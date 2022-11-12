Houston Texans at New York Giants: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 10 matchup

Richard Morin, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants (6-2) look to continue making noise in the NFC East when they play host to Dameon Pierce's Houston Texans (1-6-1).

Can the Giants, led by QB Daniel Jones, keep their surprise season going behind first-year head coach Brian Daboll? Will the Texans and QB Davis Mills be able to pull off a surprise road win for veteran coach Lovie Smith? The game is scheduled to kick off Sunday at 1 p.m. ET from MetLife Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Texans vs. Giants Week 10 game:

Texans at Giants odds, moneyline and over/under

Lorenzo Reyes: Giants 20, Texans 9

New York came crashing down to reality Week 8 in a 14-point loss to the Seahawks, but had the bye to regroup. The Texans, meanwhile, just barely scraped by to cover in a blowout against the Eagles. I like the Giants to win and cover here, though there are other plays I’m much more confident about this week.

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley has rushed for 779 yards and five touchdowns this season.

Safid Deen: Giants 24, Texans 17

The Giants' run defense will be tested by Texans rookie Dameon Pierce, but Brian Daboll’s team returns from a bye with a win to stay in the thick of the NFC East standings.

Lance Pugmire: Giants 23, Texans 14

"With the first pick in the NFL Draft, Houston selects … ." The writing is on the wall for the surrender flag to fly for slumping Texans as they meet refreshed G-men.

Jarrett Bell: Giants 23, Texans 13

Nate Davis: Giants 23, Texans 16

Tyler Dragon: Giants 24, Texans 16

