilities workers who would lose out on pay. NBA stars Giannis Antetokounmpo, Zion Williamson, and Kevin Love all pledged $100,000 to support team staff.

Netflix

Netflix (NFLX) has established a $100 million fund to assist film and television production workers that have been shut down due to the global COVID-19 outbreak, as reported by Reuters.

Nike

Oregon-based Nike (NKE) has committed more than $15 million to COVID-19 response efforts. The funds will be donated by a combination of current and former Nike executives.

“NIKE, Inc. Chairman Emeritus and co-founder Phil Knight and wife Penny; NIKE, Inc. Executive Chairman of the Board Mark Parker and wife Kathy; and NIKE, Inc. President and CEO John Donahoe and wife Eileen, are personally donating a combined $10 million to the following: $1 million to the Oregon Food Bank, $2 million to the Oregon Community Recovery Fund created by the Oregon Community Foundation, and $7 million to Oregon Health & Science University to improve statewide care coordination in Oregon, increase patient access, and ramp up operational readiness for expanded diagnostic testing for COVID-19,” a statement released by the company said.

The Nike Foundation will also donate $1 million to the United Nations Foundation and Swiss Philanthropy Foundation’s global COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. The funds will support efforts by the World Health Organization and its partners.

The Ballmer Group

According to the Los Angeles Times, L.A. Clippers owner Steve Ballmer will donate $1 million through his foundation, “The Ballmer Group,” to local community groups in Southern California. The same report says that the former Microsoft CEO has also donated $250,000 to both the Los Angeles County Office of Education and the Los Angeles Unified School District. Both organizations plan to use the funds to help distribute food and other necessary items to people affected by COVID-19.

Afterschool All-Stars

Tik Tok

As reported by TechCrunch, Social media platform Tik Tok is donating $3 million to former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger’s After-School All-Stars charity. The funds will be used to feed families whose food security was affected by the close of public schools due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Under Armour

Maryland-based sportswear company Under Armour (UAA) has pledged $2 million in donations to provide community support for those impacted by the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to a company statement. It includes a 30-day healthy-at-home fitness challenge on Under Armour's MyFitnessPal and MapMyRun platforms.

Verizon

Yahoo Finance’s parent company Verizon (VZ) is committing $10 million to nonprofits directed at supporting students and first responders, as well as tripling data allowance for Verizon Innovative Learning schools. “Verizon stands ready to support our community members during this challenging time,” said Hans Vestberg, Verizon CEO, in a statement. “We will continue to work closely with partners to help provide resources and care for those who need it most.”

Walmart

Walmart (WMT) and its Walmart Foundation have committed $25 million to the COVID-19 response effort: $5 million will go to helping countries prevent, detect, and manage the coronavirus; $10 million will support food banks, school meal programs, and organizations that provide access to food for underserved populations; and $10 million will support efforts in local communities, said a company statement.

The company is also adjusting operating hours. “Beginning March 24, Walmart stores will host an hour-long senior shopping event every Tuesday for customers aged 60 and older. This will start one hour before the store opens. Our pharmacies and vision centers will also be open during this time.” Walmart will also hire 150,000 workers in the U.S. and will pay out special cash bonuses for those working during coronavirus.

Zara

Inditex fashion group (IDEXY), the owner of fashion brand Zara, will allow the Spanish government to use its facilities to help produce medical supplies such as surgical masks and hospital gowns, according to Vouge. Inditex says that it has already donated 10,000 protective face masks and will be able to ship 300,000 more by week’s end.

