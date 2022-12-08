Hovnanian Enterprises Reports Fiscal 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

·26 min read
$320 Million Pretax Profit in Fiscal 2022 a 68% Year-over-Year Increase
Gross Margin Percentage Increased 290 Basis Points Year-over-Year for Full Year
Full Year Interest Expense as Percent of Total Revenue Declined 130 Basis Points Year-over-Year

MATAWAN, N.J., Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV), a leading national homebuilder, reported results for its fiscal fourth quarter and year ended October 31, 2022.

RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED OCTOBER 31, 2022:

  • Total revenues increased 8.9% to $886.8 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, compared with $814.3 million in the same quarter of the prior year. For the year ended October 31, 2022, total revenues were $2.92 billion compared with $2.78 billion in the prior year.

  • Homebuilding gross margin percentage, after cost of sales interest expense and land charges, was 19.6% for the three months ended October 31, 2022 compared with 19.4% during the same period a year ago. During fiscal 2022, homebuilding gross margin percentage, after cost of sales interest expense and land charges, was 21.5%, an increase of 290 basis points, compared with 18.6% in the prior fiscal year.

  • Homebuilding gross margin percentage, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, increased 140 basis points to 24.2% during the fiscal 2022 fourth quarter compared with 22.8% in last year’s fourth quarter. For the year ended October 31, 2022, homebuilding gross margin percentage, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, was 25.0%, up 320 basis points, compared with 21.8% in the previous fiscal year.

  • Total SG&A was $80.9 million, or 9.1% of total revenues, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 compared with $70.0 million, or 8.6% of total revenues, in the previous year’s fourth quarter. During fiscal 2022, total SG&A was $296.2 million, or 10.1% of total revenues, compared with $276.6 million, or 9.9% of total revenues, in the same period of the prior fiscal year.

  • Total interest expense as a percent of total revenues improved by 30 basis points to 4.4% for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 compared with 4.7% during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. For fiscal 2022, total interest expense as a percent of total revenues improved 130 basis points to 4.5% compared with 5.8% in the previous fiscal year.

  • Income before income taxes for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 increased 18.1% to $91.5 million compared with $77.4 million in the fourth quarter of the prior fiscal year. For fiscal 2022, income before income taxes increased 68.4% to $319.8 million compared with $189.9 million during the prior fiscal year.

  • Net income was $55.6 million, or $7.24 per diluted common share, for the three months ended October 31, 2022 compared with net income of $52.5 million, or $7.41 per diluted common share, in the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal year. For fiscal 2022, net income was $225.5 million, or $29.00 per diluted common share, compared with net income, including the $468.6 million benefit from the valuation allowance reduction, of $607.8 million, or $85.86 per diluted common share, during fiscal 2021.

  • Consolidated contract dollars in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 declined 48.0% to $343.7 million (602 homes) compared with $660.4 million (1,263 homes) in the same quarter last year. Contract dollars, including domestic unconsolidated joint ventures(1), for the three months ended October 31, 2022 declined to $412.9 million (703 homes) compared with $749.5 million (1,389 homes) in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021.

  • Consolidated contract dollars in fiscal 2022 were $2.47 billion (4,477 homes) compared with $2.89 billion (6,023 homes) last year. Contract dollars, including domestic unconsolidated joint ventures(1), for the year ended October 31, 2022 were $2.81 billion (4,965 homes) compared with $3.30 billion (6,687 homes) in fiscal 2021.

  • Consolidated contracts per community were 5.0 for the fourth quarter ended October 31, 2022 compared to 10.2 contracts per community in last year’s fourth quarter. Contracts per community, including domestic unconsolidated joint ventures, decreased to 5.3 contracts per community for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 compared with 9.9 contracts per community for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021.

  • As of the end of fiscal 2022, consolidated community count was 121 communities, compared with 124 communities on October 31, 2021. Community count, including domestic unconsolidated joint ventures, was 133 as of October 31, 2022, compared with 140 communities at the end of the previous year.

  • The dollar value of consolidated contract backlog, as of October 31, 2022, decreased 22.6% to $1.27 billion compared with $1.64 billion as of October 31, 2021. The dollar value of contract backlog, including domestic unconsolidated joint ventures, as of October 31, 2022, decreased 20.0% to $1.50 billion compared with $1.88 billion as of October 31, 2021.

