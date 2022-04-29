Houston Texans draft picks 2022: Round-by-round selections

Here is a 2022 NFL draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the Houston Texans:

Round 1 (No. 3 overall) - Derek Stingley, Jr., CB, LSU: Three years ago, he was perceived as a top-five talent following a stellar freshman season. Now that's come to pass after a circuitous journey. His talents as a cover man are undeniable and were apparent for the 2019 national champions. But Lisfranc surgery limited him to three games in 2021 – a year after he was slowed by ankle issues. But a promising showing at LSU's pro day – Stingley unofficially ran a 4.37 40 earlier this month – apparently allayed concerns about his health and readiness to play. GM Nick Caserio and new Texans coach Lovie Smith interestingly begin rebuilding their defense with a lockdown corner instead of a pass rusher. Draft tracker

Round 1 (13, from Browns)

Round 2 (37)

Round 3 (68)

Round 3 (80, from Saints)

Round 4 (107, from Seahawks through Browns)

Round 4 (108)

Round 5 (170, from Patriots)

Round 6 (205, from Packers)

Round 6 (207, from 49ers through Jets)

Houston Texans' last five top draft picks:

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Texans picks in 2022 NFL draft: Round-by-round selections for Houston