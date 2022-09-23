Houston Texans at Chicago Bears: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 3 matchup

Lovie Smith's Houston Texans continue searching for their first victory of the 2022 NFL regular season when they travel to face Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears.

The Bears failed to get past the Green Bay Packers in a tough road test and now look to take advantage of a rebuilding Texans squad at home. But can Davis Mills, Dameon Pierce and Houston put a mark in the win column this weekend? The game is set to kick off Sunday at 1 p.m. ET from Solider Field.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Texans vs. Bears Week 3 game:

Texans at Bears odds, moneyline and over/under

Lorenzo Reyes: Texans 14, Bears 13

I’m not as confident taking Houston on the moneyline, but I do think they at least cover — in part because Chicago simply has not shown that it can craft an efficient and productive offense that suits Justin Fields’ skill set.

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) dives into the endzone for touchdown against the Green Bay Packers in the first quarter during their football game Sunday, September 18, 2022, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) dives into the endzone for touchdown against the Green Bay Packers in the first quarter during their football game Sunday, September 18, 2022, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Safid Deen: Bears 20, Texans 17

Justin Fields regroups after a poor outing in Green Bay with his second road win of the season. He’ll have help from running backs David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert in this one, while coach Lovie Smith and the Texans fall to 0-2-1 this season.

Lance Pugmire: Bears 23, Texans 10 

In the second-lowest total on Tipico Sportsbook’s board (40.5), expect the re-energized Bears to outclass Houston. Houston’s offense has been remarkably quiet, especially on the ground.

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See applicable operator site for its terms and conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Houston Texans at Chicago Bears predictions, picks for NFL Week 3