  • Sale of homes revenues increased 11.2% to $866.6 million (1,599 homes) in the fiscal 2022 fourth quarter compared with $779.6 million (1,703 homes) in the previous year’s fourth quarter. During the fiscal 2022 fourth quarter, sale of homes revenues, including domestic unconsolidated joint ventures, increased to $981.2 million (1,779 homes) compared with $860.9 million (1,839 homes) during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021.

  • For fiscal 2022, sale of homes revenues were $2.84 billion (5,538 homes) compared with $2.67 billion (6,204) homes in the previous year. For fiscal 2022, sale of homes revenues, including domestic unconsolidated joint ventures, were $3.18 billion (6,090 homes) compared with $3.02 billion (6,793 homes) during fiscal 2021.

  • The beginning backlog cancellation rate for consolidated contracts increased to 13% for the fourth quarter ended October 31, 2022 compared with 6% in the fiscal 2021 fourth quarter. The beginning backlog cancellation rate for contracts including domestic unconsolidated joint ventures was 12% for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 compared with 6% in the fourth quarter of the prior year. The historical average consolidated beginning backlog cancellation rate since fiscal 2013 is 13%.

  • The gross contract cancellation rate for consolidated contracts increased to 41% for the fourth quarter ended October 31, 2022 compared with 15% in the fiscal 2021 fourth quarter. The gross contract cancellation rate for contracts including domestic unconsolidated joint ventures was 39% for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 compared with 14% in the fourth quarter of the prior year.

(1)When we refer to “Domestic Unconsolidated Joint Ventures”, we are excluding results from our single community unconsolidated joint venture in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

LIQUIDITY AND INVENTORY AS OF OCTOBER 31, 2022:

  • During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, land and land development spending was $205.2 million compared with $167.1 million in the same quarter one year ago. For fiscal 2022, land and land development spending was $759.3 million compared with $698.3 million one year ago.

  • After early retirement of $100 million of senior secured notes in the second quarter of fiscal 2022, total liquidity as of October 31, 2022 was $457.3 million, significantly above our targeted liquidity range of $170 million to $245 million.

  • In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, approximately 3,200 lots were put under option or acquired in 23 consolidated communities.

  • As of October 31, 2022, the total controlled consolidated lots were 31,518 an increase compared with 30,874 lots at the end of the fourth quarter of the previous year and a decrease compared to 31,913 lots on July 31, 2022. Based on trailing twelve-month deliveries, the current position equaled a 5.7 years’ supply.

COMMENTS FROM MANAGEMENT:

“We are pleased with the strong performance for our fourth quarter and fiscal year. We exceeded our full year guidance for adjusted pretax income and adjusted EBITDA. Our strong performance in fiscal 2022 was partially the result of deliveries which were contracted during a time when demand for new homes was much stronger than it is today,” stated Ara K. Hovnanian, Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer. “The current level of demand for new homes is significantly lower and continues to be burdened by high levels of inflation, a sharp increase in mortgage rates and concerns about an economic recession.”

“Given the strong margins in our large fourth quarter backlog and to minimize any potential disruption to those deliveries and margins, we were not aggressive with concessions on new contracts during the fourth quarter. Additionally, to eliminate the risk of further mortgage rate increases, consumers are seeking homes where they can close quickly. In response to that demand, we ended the year with 5.6 quick move in homes per community, compared to 3.2 at the end of the third quarter and our long-term average of 4.4 quick move in homes per community. Therefore, we felt it was prudent to postpone larger incentives until the increased level of quick move in homes we started during the third and fourth quarter were closer to being completed. Now that the fourth quarter is behind us and because of the progress we have made on constructing additional quick move in homes, we are now becoming more aggressive in our attempts to find the market price that will spur demand in each of our markets.”

“During a period of declining housing demand, it is important that we focus on preserving liquidity. We ended our fiscal year with $457 million of liquidity, significantly above the $245 million high end of our target range. We remain committed to strengthening our balance sheet and intend to revisit our debt retirement initiatives once market conditions improve. Despite the near-term uncertainty in the housing market, we believe that the long-term fundamentals remain intact and as the economy and mortgage market reach stability, it should lead to a more robust housing market that returns sales pace per community to more normalized levels,” concluded Mr. Hovnanian.

