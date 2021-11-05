Houston, Strang to hold COVID-19 briefing today

Premier Tim Houston, left, and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang are shown in September. (Communications Nova Scotia - image credit)

Premier Tim Houston and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang will provide an update on COVID-19 at noon today.

The briefing will be live streamed here.

The update comes as the province saw a slight increase in cases over the past couple of days. On Thursday, 50 new cases were reported, largely in the western and northern zones. On Wednesday, 38 new cases were reported.

Public Health has said it is investigating the new cases to understand the circumstances around the increased numbers.

