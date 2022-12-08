Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 14 matchup

The Battle of Texas takes center stage when Dameon Pierce and the Houston Texans (1-10-1) make the trip to Dallas to face Dak Prescott and the Cowboys (9-3).

Coach Lovie Smith's Texans find themselves as humongous underdogs in this matchup. Houston hasn't been able to muster much on offense behind QB Kyle Allen, and the defense hasn't put anyone on notice. Meanwhile, the Cowboys are rolling along and still have an outside shot at the NFC's No. 1 seed. The game is set to kick off Sunday at 1 p.m. from AT&T Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Texans vs. Cowboys Week 14 game:

Texans at Cowboys odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: Cowboys (-16)

Moneyline: Cowboys (-1400); Texans (+900)

Over/under: 45.5

More odds, injury info for Texans vs. Cowboys

FOR THE WIN: Jerry Jones revealed why Ezekiel Elliott didn't start for the first time in his Cowboys career

WEEK 13 NFL POWER RANKINGS: How far have once mighty Rams, Packers fallen?

NFL WEEK 13 WINNERS AND LOSERS: 49ers can still make a run; Rams face bleak future

Lorenzo Reyes: Cowboys 33, Texans 10

Dallas is averaging 39.8 points per game over its last five. It is playing the Texans, who have won one game this season and are averaging 15.7 all year. The line is huge, but so is the mismatch.

Week 13: The Dallas Cowboys wore red, white and blue helmet stripes during their "Sunday Night Football" game against the Indianapolis Colts at AT&T Stadium.

Richard Morin: Cowboys 33, Texans 17

This game won't be close, but something tells me the Texans find a way to cover the 16-point spread with a garbage-time field goal.

Lance Pugmire: Cowboys 38, Texans 10

If you watched the fourth quarter of Dallas’ blitz of the Colts Sunday night, here’s more of the same as the Cowboys enter as the week’s biggest favorite (16 points).

Jarrett Bell: Cowboys 37, Texans 13

Nate Davis: Cowboys 36, Texans 10

Tyler Dragon: Cowboys 30, Tex 13

32 THINGS WE LEARNED: Takeaways from Week 13 of 2022 NFL season: Injuries, upheaval change playoff, MVP outlook

NEW BUCKETS: The NFL has returned alternate helmets in 2022: Ranking all 13 from best to worst

Story continues

IN-DEPTH: The NFL coaches project

NFL salaries: These are the highest-paid NFL players

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See applicable operator site for its terms and conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys: Game predictions, picks, odds