SEGMENT CHANGE/RECLASSIFICATION

Historically, the Company had seven reportable segments consisting of six homebuilding segments (Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, Southeast, Southwest and West) and its financial services segment. During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, we reevaluated our reportable segments as a result of changes in the business and our management thereof. In particular, we considered the fact that, since our segments were last established, the Company had exited the Minnesota, North Carolina, and Tampa markets and is currently in the process of exiting the Chicago market. As a result, we realigned our homebuilding operating segments and determined that, in addition to our financial services segment, we now have three reportable homebuilding segments comprised of (1) Northeast, (2) Southeast and (3) West. All prior period amounts related to the segment change have been retrospectively reclassified to conform to the new presentation.

WEBCAST INFORMATION:

Hovnanian Enterprises will webcast its fiscal 2022 fourth quarter financial results conference call at 11:00 a.m. E.T. on Thursday, December 8, 2022. The webcast can be accessed live through the “Investor Relations” section of Hovnanian Enterprises’ website at http://www.khov.com. For those who are not available to listen to the live webcast, an archive of the broadcast will be available under the “Past Events” section of the Investor Relations page on the Hovnanian website at http://www.khov.com. The archive will be available for 12 months.

ABOUT HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC.:

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc., founded in 1959 by Kevork S. Hovnanian, is headquartered in Matawan, New Jersey and, through its subsidiaries, is one of the nation’s largest homebuilders with operations in Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia. The Company’s homes are marketed and sold under the trade name K. Hovnanian Homes. Additionally, the Company’s subsidiaries, as developers of K. Hovnanian’s Four Seasons communities, make the Company one of the nation’s largest builders of active lifestyle communities.

Additional information on Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. can be accessed through the “Investor Relations” section of the Hovnanian Enterprises’ website at http://www.khov.com. To be added to Hovnanian's investor e-mail list, please send an e-mail to IR@khov.com or sign up at http://www.khov.com.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES:

Consolidated earnings before interest expense and income taxes (“EBIT”) and before depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) and before inventory impairments and land option write-offs and loss on extinguishment of debt, net (“Adjusted EBITDA”) are not U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) financial measures. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net income. The reconciliation for historical periods of EBIT, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net income is presented in a table attached to this earnings release.

Homebuilding gross margin, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, and homebuilding gross margin percentage, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, are non-GAAP financial measures. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are homebuilding gross margin and homebuilding gross margin percentage, respectively. The reconciliation for historical periods of homebuilding gross margin, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, and homebuilding gross margin percentage, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, to homebuilding gross margin and homebuilding gross margin percentage, respectively, is presented in a table attached to this earnings release.

Adjusted pretax income, which is defined as income before income taxes excluding land-related charges and loss on extinguishment of debt, net is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is income before income taxes. The reconciliation for historical periods of adjusted pretax income to income before income taxes is presented in a table attached to this earnings release.

Total liquidity is comprised of $326.2 million of cash and cash equivalents, $6.1 million of restricted cash required to collateralize letters of credit and $125.0 million availability under the senior secured revolving credit facility as of October 31, 2022.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

