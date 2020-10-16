Report: Longtime Rockets scout B.J. Johnson dies in bicycle accident

Jack Baer
Writer
The Rockets and many others are mourning the death of scout B.J. Johnson. (Photo by John Rivera/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Brent “B.J.” Johnson, a longtime scout for the Houston Rockets, died on Thursday in a bicycle accident, according to the Houston Chronicle’s Jonathan Feigen. He was 65.

The accident reportedly occurred when Johnson, who usually rode his bike for 30 miles a day, hit a culvert, per the Chronicle:

“He was riding his bike and hit a culvert,” Johnson’s wife Claudette said. “There was construction. They are thinking he fell forward and broke his neck because there was no blood.”

Johnson had reportedly worked in the Rockets organization since its 1994-95 championship season. He had remained with the team even as it went through five head coaches (not counting interims), three general managers and two owners during his time in Houston.

Johnson is survived by his wide Claudette, his son Bijan and two stepchildren in Michael Mitchell and Ciara Brown.

A well-respected figure throughout the league, news of Johnson’s death sparked an outpouring of mourning and testimonies of his character:

