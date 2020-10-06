As Instagram Turns 10, Here Are The Tags And Trends We'll Never Forget

It’s been 10 years since the launch of Instagram and the introduction of selfies and influencers to our lives. Yet as we scroll its squares and stories for hours on end each week, it’s hard to imagine a time when we lived off the grid.

“Humans are imitative creatures. We learn about the world and how to function in it by copying other people – parents, teachers, siblings…,” observes psychotherapist Lucy Beresford (@thelucyberesford1) of the ways Instagram has changed how we’ve lived our lives over the past decade.

“Not only does Insta showcase for us options about our behaviour and choices, showing us what to wear, eat, where to holiday, and how to pose, successful accounts use visual psychology to make you remember and respond to and engage with their images even more.”

The likes and comments built into Instagram’s design interface make us want to be part of “that gang”, Beresford adds, “so we alter our own images, or buy into the dreams those other images are selling”.

Love it or hate it, here are 10 memorable trends that have shaped our feeds – and lives – since Instagram’s inception. How many hashtags did you jump on?

Manicurists had it nailed (2010)

Once upon a time, we were satisfied with a simple polish. Enter Sharmadean Reid, founding director of WAH nails, who brought nail art to the masses.

WAH was “one of the first ever nail art salons to join Instagram in 2010”, Instagram tells us. It’s now packed with accounts, such as @nuka.nails (known for its rainbow designs), @imarninails (famous for nature inspired talons ranging from clouds to cherries) and @nails.bab, whose salon specialises in the ‘mystery mani’, where she chooses a surprise design for her loyal clients).

The boom of nail art identified Instagram as a home for beauty bloggers to rival YouTube – and we’ve been mourning the simple french manicure ever since.

Related...

Sharmadean Reid Is Fighting For A Workplace That Actually Works For Mums

Selfie culture announced itself (2011)

Instagram user Jennifer Lee couldn’t have known what she’d started when she tagged her photo #Selfie in 2011, the day Instagram introduced hashtags. People had posted pics of themselves before then, but Lee is widely cited as the first person to use the tag that defined the site for years.

Selfie culture, particularly our use of filters and face tuning apps, has altered our perceptions of our own faces over the past decade, says LBC presenter and mental health campaigner Natasha Devon, who recently guested on our podcast, Am I Making You Uncomfortable? to talk about body image.

“Even if you don’t use filters, smart phones have built in technology which makes our eyes bigger and skin clearer automatically when taking a selfie,” she tells HuffPost UK. “So now, when we look in the mirror, we measure what we see against an idealised version of ourselves. Plastic surgeons have reported a huge surge in young women asking for procedures to make them look like the Insta version of themselves for that very reason.”

Related...

Young Women Can’t Stop Tweaking Their Faces. Why?

Travel blogging went global (2012)

Remember the #FollowMeTo couple? Murad Osmann and his then-girlfriend (now wife) Natalia Zakharova began posting shots of their jet-set lifestyle in late 2011, but their followers skyrocketed in 2012 as people started to use the hashtag to copy their signature, arm-stretched pose.

Of course, travel photos and reviews existed online before Instagram, but Murad and Natalia were among the first wave of travel bloggers to bring that inspo direct to our fingertips, without no need to browse a travel mag or website.

By 2017, a study found that 40% of millennials were choosing holidays based on ‘Instagram potential’ – airlines have a lot to thank Instagram for.

Related...

Bucket Lists and '30 Before 30': Has The Internet Ruined The Way We Travel?

Outfit of the Day was on point (2013)

Dedicated followers of fashion found a natural home on Instagram from day one, but in 2013 came OOTD Magazine and the Instagram account of the same name, which soon gained over three million followers.

Outfit Of The Day and the #OOTD hashtag soon became the standard way for fashion bloggers to flaunt their #gifted goods (although back then, it wasn’t so easy to tell who was wearing free clobber).