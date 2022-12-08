Hovnanian Enterprises Reports Fiscal 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc.

$320 Million Pretax Profit in Fiscal 2022 a 68% Year-over-Year Increase

Gross Margin Percentage Increased 290 Basis Points Year-over-Year for Full Year

Full Year Interest Expense as Percent of Total Revenue Declined 130 Basis Points Year-over-Year

MATAWAN, N.J., Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV), a leading national homebuilder, reported results for its fiscal fourth quarter and year ended October 31, 2022.

RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED OCTOBER 31, 2022:

Total revenues increased 8.9% to $886.8 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, compared with $814.3 million in the same quarter of the prior year. For the year ended October 31, 2022, total revenues were $2.92 billion compared with $2.78 billion in the prior year.

Homebuilding gross margin percentage, after cost of sales interest expense and land charges, was 19.6% for the three months ended October 31, 2022 compared with 19.4% during the same period a year ago. During fiscal 2022, homebuilding gross margin percentage, after cost of sales interest expense and land charges, was 21.5%, an increase of 290 basis points, compared with 18.6% in the prior fiscal year.

Homebuilding gross margin percentage, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, increased 140 basis points to 24.2% during the fiscal 2022 fourth quarter compared with 22.8% in last year’s fourth quarter. For the year ended October 31, 2022, homebuilding gross margin percentage, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, was 25.0%, up 320 basis points, compared with 21.8% in the previous fiscal year.

Total SG&A was $80.9 million, or 9.1% of total revenues, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 compared with $70.0 million, or 8.6% of total revenues, in the previous year’s fourth quarter. During fiscal 2022, total SG&A was $296.2 million, or 10.1% of total revenues, compared with $276.6 million, or 9.9% of total revenues, in the same period of the prior fiscal year.

Total interest expense as a percent of total revenues improved by 30 basis points to 4.4% for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 compared with 4.7% during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. For fiscal 2022, total interest expense as a percent of total revenues improved 130 basis points to 4.5% compared with 5.8% in the previous fiscal year.

Income before income taxes for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 increased 18.1% to $91.5 million compared with $77.4 million in the fourth quarter of the prior fiscal year. For fiscal 2022, income before income taxes increased 68.4% to $319.8 million compared with $189.9 million during the prior fiscal year.

Net income was $55.6 million, or $7.24 per diluted common share, for the three months ended October 31, 2022 compared with net income of $52.5 million, or $7.41 per diluted common share, in the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal year. For fiscal 2022, net income was $225.5 million, or $29.00 per diluted common share, compared with net income, including the $468.6 million benefit from the valuation allowance reduction, of $607.8 million, or $85.86 per diluted common share, during fiscal 2021.

Consolidated contract dollars in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 declined 48.0% to $343.7 million (602 homes) compared with $660.4 million (1,263 homes) in the same quarter last year. Contract dollars, including domestic unconsolidated joint ventures(1), for the three months ended October 31, 2022 declined to $412.9 million (703 homes) compared with $749.5 million (1,389 homes) in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021.

Consolidated contract dollars in fiscal 2022 were $2.47 billion (4,477 homes) compared with $2.89 billion (6,023 homes) last year. Contract dollars, including domestic unconsolidated joint ventures(1), for the year ended October 31, 2022 were $2.81 billion (4,965 homes) compared with $3.30 billion (6,687 homes) in fiscal 2021.



Consolidated contracts per community were 5.0 for the fourth quarter ended October 31, 2022 compared to 10.2 contracts per community in last year’s fourth quarter. Contracts per community, including domestic unconsolidated joint ventures, decreased to 5.3 contracts per community for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 compared with 9.9 contracts per community for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021.

As of the end of fiscal 2022, consolidated community count was 121 communities, compared with 124 communities on October 31, 2021. Community count, including domestic unconsolidated joint ventures, was 133 as of October 31, 2022, compared with 140 communities at the end of the previous year.

The dollar value of consolidated contract backlog, as of October 31, 2022, decreased 22.6% to $1.27 billion compared with $1.64 billion as of October 31, 2021. The dollar value of contract backlog, including domestic unconsolidated joint ventures, as of October 31, 2022, decreased 20.0% to $1.50 billion compared with $1.88 billion as of October 31, 2021.

