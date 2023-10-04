Houston Texans at Atlanta Falcons: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 5 game

Cue "Houstatlantavegas." Minus the Vegas part.

Although this is a sports betting guide. So actually, it's perfect.

The Houston Texans (2-2) seek to keep their hot streak going against the Atlanta Falcons (2-2) in a road game Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Rookie quarterback CJ Stroud has been getting his footing in the NFL with the Texans capturing his first win in Week 3 against the Jacksonville Jaguars and earning another one last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Texans' head coach is also getting adjusted to his new role as DeMeco Ryans has guided his former team to .500.

The Falcons, meanwhile, have been finding momentum behind their own first-year star, running back Bijan Robinson. They lost 23-7 to the same Jaguars team last week when quarterback Desmond Ridder threw two interceptions.

Ryans is 1-3 against the Dirty Birds as a player, getting his lone win with the Texans in 2011.

PROP TALK: These are the best prop bets for NFL games this week

Falcons vs. Texans odds, moneyline, over/under

The Falcons are favorites to defeat the Texans, according to the BetMGM NFL odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering NFL betting promos in 2023.

Spread: Falcons (-1.5)

Moneyline: Falcons (-125); Texans (+105)

Over/under: 41.5

Not interested in this game? Our guide to the NFL betting odds, picks and spreads has you covered with Thursday Night Football odds, Sunday Night Football odds and/or Monday Night Football odds.

If you’re new to sports betting, don’t worry. We have tips for beginners on how to place bet online. And USA TODAY readers can claim exclusive promos and bonus codes with the online sportsbooks and sports betting sites.

NFL Week 4 winners, losers: Bengals in bad place with QB Joe Burrow

NFL Week 5 odds, predictions and picks

Commanders vs. Bears | Bills vs. Jaguars | Falcons vs. Texans | Lions vs. Panthers | Colts vs. Titans | Dolphins vs. Giants | Patriots vs. Saints | Steelers vs. Ravens | Cardinals vs. Bengals | Rams vs. Eagles | Broncos vs. Jets | Vikings vs. Chiefs | 49ers vs. Cowboys | Raiders vs. Packers

Story continues

Lorenzo Reyes: Texans 24, Falcons 17

Houston has one of the better stories in the NFL and rookie quarterback CJ Stroud is playing clean football. The Texans suddenly have discipline under this coaching staff, while Desmond Ridder has proven to be an unreliable quarterback. Even worse, the Falcons have athleticism on offense but a coaching staff that fails to properly highlight the things they do best.

Tyler Dragon: Falcons 21, Texans 10

First-year head coach DeMeco Ryans deserves a lot of credit for Houston’s surprising start. CJ Stroud is the front-runner for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. But the Falcons are playing at home and will try to get their own stud rookie going in running back Bijan Robinson.

Victoria Hernandez: Texans 24, Falcons 20

The Texans are coming into their own while Atlanta will be dealing with jetlag from last week's London game where Desmond Ridder struggled miserably. Bijan Robinson and Drake London have the potential to be major threats, but won't be able to shine as the Atlanta offense continues to piece things together.

Jordan Mendoza: Texans 20, Falcons 18

CJ Stroud and Houston have become a really good story considering this team looked like it had a ways to go before finding success. Bijan Robinson has been doing it all for Atlanta — but at a certain point, Desmond Ridder will have to step up if the Falcons want to make it back to the playoffs. Points will be at a premium, but Houston pulls out of this road contest with a win.

You can view the full list of USA TODAY's NFL expert predictions here.

32 things we learned in NFL Week 4: 49ers standing above rest of the competition

NFL salaries: These are the highest paid NFL players

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Houston Texans at Atlanta Falcons: Game predictions, picks, odds