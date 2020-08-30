Houston tries to finish off series against Oklahoma City in game 6

Houston Rockets (44-28, fourth in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (44-28, fifth in the Western Conference during the regular season)

Lake Buena Vista, Florida; Monday, 9 p.m. EDT

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Houston leads series 3-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Rockets look to clinch the series over the Oklahoma City Thunder in game six of the Western Conference first round. The Rockets won the previous matchup 114-80. James Harden scored 31 points to lead Houston to the victory and Dennis Schroder totalled 19 points in defeat for Oklahoma City.

The Thunder are 27-19 in Western Conference games. Oklahoma City ranks ninth in the Western Conference with 34.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Steven Adams averaging 6.0.

The Rockets have gone 28-19 against Western Conference opponents. Houston averages 117.8 points and has outscored opponents by 3 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Paul is averaging 17.6 points and 5.0 rebounds for the Thunder. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 14.4 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 39.4% over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

Harden leads the Rockets averaging 4.4 made 3-pointers, while scoring 34.3 points per game and shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc. Jeff Green is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 4-6, averaging 105.5 points, 46.9 rebounds, 19 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.3 points on 45.2% shooting.

Rockets: 5-5, averaging 111.6 points, 41.3 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.6 points on 45.2% shooting.

INJURIES: Thunder: None listed.

Rockets: Luc Mbah a Moute: out (knee).

