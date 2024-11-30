Houston takes on Oklahoma City after Green's 41-point showing

Oklahoma City Thunder (15-4, first in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (14-6, second in the Western Conference)

Houston; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston plays the Oklahoma City Thunder after Jalen Green scored 41 points in the Houston Rockets' 122-115 overtime win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Rockets have gone 8-4 against Western Conference opponents. Houston leads the Western Conference in rebounding, averaging 50.0 boards. Alperen Sengun paces the Rockets with 10.7 rebounds.

The Thunder have gone 12-4 against Western Conference opponents. Oklahoma City ranks eighth in the Western Conference scoring 48.5 points per game in the paint led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averaging 13.6.

The Rockets' 11.8 made 3-pointers per game this season are just 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 12.7 per game the Thunder give up. The Thunder score 8.0 more points per game (113.9) than the Rockets allow (105.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Sengun is averaging 18.7 points, 10.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Rockets.

Gilgeous-Alexander is scoring 29.8 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 6.6 assists for the Thunder.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 8-2, averaging 116.9 points, 52.1 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 10.8 steals and 7.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.8 points per game.

Thunder: 7-3, averaging 112.3 points, 41.5 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 11.1 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.9 points.

INJURIES: Rockets: None listed.

Thunder: Chet Holmgren: out (hip), Ousmane Dieng: out (finger), Jaylin Williams: out (hamstring), Nikola Topic: out for season (acl), Alex Caruso: day to day (hip).