Sale of homes revenues increased 11.2% to $866.6 million (1,599 homes) in the fiscal 2022 fourth quarter compared with $779.6 million (1,703 homes) in the previous year’s fourth quarter. During the fiscal 2022 fourth quarter, sale of homes revenues, including domestic unconsolidated joint ventures, increased to $981.2 million (1,779 homes) compared with $860.9 million (1,839 homes) during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021.

For fiscal 2022, sale of homes revenues were $2.84 billion (5,538 homes) compared with $2.67 billion (6,204) homes in the previous year. For fiscal 2022, sale of homes revenues, including domestic unconsolidated joint ventures, were $3.18 billion (6,090 homes) compared with $3.02 billion (6,793 homes) during fiscal 2021.

The beginning backlog cancellation rate for consolidated contracts increased to 13% for the fourth quarter ended October 31, 2022 compared with 6% in the fiscal 2021 fourth quarter. The beginning backlog cancellation rate for contracts including domestic unconsolidated joint ventures was 12% for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 compared with 6% in the fourth quarter of the prior year. The historical average consolidated beginning backlog cancellation rate since fiscal 2013 is 13%.

The gross contract cancellation rate for consolidated contracts increased to 41% for the fourth quarter ended October 31, 2022 compared with 15% in the fiscal 2021 fourth quarter. The gross contract cancellation rate for contracts including domestic unconsolidated joint ventures was 39% for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 compared with 14% in the fourth quarter of the prior year.



(1)When we refer to “Domestic Unconsolidated Joint Ventures”, we are excluding results from our single community unconsolidated joint venture in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

LIQUIDITY AND INVENTORY AS OF OCTOBER 31, 2022:

During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, land and land development spending was $205.2 million compared with $167.1 million in the same quarter one year ago. For fiscal 2022, land and land development spending was $759.3 million compared with $698.3 million one year ago.

After early retirement of $100 million of senior secured notes in the second quarter of fiscal 2022, total liquidity as of October 31, 2022 was $457.3 million, significantly above our targeted liquidity range of $170 million to $245 million.

In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, approximately 3,200 lots were put under option or acquired in 23 consolidated communities.

As of October 31, 2022, the total controlled consolidated lots were 31,518 an increase compared with 30,874 lots at the end of the fourth quarter of the previous year and a decrease compared to 31,913 lots on July 31, 2022. Based on trailing twelve-month deliveries, the current position equaled a 5.7 years’ supply.



COMMENTS FROM MANAGEMENT:

“We are pleased with the strong performance for our fourth quarter and fiscal year. We exceeded our full year guidance for adjusted pretax income and adjusted EBITDA. Our strong performance in fiscal 2022 was partially the result of deliveries which were contracted during a time when demand for new homes was much stronger than it is today,” stated Ara K. Hovnanian, Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer. “The current level of demand for new homes is significantly lower and continues to be burdened by high levels of inflation, a sharp increase in mortgage rates and concerns about an economic recession.”

“Given the strong margins in our large fourth quarter backlog and to minimize any potential disruption to those deliveries and margins, we were not aggressive with concessions on new contracts during the fourth quarter. Additionally, to eliminate the risk of further mortgage rate increases, consumers are seeking homes where they can close quickly. In response to that demand, we ended the year with 5.6 quick move in homes per community, compared to 3.2 at the end of the third quarter and our long-term average of 4.4 quick move in homes per community. Therefore, we felt it was prudent to postpone larger incentives until the increased level of quick move in homes we started during the third and fourth quarter were closer to being completed. Now that the fourth quarter is behind us and because of the progress we have made on constructing additional quick move in homes, we are now becoming more aggressive in our attempts to find the market price that will spur demand in each of our markets.”

“During a period of declining housing demand, it is important that we focus on preserving liquidity. We ended our fiscal year with $457 million of liquidity, significantly above the $245 million high end of our target range. We remain committed to strengthening our balance sheet and intend to revisit our debt retirement initiatives once market conditions improve. Despite the near-term uncertainty in the housing market, we believe that the long-term fundamentals remain intact and as the economy and mortgage market reach stability, it should lead to a more robust housing market that returns sales pace per community to more normalized levels,” concluded Mr. Hovnanian.

