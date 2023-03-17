Houston ruined its title hopes by playing Marcus Sasser before he was ready

Houston has only itself to blame for what will surely be a short stay in the NCAA tournament.

Just five days after Marcus Sasser injured his groin in the American Athletic Conference tournament semifinals, he was back in the Cougars’ starting lineup Thursday night. For a first-round game against a No. 16 team.

For those who need a refresher, like Kelvin Sampson apparently, a 16 seed has beaten a No. 1 just once since the men’s tournament began seeding teams more than 40 years ago. As pesky as Northern Kentucky was, the odds of the Norse beating Houston were infinitesimally small. Certainly smaller than the odds of Sasser tweaking his groin, an injury that is famously slow to heal and just as easy to aggravate.

Sure enough, with less than 90 seconds left in the first half, Sasser limped to the Houston bench. He looked pained just sliding over on the seat, and Houston trainers quickly rewrapped his leg. When the Cougars came out for the second half, Sasser was in warmups.

He had “aggravated his groin injury,” the school said, and was “questionable (to) return tonight.”

Now Houston’s hopes of winning its first national title, in its hometown no less, are questionable, too. And for what? A game Sasser didn’t need to be, and had no business, playing in.

Though Houston has four players who average in double figures, and one who comes pretty darn close, Sasser is the key to what makes the Cougars go. He was the AAC player of the year, and he leads Houston with more than 17 points per game.

If the Cougars are to make a deep run in the NCAA tournament, they need Sasser. Heck, they’re going to need Sasser just to get by a frenetic Auburn team in Saturday’s second-round game. A game that's in Auburn's backyard, no less.

But unless there’s a miracle worker on Sampson’s staff, or someone with a time machine who can go back and keep Sasser from slipping on the floor last weekend, the star guard is likely to be on the bench again. Or, if he does try to play, he’ll be as limited as he was Thursday.

Story continues

"Very concerned because of the quick turnaround," Sampson said after the game. "Plus you’re playing a road game. Normally you don’t have to play a road game in the NCAA tournament."

Sampson and the Cougars gambled by playing Sasser before he was ready. They're going to pay the price with their title hopes.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Houston gambled by playing Marcus Sasser. It may cost Cougars a title.