Houston Texans vs. Kansas City Chiefs Divisional Round Playoff game: How to watch, kickoff time and more

The AFC's top seeded Kansas City Chiefs earned themselves a bye week and some much-needed rest during the NFL's Wild Card playoff round last weekend, and they'll return to the field this Saturday afternoon playing host to the Houston Texans. The Texans won their Wild Card game, 32-12, over the Los Angeles Chargers, and now they'll try to prevent the Chiefs from inching closer to their third Super Bowl in a row. The Chiefs vs. Texans game will be the first of the four matchups in the divisional round of the playoffs; winners this weekend will then head to the conference championships on Jan. 26.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch this week's Houston Texans vs. Kansas City Chiefs game and where to find live game-day updates.

How to watch the Houston Texans vs. Kansas City Chiefs game:

Date: Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT

Game: Houston Texans vs. Kansas City Chiefs

TV channel: ESPN, ABC

Streaming: ESPN+, Fubo, DirecTV, and more

What channel is the Houston Texans vs. Kansas City Chiefs game on?

The Texans vs. Chiefs game will air Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET on ESPN and ABC.

You can watch the Houston Texans vs. Kansas City Chiefs game on ESPN and ABC on streaming platforms like Fubo TV, DirecTV, and Hulu with Live TV. The game will also be broadcast on ESPN+.

Watch ESPN, FOX, FOX Sports, ABC, NFL Network and more on DirecTV Stream's MySports package. Right now, you can try it free, and then get your first three months for just $50/month. After that, the cost rises to $70/month. You'll also get unlimited Cloud DVR storage included.

Watch NFL games on ABC, Fox, ESPN, NFL Network, NBC, CBS and some RSNs on Fubo TV. At $80/month, Fubo offers nearly every channel you'll need to watch the NFL season. Fubo subscribers also get unlimited cloud DVR storage. Right now you can get a free 7-day trial.

Complete NFL Divisional Playoff Round schedule:

All times Eastern

Saturday, January 18

AFC Divisional Playoff: Houston Texans vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 4:30 p.m. (ESPN, ABC, ESPN+)

NFC Divisional Playoff: Washington Commanders vs. Detroit Lions, 8 p.m. (FOX)

Sunday, January 19

NFC Divisional Playoff: L.A. Rams vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 3 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)

AFC Divisional Playoff: Baltimore Ravens vs. Buffalo Bills, 6:30 p.m. (CBS, Paramount+)

More ways to watch NFL games this season: