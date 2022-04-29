Houston Texans draft picks 2022: Round-by-round selections
Here is a 2022 NFL draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the Houston Texans:
Round 1 (No. 3 overall) - Derek Stingley, Jr., CB, LSU: Three years ago, he was perceived as a top-five talent following a stellar freshman season. Now that's come to pass after a circuitous journey. His talents as a cover man are undeniable and were apparent for the 2019 national champions. But Lisfranc surgery limited him to three games in 2021 – a year after he was slowed by ankle issues. But a promising showing at LSU's pro day – Stingley unofficially ran a 4.37 40 earlier this month – apparently allayed concerns about his health and readiness to play. GM Nick Caserio and new Texans coach Lovie Smith interestingly begin rebuilding their defense with a lockdown corner instead of a pass rusher. Draft tracker
Round 1 (13, from Browns)
Round 2 (37)
Round 3 (68)
Round 3 (80, from Saints)
Round 4 (107, from Seahawks through Browns)
Round 4 (108)
Round 5 (170, from Patriots)
Round 6 (205, from Packers)
Round 6 (207, from 49ers through Jets)
Houston Texans' last five top draft picks:
2021 (No. 67 overall): Davis Mills, QB, Stanford
2020 (No. 40 overall): Ross Blacklock, DT, TCU
2019 (No. 23 overall): Tytus Howard, OT, Alabama State
2018 (No. 68 overall): Justin Reid, S, Stanford
2017 (No. 12 overall): Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson
