Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 18 matchup

Richard Morin, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Lovie Smith's Houston Texans (2-13-1) hit the road to take on Sam Ehlinger and the Indianapolis Colts (4-11-1) to wrap up the regular season.

Neither team will play with postseason implications, but they No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft is very much on the line and rests with the Texans' fortunes in this Week 18 AFC South clash. Will the Texans lock up the top selection, or will the Colts come up short instead? The game is expected to kick off Sunday at 1 p.m. ET from Lucas Oil Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Texans vs. Colts Week 18 game:

Texans at Colts odds, moneyline and over/under

NFL PLAYOFF PICTURE: Eagles fail to clinch NFC's No. 1 seed, while Packers control fate

32 THINGS WE LEARNED: QBs remain predictive, whether starting or backing up

WEEK 17 WINNERS AND LOSERS: Steelers' Kenny Pickett grows up, and what was Ron Rivera thinking?

NFL Week 18 odds, predictions and picks

Chiefs vs. Raiders | Titans vs. Jaguars | Jets vs. Dolphins | Lions vs. Packers | Rams vs. Seahawks | Cowboys vs. Commanders | Chargers vs. Broncos | Texans vs. Colts | Cardinals vs. 49ers | Patriots vs. Bills | Ravens vs. Bengals | Giants vs. Eagles | Buccaneers vs. Falcons | Vikings vs. Bears | Browns vs. Steelers | Panthers vs. Saints

Lorenzo Reyes: Texans 17, Colts 13

This is a game you really should avoid. But if you must, the Colts lack an identity and play as if they have given up and the Texans have the worst roster in the league. Still, Lovie Smith does occasionally get the team to compete.

Safid Deen: Colts 20, Texans 20

A tie! Yes, a tie. This game will be a spectacle with both teams eyeing their 2023 NFL draft pick. The Texans need a loss or tie to lock up the No. 1 pick in the draft. They might have the strength of schedule edge over the Bears if they do end with matching records. But the Colts certainly don’t want to win either, already with the No. 5 pick with fear of falling one spot down in the other.

Richard Morin: Colts 13, Texans 13

I'm not sure exactly who is placing wagers on this one, but it's a volatile matchup if nothing else. The Colts are abysmal right now and will start Sam Ehlinger in this one. Meanwhile, the Texans have the league's worst record. How about another tie?

NFL WEEK 17 SCORES: Steelers beat Ravens in comeback; Jets eliminated from playoff contention

NEW BUCKETS: The NFL has returned alternate helmets in 2022: Ranking all 13 from best to worst

IN-DEPTH: The NFL coaches project

NFL salaries: These are the highest-paid NFL players

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See applicable operator site for its terms and conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts: Game predictions, picks, odds

Latest Stories

  • Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 18 matchup

    Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 18 matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers.

  • Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 18 matchup

    Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 18 matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears.

  • Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 18 matchup

    Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 18 matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos.

  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 18 matchup

    Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 18 matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons.

  • New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 18 matchup

    Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 18 matchup between the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles.

  • Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 18 matchup

    Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 18 matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders.

  • New York Jets at Miami Dolphins: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 18 matchup

    Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 18 matchup between the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins.

  • Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 18 matchup

    Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 18 matchup between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers.

  • Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 18 matchup

    Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 18 matchup between the Tennessee TItans and Jacksonville Jaguars.

  • For Saints, Panthers results matter in season finale

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — First-year Saints coach Dennis Allen appears to have earned himself a second season, thanks in part to his club's current three-game winning streak. Not that Allen sounds ready to exhale as New Orleans (7-9) prepares to host Carolina (6-10) in the season finale for both teams on Sunday. The game holds no playoff implications. Just don't tell either coach that it's meaningless. “Nothing’s meaningless," Allen asserted. "All these things matter.” When the Saints fell to 4-9 after

  • Chargers may know by kickoff if Broncos game affects seeding

    COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Brandon Staley is approaching the final week of regular-season practices for the Los Angeles Chargers with a business as usual approach. What happens in the three hours leading up to Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos though will have a lot of bearing on the Chargers' strategy though. The playoff-bound Bolts should know by kickoff if their game has any bearing on the AFC's fifth seed for the playoffs. The NFL made that a reality on Wednesday when it scheduled the

