How a prank by his Chiefs teammates led to FB Anthony Sherman unknowingly raffle his truck off for charity
The tweet was innocuous. You wouldn’t have suspected anything was amiss when you read it.
Kansas City Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman tweeted on Jan. 30 that he was raffling his truck off for charity. While it was Sherman’s first tweet since October, nothing seemed out of the ordinary with the tweet. There was a web address for the raffle and an official-looking graphic to go with it.
You know what I love more than my truck? My Freedom! Join me in fighting for those who don’t have it! Click https://t.co/zFTS247Vf0 to win my truck, I'm giving it away!#shermfightsforfreedom #HumanTrafficking #Chiefs #Runitback #Superbowl #NFL #Ford pic.twitter.com/WQsFOOHRCK
— Anthony Sherman (@Shermanator_42) January 30, 2021
Except Sherman had no idea it had been sent. And the tweet was part of an elaborate plot for revenge by former Major League Baseball player Adam LaRoche after Sherman had previously put thousands of Oreos in LaRoche’s truck.
How the prank happened
Sherman is a key special teams contributor for the Chiefs and was hanging out with long snapper James Winchester and recently re-signed punter and longtime Chiefs player Dustin Colquitt last weekend.
I don’t say this lightly... this might be my favorite prank ever executed. It was spiteful.. it was well thought out.. it worked PERFECTLY.. AND it’s helping an AMAZING cause
Be a friend, tell a friend.. @Shermanator_42, got GOT. What an absolute hero dude 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/TR23Vrzyxk
— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 3, 2021
”It really wasn’t necessarily my idea at first, I had a couple of buddies of mine who decided to figure out a way onto my Twitter account and put this up as a prank and kind of gave me two options — like hey, you can look one way or you can look the other way so I just decided that it was only a truck,” Sherman said earlier in the week on the Pat McAfee Show.
Sherman didn’t identify the buddies that he referred to in that interview. But Colquitt came on the show during the interview to explain how they got into Sherman’s phone.
“James Winchester hanging out at Sherm’s house acted like his phone died so he needed Sherm’s phone,” Colquitt said. “Sherm threw the phone, it was not on. So he said ‘Sherm, I need to call her back give me the code’ and he spit it out.”
Voila, just like that, they had access to Sherman’s phone and Twitter account. And the ability to get revenge on a man who previously put over 10,000 cookies in LaRoche’s truck.
Sherman is still going through with raffle
To Sherman’s credit, he’s going along with the prank and is letting the raffle continue for his customized 2017 Ford truck.
The raffle benefits LaRoche’s charity and the winner has the option of also taking a cash prize instead of accepting Sherman’s truck.
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has even upped the ante for the raffle.
My boy @patrickmahomes has joined the fight! Donate $3000 or more and get a signed Mahomes jersey!
Check it out at...https://t.co/q3l9ZASZWx#humantrafficking #chiefs #shermfightsforfreedom #Ford #SuperBowl #NFL #RunItBack
— Anthony Sherman (@Shermanator_42) February 4, 2021
And Oreo has joined in too. The Kraft foods brand has pledged $12,000 to LaRoche’s foundation — a dollar for every cookie that was in LaRoche’s truck.
“I just realized that I really didn’t have any options,” Sherman said at a news conference Thursday (via the Kansas City Star). “So, you better buy in and enjoy the ride that this is going to take us on, and it is just a truck to me. It’s obviously my baby and I take care of it, but it is just a truck, and if we can raise a ton of money for a great cause, it will be well worth it for sure.”
