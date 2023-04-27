Houston Texans draft picks 2023: Round-by-round selections
Here is a 2023 NFL draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the Houston Texans:
Round 1 (No. 2 overall)
Round 1 (12, from Browns)
Round 2 (33)
Round 3 (65)
Round 3 (73, from Browns)
Round 4 (104)
Round 5 (161, from Cowboys)
Round 6 (188, from Saints)
Round 6 (201, from Vikings)
Round 6 (203, from Giants)
Round 7 (230, from Jets through Buccaneers)
Round 7 (259, compensatory)
Houston Texans' last five top draft picks:
2022 (No. 3 overall): Derek Stingley, Jr., CB, LSU
2021 (No. 67 overall): Davis Mills, QB, Stanford
2020 (No. 40 overall): Ross Blacklock, DT, TCU
2019 (No. 23 overall): Tytus Howard, OT, Alabama State
2018 (No. 68 overall): Justin Reid, S, Stanford
