Houston takes on Boston in non-conference showdown

Boston Celtics (25-9, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (22-11, third in the Western Conference)

Houston; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Celtics -2.5; over/under is 221

BOTTOM LINE: Alperen Sengun and the Houston Rockets host Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics in non-conference play.

The Rockets have gone 12-5 at home. Houston ranks second in the Western Conference in team defense, giving up only 106.4 points while holding opponents to 43.9% shooting.

The Celtics are 12-3 on the road. Boston ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference with 25.8 assists per game led by Tatum averaging 5.6.

The Rockets are shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 45.5% the Celtics allow to opponents. The Celtics average 13.2 more points per game (119.6) than the Rockets give up to opponents (106.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Sengun is averaging 19.1 points, 10.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Rockets.

Tatum is scoring 28.5 points per game with 9.5 rebounds and 5.6 assists for the Celtics.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 7-3, averaging 111.5 points, 47.8 rebounds, 21.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.8 points per game.

Celtics: 6-4, averaging 118.3 points, 47.6 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.2 points.

INJURIES: Rockets: Jae'Sean Tate: day to day (illness), Tari Eason: day to day (rest), Jock Landale: day to day (knee).

Celtics: Kristaps Porzingis: day to day (ankle), Jaylen Brown: day to day (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

