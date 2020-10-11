Houston will travel to Tampa Bay in the first game of the ALCS

Houston Astros (29-31, second in the AL West) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (40-20, first in the AL East)

San Diego; Sunday, 7:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Houston: Framber Valdez (5-3, 3.57 ERA in regular season) Tampa Bay: Blake Snell (4-2, 3.24 ERA in regular season)

LINE: Rays favoured by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay will host Houston in Game 1 of the ALCS.

The Rays are 20-9 in home games. Tampa Bay has a team batting average of .217 this post-season , Randy Arozarena has lead them with an average of .444, including six extra base hits and four RBIs.

The Astros have gone 9-23 away from home. Houston has a team on-base percentage of .353 this post-season , Carlos Correa leads them with an OBP of .615, including four extra base hits and 12 RBIs.

REGULAR SEASON TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Lowe leads the Rays with 14 home runs and has 37 RBIs.

Kyle Tucker leads the Astros with 27 extra base hits and is slugging .512.

INJURIES: Rays: Chaz Roe: (elbow), Cody Reed: (finger), Colin Poche: (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Jose Alvarado: (shoulder).

Astros: Justin Verlander: (forearm), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Brad Peacock: (shoulder), Roberto Osuna: (right elbow), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Rogelio Armenteros: (undisclosed), Bryan Abreu: (undisclosed), Yordan Alvarez: (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press