All statements in this press release that are not historical facts should be considered as “Forward-Looking Statements” within the meaning of the “Safe Harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements related to the Company’s goals and expectations with respect to its financial results for future financial periods and statements regarding demand for homes, customer incentives and underlying factors. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in, or suggested by, such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such plans, intentions or expectations will be achieved. By their nature, forward-looking statements: (i) speak only as of the date they are made, (ii) are not guarantees of future performance or results and (iii) are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict or quantify. Therefore, actual results could differ materially and adversely from those forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, (1) changes in general and local economic, industry and business conditions and impacts of a significant homebuilding downturn; (2) shortages in, and price fluctuations of, raw materials and labor, including due to geopolitical events, changes in trade policies, including the imposition of tariffs and duties on homebuilding materials and products and related trade disputes with and retaliatory measures taken by other countries; (3) fluctuations in interest rates and the availability of mortgage financing; (4) adverse weather and other environmental conditions and natural disasters; (5) the seasonality of the Company’s business; (6) the availability and cost of suitable land and improved lots and sufficient liquidity to invest in such land and lots; (7) reliance on, and the performance of, subcontractors; (8) regional and local economic factors, including dependency on certain sectors of the economy, and employment levels affecting home prices and sales activity in the markets where the Company builds homes; (9) increases in cancellations of agreements of sale; (10) increases in inflation; (11) changes in tax laws affecting the after-tax costs of owning a home; (12) legal claims brought against us and not resolved in our favor, such as product liability litigation, warranty claims and claims made by mortgage investors; (13) levels of competition; (14) utility shortages and outages or rate fluctuations; (15) information technology failures and data security breaches; (16) negative publicity; (17) high leverage and restrictions on the Company’s operations and activities imposed by the agreements governing the Company’s outstanding indebtedness; (18) availability and terms of financing to the Company; (19) the Company’s sources of liquidity; (20) changes in credit ratings; (21) government regulation, including regulations concerning development of land, the home building, sales and customer financing processes, tax laws and the environment; (22) operations through unconsolidated joint ventures with third parties; (23) significant influence of the Company’s controlling stockholders; (24) availability of net operating loss carryforwards; (25) loss of key management personnel or failure to attract qualified personnel; (26) the outbreak and spread of COVID-19 and the measures that governments, agencies, law enforcement and/or health authorities implement to address it, as well as continuing macroeconomic effects of the pandemic; and (27) certain risks, uncertainties and other factors described in detail in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2021 and the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarterly periods during fiscal 2022 and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as otherwise required by applicable securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or any other reason.



Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc.

October 31, 2022

Statements of consolidated operations

(In thousands, except per share data)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Year Ended

 

 

 

October 31,

 

October 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

(Unaudited)

Total revenues

$

886,788

 

$

814,348

 

 

$

2,922,231

 

 

$

2,782,857

 

Costs and expenses (1)

 

800,422

 

 

732,742

 

 

 

2,624,716

 

 

 

2,598,097

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt, net

 

-

 

 

(3,442

)

 

 

(6,795

)

 

 

(3,748

)

Income (loss) from unconsolidated joint ventures

 

5,114

 

 

(719

)

 

 

29,033

 

 

 

8,849

 

Income before income taxes

 

91,480

 

 

77,445

 

 

 

319,753

 

 

 

189,861

 

Income tax provision (benefit)

 

35,847

 

 

24,965

 

 

 

94,263

 

 

 

(417,956

)

Net income

 

55,633

 

 

52,480

 

 

 

225,490

 

 

 

607,817

 

Less: preferred stock dividends

 

2,668

 

 

-

 

 

 

10,675

 

 

 

-

 

Net income available to common stockholders

$

52,965

 

$

52,480

 

 

$

214,815

 

 

$

607,817

 

 

 

 

Per share data:

Basic:

 

Net income per common share

$

7.55

 

$

7.53

 

 

$

30.31

 

 

$

87.50

 

 

Weighted average number of

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

common shares outstanding

 

6,478

 

 

6,360

 

 

 

6,437

 

 

 

6,287

 

Assuming dilution:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per common share

$

7.24

 

$

7.41

 

 

$

29.00

 

 

$

85.86

 

 

Weighted average number of

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

common shares outstanding

 

6,750

 

 

6,467

 

 

 

6,728

 

 

 

6,395

 

 

(1) Includes inventory impairments and land option write-offs.

 

 

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc.

October 31, 2022

Reconciliation of income before income taxes excluding land-related charges and loss on extinguishment of debt, net to income before income taxes

(In thousands)

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Year Ended

 

 

 

October 31,

 

October 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

(Unaudited)

Income before income taxes

$

91,480

 

$

77,445

 

 

$

319,753

 

 

$

189,861

 

Inventory impairments and land option write-offs

 

12,239

 

 

363

 

 

 

14,076

 

 

 

3,630

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt, net

 

-

 

 

3,442

 

 

 

6,795

 

 

 

3,748

 

Income before income taxes excluding land-related charges and loss on extinguishment of debt, net (1)

$

103,719

 

$

81,250

 

 

$

340,624

 

 

$

197,239

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Income before income taxes excluding land-related charges and loss on extinguishment of debt, net is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is income before income taxes.



Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc.