SEGMENT CHANGE/RECLASSIFICATION

Historically, the Company had seven reportable segments consisting of six homebuilding segments (Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, Southeast, Southwest and West) and its financial services segment. During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, we reevaluated our reportable segments as a result of changes in the business and our management thereof. In particular, we considered the fact that, since our segments were last established, the Company had exited the Minnesota, North Carolina, and Tampa markets and is currently in the process of exiting the Chicago market. As a result, we realigned our homebuilding operating segments and determined that, in addition to our financial services segment, we now have three reportable homebuilding segments comprised of (1) Northeast, (2) Southeast and (3) West. All prior period amounts related to the segment change have been retrospectively reclassified to conform to the new presentation.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES:

Consolidated earnings before interest expense and income taxes (“EBIT”) and before depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) and before inventory impairments and land option write-offs and loss on extinguishment of debt, net (“Adjusted EBITDA”) are not U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) financial measures. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net income. The reconciliation for historical periods of EBIT, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net income is presented in a table attached to this earnings release.

Homebuilding gross margin, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, and homebuilding gross margin percentage, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, are non-GAAP financial measures. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are homebuilding gross margin and homebuilding gross margin percentage, respectively. The reconciliation for historical periods of homebuilding gross margin, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, and homebuilding gross margin percentage, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, to homebuilding gross margin and homebuilding gross margin percentage, respectively, is presented in a table attached to this earnings release.

Adjusted pretax income, which is defined as income before income taxes excluding land-related charges and loss on extinguishment of debt, net is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is income before income taxes. The reconciliation for historical periods of adjusted pretax income to income before income taxes is presented in a table attached to this earnings release.

Total liquidity is comprised of $326.2 million of cash and cash equivalents, $6.1 million of restricted cash required to collateralize letters of credit and $125.0 million availability under the senior secured revolving credit facility as of October 31, 2022.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. October 31, 2022 Statements of consolidated operations (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Year Ended October 31, October 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Total revenues $ 886,788 $ 814,348 $ 2,922,231 $ 2,782,857 Costs and expenses (1) 800,422 732,742 2,624,716 2,598,097 Loss on extinguishment of debt, net - (3,442 ) (6,795 ) (3,748 ) Income (loss) from unconsolidated joint ventures 5,114 (719 ) 29,033 8,849 Income before income taxes 91,480 77,445 319,753 189,861 Income tax provision (benefit) 35,847 24,965 94,263 (417,956 ) Net income 55,633 52,480 225,490 607,817 Less: preferred stock dividends 2,668 - 10,675 - Net income available to common stockholders $ 52,965 $ 52,480 $ 214,815 $ 607,817 Per share data: Basic: Net income per common share $ 7.55 $ 7.53 $ 30.31 $ 87.50 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 6,478 6,360 6,437 6,287 Assuming dilution: Net income per common share $ 7.24 $ 7.41 $ 29.00 $ 85.86 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 6,750 6,467 6,728 6,395 (1) Includes inventory impairments and land option write-offs. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. October 31, 2022 Reconciliation of income before income taxes excluding land-related charges and loss on extinguishment of debt, net to income before income taxes (In thousands) Three Months Ended Year Ended October 31, October 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Income before income taxes $ 91,480 $ 77,445 $ 319,753 $ 189,861 Inventory impairments and land option write-offs 12,239 363 14,076 3,630 Loss on extinguishment of debt, net - 3,442 6,795 3,748 Income before income taxes excluding land-related charges and loss on extinguishment of debt, net (1) $ 103,719 $ 81,250 $ 340,624 $ 197,239 (1) Income before income taxes excluding land-related charges and loss on extinguishment of debt, net is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is income before income taxes.









Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. October 31, 2022 Gross margin (In thousands) Homebuilding Gross Margin Homebuilding Gross Margin Three Months Ended Year Ended October 31, October 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Sale of homes $ 866,611 $ 779,551 $ 2,840,454 $ 2,673,710 Cost of sales, excluding interest expense and land charges (1) 656,805 602,097 2,131,208 2,091,016 Homebuilding gross margin, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges (2) 209,806 177,454 709,246 582,694 Cost of sales interest expense, excluding land sales interest expense 27,343 25,939 85,198 82,181 Homebuilding gross margin, after cost of sales interest expense, before land charges (2) 182,463 151,515 624,048 500,513 Land charges 12,239 363 14,076 3,630 Homebuilding gross margin $ 170,224 $ 151,152 $ 609,972 $ 496,883 Homebuilding gross margin percentage 19.6% 19.4% 21.5% 18.6% Homebuilding gross margin percentage, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges (2) 24.2% 22.8% 25.0% 21.8% Homebuilding gross margin percentage, after cost of sales interest expense, before land charges (2) 21.1% 19.4% 22.0% 18.7% Land Sales Gross Margin Land Sales Gross Margin Three Months Ended Year Ended October 31, October 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Land and lot sales $ 15 $ 13,634 $ 16,202 $ 25,364 Cost of sales, excluding interest (1) 83 10,059 5,855 19,180 Land and lot sales gross margin, excluding interest and land charges (68 ) 3,575 10,347 6,184 Land and lot sales interest expense 21 31 42 1,919 Land and lot sales gross margin, including interest $ (89 ) $ 3,544 $ 10,305 $ 4,265 (1) Does not include cost associated with walking away from land options or inventory impairments which are recorded as Inventory impairments and land option write-offs in the Consolidated Statements of Operations.

(2) Homebuilding gross margin, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, and homebuilding gross margin percentage, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, are non-GAAP financial measures. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are homebuilding gross margin and homebuilding gross margin percentage, respectively.









Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. October 31, 2022 Reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income (In thousands) Three Months Ended Year Ended October 31, October 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net income $ 55,633 $ 52,480 $ 225,490 $ 607,817 Income tax provision (benefit) 35,847 24,965 94,263 (417,956 ) Interest expense 39,265 38,520 132,583 161,816 EBIT (1) 130,745 115,965 452,336 351,677 Depreciation and amortization 1,448 1,189 5,457 5,280 EBITDA (2) 132,193 117,154 457,793 356,957 Inventory impairments and land option write-offs 12,239 363 14,076 3,630 Loss on extinguishment of debt, net - 3,442 6,795 3,748 Adjusted EBITDA (3) $ 144,432 $ 120,959 $ 478,664 $ 364,335 Interest incurred $ 34,725 $ 33,006 $ 134,024 $ 155,514 Adjusted EBITDA to interest incurred 4.16 3.66 3.57 2.34 (1) EBIT is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net income. EBIT represents earnings before interest expense and income taxes. (2) EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net income. EBITDA represents earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. (3) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net income. Adjusted EBITDA represents earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, inventory impairments and land option write-offs and loss on extinguishment of debt, net. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. October 31, 2022 Interest incurred, expensed and capitalized (In thousands) Three Months Ended Year Ended October 31, October 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Interest capitalized at beginning of period $ 64,140 $ 63,673 $ 58,159 $ 65,010 Plus: interest incurred 34,725 33,006 134,024 155,514 Less: interest expensed (39,265 ) (38,520 ) (132,583 ) (161,816 ) Less: interest contributed to unconsolidated joint venture (1) - - - (3,667 ) Plus: interest acquired from unconsolidated joint venture (2) - - - 3,118 Interest capitalized at end of period (3) $ 59,600 $ 58,159 $ 59,600 $ 58,159 (1) Represents capitalized interest which was included as part of the assets contributed to the joint venture the company entered into in April 2021 during the year ended October 31, 2021. There was no impact to the Consolidated Statement of Operations as a result of this transaction. (2) Represents capitalized interest which was included as part of the assets purchased from a joint venture the company exited out of in June 2021 during the year ended October 31, 2021. There was no impact to the Consolidated Statement of Operations as a result of this transaction. (3) Capitalized interest amounts are shown gross before allocating any portion of impairments to capitalized interest.









HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

October 31, October 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS Homebuilding: Cash and cash equivalents $ 326,198 $ 245,970 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 13,382 16,089 Inventories: Sold and unsold homes and lots under development 1,058,183 1,019,541 Land and land options held for future development or sale 152,406 135,992 Consolidated inventory not owned 308,595 98,727 Total inventories 1,519,184 1,254,260 Investments in and advances to unconsolidated joint ventures 74,940 60,897 Receivables, deposits and notes, net 37,837 39,934 Property and equipment, net 25,819 18,736 Prepaid expenses and other assets 63,884 56,186 Total homebuilding 2,061,244 1,692,072 Financial services 155,993 202,758 Deferred tax assets, net 344,793 425,678 Total assets $ 2,562,030 $ 2,320,508 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Homebuilding: Nonrecourse mortgages secured by inventory, net of debt issuance costs $ 144,805 $ 125,089 Accounts payable and other liabilities 439,952 426,381 Customers’ deposits 74,020 68,295 Liabilities from inventory not owned, net of debt issuance costs 202,492 62,762 Senior notes and credit facilities (net of discounts, premiums and debt issuance costs) 1,146,547 1,248,373 Accrued interest 32,415 28,154 Total homebuilding 2,040,231 1,959,054 Financial services 135,581 182,219 Income taxes payable 3,167 3,851 Total liabilities 2,178,979 2,145,124 Equity: Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value - authorized 100,000 shares; issued and outstanding 5,600 shares

with a liquidation preference of $140,000 at October 31, 2022 and October 31, 2021 135,299 135,299 Common stock, Class A, $0.01 par value - authorized 16,000,000 shares; issued 6,159,886 shares at

October 31, 2022 and 6,066,164 shares at October 31, 2021 62 61 Common stock, Class B, $0.01 par value (convertible to Class A at time of sale) - authorized

2,400,000 shares; issued 733,374 shares at October 31, 2022 and 686,876 shares at October 31, 2021 7 7 Paid in capital - common stock 727,663 722,118 Accumulated deficit (352,413 ) (567,228 ) Treasury stock - at cost – 782,901 shares of Class A common stock at October 31, 2022 and 470,430

shares at October 31, 2021; 27,669 shares of Class B common stock at October 31, 2022 and October 31, 2021 (127,582 ) (115,360 ) Total Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. stockholders’ equity 383,036 174,897 Noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures 15 487 Total equity 383,051 175,384 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,562,030 $ 2,320,508









HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended October 31, Years Ended October 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues: Homebuilding: Sale of homes $ 866,611 $ 779,551 $ 2,840,454 $ 2,673,710 Land sales and other revenues 2,185 14,175 20,237 27,455 Total homebuilding 868,796 793,726 2,860,691 2,701,165 Financial services 17,992 20,622 61,540 81,692 Total revenues 886,788 814,348 2,922,231 2,782,857 Expenses: Homebuilding: Cost of sales, excluding interest 656,888 612,156 2,137,063 2,110,196 Cost of sales interest 27,364 25,970 85,240 84,100 Inventory impairments and land option write-offs 12,239 363 14,076 3,630 Total cost of sales 696,491 638,489 2,236,379 2,197,926 Selling, general and administrative 54,126 44,475 193,536 169,892 Total homebuilding expenses 750,617 682,964 2,429,915 2,367,818 Financial services 10,437 11,176 42,419 44,129 Corporate general and administrative 26,725 25,545 102,618 106,694 Other interest 11,901 12,550 47,343 77,716 Other expenses, net 742 507 2,421 1,740 Total expenses 800,422 732,742 2,624,716 2,598,097 Loss on extinguishment of debt, net - (3,442 ) (6,795 ) (3,748 ) Income (loss) from unconsolidated joint ventures 5,114 (719 ) 29,033 8,849 Income before income taxes 91,480 77,445 319,753 189,861 State and federal income tax provision (benefit): State 22,684 6,924 34,199 (82,348 ) Federal 13,163 18,041 60,064 (335,608 ) Total income taxes 35,847 24,965 94,263 (417,956 ) Net income 55,633 52,480 225,490 607,817 Less: preferred stock dividends 2,668 - 10,675 - Net income available to common stockholders $ 52,965 $ 52,480 $ 214,815 $ 607,817 Per share data: Basic: Net income per common share $ 7.55 $ 7.53 $ 30.31 $ 87.50 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding 6,478 6,360 6,437 6,287 Assuming dilution: Net income per common share $ 7.24 $ 7.41 $ 29.00 $ 85.86 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding 6,750 6,467 6,728 6,395