  • Eichel shines in Knights return in 5-2 win over Penguins

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jack Eichel had a goal and two assists in his return from a lower-body injury and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-2 on Thursday night. Vegas leads the Western Conference and is tied for second in the NHL at its midway point of the season. Pittsburgh, a 2-1 loser in Boston on Monday in the Winter Classic, has lost six straight, going 0-4-2 since Dec. 27. After giving the Knights a 2-0 lead early in the first period, Eichel — back after missing 11 games — a

  • Paolo Banchero, Magic turn back Thunder 126-115

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Paolo Banchero had 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and the Orlando Magic beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 126-115 on Wednesday night. Orlando, playing without four suspended players, broke a three-game losing streak. Gary Harris and Terrence Ross each scored 18 points for the Magic. Wendell Carter Jr. added 13 points and 13 rebounds in his first start since Nov. 18. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, back in the lineup after missing Tuesday’s 150-117 win at Boston due to a

  • Canada defeats rival U.S., advances to world junior gold-medal game against Czech Republic

    Thomas Milic is the only player on Canada's roster passed over at the NHL draft. An incredible performance Wednesday has his country one step from its 20th gold medal at the world junior hockey championship. Milic was outstanding in making 43 saves as the tournament hosts fought back from an early 2-0 semifinal deficit in Halifax to defeat the United States 6-2 in another emotional matchup between the bitter international rivals. "Definitely the best moment of my hockey career and maybe my life,

  • Forsberg, Karlsson, Raanta named NHL's three stars of the week

    NEW YORK — Nashville left-wing Filip Forsberg, San Jose defenceman Erik Karlsson and Carolina goaltender Antti Raanta have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Forsberg led the NHL with five goals and tied for the league lead with seven points over three games last week. He had back-to-back three-point performances with a goal and two assists in a 6-1 victory over Anaheim on Friday and his eighth career hat trick in a 5-4 overtime loss to Vegas on Saturday. Karlsson led the NHL with sev

  • Vancouver Canucks snap skid with 4-2 win over struggling Colorado Avalanche

    VANCOUVER — After another string of ugly losses, the Vancouver Canucks knew they had to respond. On Thursday they did, beating the defending Stanley Cup-champion Colorado Avalanche 4-2. "We've proven that this group can do it," said J.T. Miller, who sealed the score with an empty-net strike late in the third period. "It's just about doing it on a regular basis and that being in our DNA as a team and obviously we did it tonight, so felt good." The result snapped a three-game skid for the Canucks

  • Red Wings place forward Jakub Vrana on waivers

    The Detroit Red Wings placed forward Jakub Vrana on waivers on Tuesday in a surprising move.

  • Vikings look to steady themselves for playoffs against Bears

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings come into the regular-season finale with the NFC North championship secured, a home game in the playoffs guaranteed and a bitter taste in their mouths. A lopsided loss last week left them staggering. They hope to steady themselves before the playoffs start. The Vikings will try to do just that when they visit the Chicago Bears to close out the regular season on Sunday. “Momentum is real, and it’s really big in the playoffs," defensive tackle Harrison Phillips

  • Joy Drop: How to toast Canada's junior championship with some delicious mocktails

    Happy New Year, friends! Many folks have gone back to work already and I'm one of them. But it is a wonderful thing to bookmark the week with a fresh dose of happiness with our fun notebook entry. I begin this week's offering of jubilation with the big win for the Canadian men's junior hockey team to make them back-to-back champions. I didn't follow the tournament closely this year, but heard all about Connor Bedard's OT goal in the quarter-finals. Canada went on to beat the Czech Republic 3-2,

  • Jets' playoff hopes slide away again with 5th straight loss

    SEATTLE (AP) — The New York Jets' lengthy slide finally reached the bottom. From legitimate playoff contenders barely a month ago to yet another postseason spent at home as a spectator. New York was eliminated from postseason contention with its 23-6 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, ensuring that for the franchise-record 12th straight season the Jets won't be part of the NFL playoffs, the longest active drought in the league. The Jets (7-9) last reached the postseason in 2011 and will fin