October 31, 2022

Gross margin

(In thousands)

 

Homebuilding Gross Margin

 

Homebuilding Gross Margin

 

Three Months Ended

 

Year Ended

 

October 31,

 

October 31,

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

(Unaudited)

Sale of homes

$

866,611

 

 

$

779,551

 

 

$

2,840,454

 

 

$

2,673,710

 

Cost of sales, excluding interest expense and land charges (1)

 

656,805

 

 

 

602,097

 

 

 

2,131,208

 

 

 

2,091,016

 

Homebuilding gross margin, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges (2)

 

209,806

 

 

 

177,454

 

 

 

709,246

 

 

 

582,694

 

Cost of sales interest expense, excluding land sales interest expense

 

27,343

 

 

 

25,939

 

 

 

85,198

 

 

 

82,181

 

Homebuilding gross margin, after cost of sales interest expense, before land charges (2)

 

182,463

 

 

 

151,515

 

 

 

624,048

 

 

 

500,513

 

Land charges

 

12,239

 

 

 

363

 

 

 

14,076

 

 

 

3,630

 

Homebuilding gross margin

$

170,224

 

 

$

151,152

 

 

$

609,972

 

 

$

496,883

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Homebuilding gross margin percentage

 

19.6%

 

 

 

19.4%

 

 

 

21.5%

 

 

 

18.6%

 

Homebuilding gross margin percentage, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges (2)

 

24.2%

 

 

 

22.8%

 

 

 

25.0%

 

 

 

21.8%

 

Homebuilding gross margin percentage, after cost of sales interest expense, before land charges (2)

 

21.1%

 

 

 

19.4%

 

 

 

22.0%

 

 

 

18.7%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Land Sales Gross Margin

 

Land Sales Gross Margin

 

Three Months Ended

 

Year Ended

 

October 31,

 

October 31,

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

(Unaudited)

Land and lot sales

$

15

 

 

$

13,634

 

 

$

16,202

 

 

$

25,364

 

Cost of sales, excluding interest (1)

 

83

 

 

 

10,059

 

 

 

5,855

 

 

 

19,180

 

Land and lot sales gross margin, excluding interest and land charges

 

(68

)

 

 

3,575

 

 

 

10,347

 

 

 

6,184

 

Land and lot sales interest expense

 

21

 

 

 

31

 

 

 

42

 

 

 

1,919

 

Land and lot sales gross margin, including interest

$

(89

)

 

$

3,544

 

 

$

10,305

 

 

$

4,265

 

 

 

(1) Does not include cost associated with walking away from land options or inventory impairments which are recorded as Inventory impairments and land option write-offs in the Consolidated Statements of Operations.


(2) Homebuilding gross margin, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, and homebuilding gross margin percentage, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, are non-GAAP financial measures. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are homebuilding gross margin and homebuilding gross margin percentage, respectively.



Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc.

October 31, 2022

Reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income

(In thousands)

 

Three Months Ended

 

Year Ended

 

October 31,

 

October 31,

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

(Unaudited)

Net income

$

55,633

 

 

$

52,480

 

 

$

225,490

 

 

$

607,817

 

Income tax provision (benefit)

 

35,847

 

 

 

24,965

 

 

 

94,263

 

 

 

(417,956

)

Interest expense

 

39,265

 

 

 

38,520

 

 

 

132,583

 

 

 

161,816

 

EBIT (1)

 

130,745

 

 

 

115,965

 

 

 

452,336

 

 

 

351,677

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

1,448

 

 

 

1,189

 

 

 

5,457

 

 

 

5,280

 

EBITDA (2)

 

132,193

 

 

 

117,154

 

 

 

457,793

 

 

 

356,957

 

Inventory impairments and land option write-offs

 

12,239

 

 

 

363

 

 

 

14,076

 

 

 

3,630

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt, net

 

-

 

 

 

3,442

 

 

 

6,795

 

 

 

3,748

 

Adjusted EBITDA (3)

$

144,432

 

 

$

120,959

 

 

$

478,664

 

 

$

364,335

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest incurred

$

34,725

 

 

$

33,006

 

 

$

134,024

 

 

$

155,514

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA to interest incurred

 

4.16

 

 

 

3.66

 

 

 

3.57

 

 

 

2.34

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) EBIT is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net income. EBIT represents earnings before interest expense and income taxes.

(2) EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net income. EBITDA represents earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization.

(3) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net income. Adjusted EBITDA represents earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, inventory impairments and land option write-offs and loss on extinguishment of debt, net.

 

 

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc.

October 31, 2022

Interest incurred, expensed and capitalized

(In thousands)

 

Three Months Ended

 

Year Ended

 

October 31,

 

October 31,

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

(Unaudited)

Interest capitalized at beginning of period

$

64,140

 

 

$

63,673

 

 

$

58,159

 

 

$

65,010

 

Plus: interest incurred

 

34,725

 

 

 

33,006

 

 

 

134,024

 

 

 

155,514

 

Less: interest expensed

 

(39,265

)

 

 

(38,520

)

 

 

(132,583

)

 

 

(161,816

)

Less: interest contributed to unconsolidated joint venture (1)

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

(3,667

)

Plus: interest acquired from unconsolidated joint venture (2)

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

3,118

 

Interest capitalized at end of period (3)

$

59,600

 

 

$

58,159

 

 

$

59,600

 

 

$

58,159

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Represents capitalized interest which was included as part of the assets contributed to the joint venture the company entered into in April 2021 during the year ended October 31, 2021. There was no impact to the Consolidated Statement of Operations as a result of this transaction.

(2) Represents capitalized interest which was included as part of the assets purchased from a joint venture the company exited out of in June 2021 during the year ended October 31, 2021. There was no impact to the Consolidated Statement of Operations as a result of this transaction.

(3) Capitalized interest amounts are shown gross before allocating any portion of impairments to capitalized interest.



HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)

 

October 31,

 

 

October 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Homebuilding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

326,198

 

 

$

245,970

 

Restricted cash and cash equivalents

 

13,382

 

 

 

16,089

 

Inventories:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sold and unsold homes and lots under development

 

1,058,183

 

 

 

1,019,541

 

Land and land options held for future development or sale

 

152,406

 

 

 

135,992

 

Consolidated inventory not owned

 

308,595

 

 

 

98,727

 

Total inventories

 

1,519,184

 

 

 

1,254,260

 

Investments in and advances to unconsolidated joint ventures

 

74,940

 

 

 

60,897

 

Receivables, deposits and notes, net

 

37,837

 

 

 

39,934

 

Property and equipment, net

 

25,819

 

 

 

18,736

 

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

63,884

 

 

 

56,186

 

Total homebuilding

 

2,061,244

 

 

 

1,692,072

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Financial services

 

155,993

 

 

 

202,758

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deferred tax assets, net

 

344,793

 

 

 

425,678

 

Total assets

$

2,562,030

 

 

$

2,320,508

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Homebuilding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nonrecourse mortgages secured by inventory, net of debt issuance costs

$

144,805

 

 

$

125,089

 

Accounts payable and other liabilities

 

439,952

 

 

 

426,381

 

Customers’ deposits

 

74,020

 

 

 

68,295

 

Liabilities from inventory not owned, net of debt issuance costs

 

202,492

 

 

 

62,762

 

Senior notes and credit facilities (net of discounts, premiums and debt issuance costs)

 

1,146,547

 

 

 

1,248,373

 

Accrued interest

 

32,415

 

 

 

28,154

 

Total homebuilding

 

2,040,231

 

 

 

1,959,054

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Financial services

 

135,581

 

 

 

182,219

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income taxes payable

 

3,167

 

 

 

3,851

 

Total liabilities

 

2,178,979

 

 

 

2,145,124

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. stockholders' equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock, $0.01 par value - authorized 100,000 shares; issued and outstanding 5,600 shares
with a liquidation preference of $140,000 at October 31, 2022 and October 31, 2021

 

135,299

 

 

 

135,299

 

Common stock, Class A, $0.01 par value - authorized 16,000,000 shares; issued 6,159,886 shares at
October 31, 2022 and 6,066,164 shares at October 31, 2021

 

62

 

 

 

61

 

Common stock, Class B, $0.01 par value (convertible to Class A at time of sale) - authorized
2,400,000 shares; issued 733,374 shares at October 31, 2022 and 686,876 shares at October 31, 2021

 

7

 

 

 

7

 

Paid in capital - common stock

 

727,663

 

 

 

722,118

 

Accumulated deficit

 

(352,413

)

 

 

(567,228

)

