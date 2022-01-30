Hovland snatches Dubai Desert Classic after McIlroy’s late capitulation

Ewan Murray at Emirates Golf Club, Dubai
  • Rory McIlroy
  • Viktor Hovland
<span>Photograph: Quality Sport Images/Getty Images</span>
The only lingering question as Viktor Hovland celebrated a sixth tournament win in under two years was how Rory McIlroy was simultaneously taking out his frustration.

McIlroy needed a birdie at the 72nd hole of the Dubai Desert Classic to claim the title for a record-equalling third time. Par would have been sufficient for the Northern Irishman to join Hovland and Richard Bland in a play-off. Instead, disaster and drama struck; McIlroy found water with his approach to the par five. After a bogey six consigned McIlroy to third, the four-times major winner was a picture of agony and anger as he made a speedy exit from the Emirates Club. It did not look a wise idea for anybody to get too close. McIlroy’s denouement will sting long beyond departure from the UAE.

Onlookers will speculate over whether McIlroy was correct to take on the last green from 260 yards. He had miraculously saved par from a bush on the previous hole, perhaps rendering a further dice with danger unwise. The counterpoints relate to McIlroy’s regular – and regularly successful – policy of being aggressive and that he was hardly planning to mis-hit a fairway wood. McIlroy did not become essential viewing by playing percentages.

McIlroy knew as soon as his shot was airborne that it would find the pond that protects the 18th green. As a putt for par slid past, McIlroy knew his fate. Dubai has been good to McIlroy but it has also been the scene of the occasionally painful blow.

Hovland had finished eagle-birdie to reach 12 under par. Bland, enjoying a career resurgence at 48, converted from 22ft at the 18th for the same aggregate. Yet McIlroy, playing further back in the field, had holes to spare and the trophy within his grasp. For the second time in the desert in little over two months – McIlroy was also in pole position to win the DP World Tour Championship – capitulation was to prove the theme.

Hovland, the outstanding 24-year-old from Oslo, will rise to world No 3 after this triumph. He has the leading duo, Jon Rahm and Collin Morikawa, firmly in his sights. “I have quite a lot to prove to be able to beat those guys but this is a good start,” said the Norwegian. “It is very rewarding to see all the hard work paying off. I guess being No 3 is pretty crazy but that stuff can vary week-to-week. I’m not going to let that stuff dictate my mood or how I do things.”

Rory McIlroy cannot hide his disappointment after missing out on a play-off
On the first replaying of the 18th, Bland lipped out from 6ft for a four. Hovland tapped in for precisely that after comfortably finding the putting surface in two. Having only turned professional in the summer of 2019, Hovland continues to provide cause for great European hope. Hovland’s 66 was the finest round of day four and five fewer than McIlroy.

“I posted a good number to make it interesting for the guys behind me,” Hovland added. “I knew that I could post that good score today. I played some good golf this week but I didn’t quite get the same momentum that I did today.”

Hovland’s eagle at the 17th came after he drove the green at the dog-leg par four, with his putt rolled in from 33ft. “I might make that putt one in 20 times,” he added.

The quintet that shared fourth included Justin Harding, who led going into the final round, plus the English duo of Tyrrell Hatton and Sam Horsfield. Tommy Fleetwood, playing in the company of McIlroy and Harding, slipped to a 75 for a tie for 12th. Pádraig Harrington, at 50, secured a top 10 finish.