Treasury stock - at cost – 782,901 shares of Class A common stock at October 31, 2022 and 470,430
shares at October 31, 2021; 27,669 shares of Class B common stock at October 31, 2022 and October 31, 2021

 

(127,582

)

 

 

(115,360

)

Total Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. stockholders’ equity

 

383,036

 

 

 

174,897

 

Noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures

 

15

 

 

 

487

 

Total equity

 

383,051

 

 

 

175,384

 

Total liabilities and equity

$

2,562,030

 

 

$

2,320,508

 



HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended October 31,

Years Ended October 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Homebuilding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sale of homes

$

866,611

 

 

$

779,551

 

 

$

2,840,454

 

 

$

2,673,710

 

Land sales and other revenues

 

2,185

 

 

 

14,175

 

 

 

20,237

 

 

 

27,455

 

Total homebuilding

 

868,796

 

 

 

793,726

 

 

 

2,860,691

 

 

 

2,701,165

 

Financial services

 

17,992

 

 

 

20,622

 

 

 

61,540

 

 

 

81,692

 

Total revenues

 

886,788

 

 

 

814,348

 

 

 

2,922,231

 

 

 

2,782,857

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Homebuilding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of sales, excluding interest

 

656,888

 

 

 

612,156

 

 

 

2,137,063

 

 

 

2,110,196

 

Cost of sales interest

 

27,364

 

 

 

25,970

 

 

 

85,240

 

 

 

84,100

 

Inventory impairments and land option write-offs

 

12,239

 

 

 

363

 

 

 

14,076

 

 

 

3,630

 

Total cost of sales

 

696,491

 

 

 

638,489

 

 

 

2,236,379

 

 

 

2,197,926

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

54,126

 

 

 

44,475

 

 

 

193,536

 

 

 

169,892

 

Total homebuilding expenses

 

750,617

 

 

 

682,964

 

 

 

2,429,915

 

 

 

2,367,818

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Financial services

 

10,437

 

 

 

11,176

 

 

 

42,419

 

 

 

44,129

 

Corporate general and administrative

 

26,725

 

 

 

25,545

 

 

 

102,618

 

 

 

106,694

 

Other interest

 

11,901

 

 

 

12,550

 

 

 

47,343

 

 

 

77,716

 

Other expenses, net

 

742

 

 

 

507

 

 

 

2,421

 

 

 

1,740

 

Total expenses

 

800,422

 

 

 

732,742

 

 

 

2,624,716

 

 

 

2,598,097

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt, net

 

-

 

 

 

(3,442

)

 

 

(6,795

)

 

 

(3,748

)

Income (loss) from unconsolidated joint ventures

 

5,114

 

 

 

(719

)

 

 

29,033

 

 

 

8,849

 

Income before income taxes

 

91,480

 

 

 

77,445

 

 

 

319,753

 

 

 

189,861

 

State and federal income tax provision (benefit):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

State

 

22,684

 

 

 

6,924

 

 

 

34,199

 

 

 

(82,348

)

Federal

 

13,163

 

 

 

18,041

 

 

 

60,064

 

 

 

(335,608

)

Total income taxes

 

35,847

 

 

 

24,965

 

 

 

94,263

 

 

 

(417,956

)

Net income

 

55,633

 

 

 

52,480

 

 

 

225,490

 

 

 

607,817

 

Less: preferred stock dividends

 

2,668

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

10,675

 

 

 

-

 

Net income available to common stockholders

$

52,965

 

 

$

52,480

 

 

$

214,815

 

 

$

607,817

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Per share data:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per common share

$

7.55

 

 

$

7.53

 

 

$

30.31

 

 

$

87.50

 

Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding

 

6,478

 

 

 

6,360

 

 

 

6,437

 

 

 

6,287

 

Assuming dilution:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per common share

$

7.24

 

 

$

7.41

 

 

$

29.00

 

 

$

85.86

 

Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding

 

6,750

 

 

 

6,467

 

 

 

6,728

 

 

 

6,395

 



HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC.

(DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT AVG. PRICE)

(SEGMENT DATA EXCLUDES UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES)

 

 

 

Contracts (1)

Deliveries

Contract

 

 

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Backlog

 

 

October 31,

October 31,

October 31,

 

 

2022

2021

% Change

2022

2021

% Change

2022

2021

% Change

Northeast (2)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

