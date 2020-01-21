Russell Westbrook has now dropped a triple-double against every team in the NBA

After 12 seasons in the NBA, Russell Westbrook has finally notched his iconic stat line against every team in the league.

Westbrook dropped a triple-double with 32 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds on Monday night in the Houston Rockets’ 112-107 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Toyota Center. The Thunder, who Westbrook played for throughout his first 11 years in the league, were the last team he needed to record a triple-double against.

He now joins just LeBron James as the only players in NBA history to finish with a triple-double against every team in the league.

The Rockets, after building up a 17-point lead in the third quarter while holding Oklahoma City to just 14 points in the period, saw that lead disappear completely in the final minutes behind a massive 17-3 run from the Thunder. Oklahoma City held Houston to just two points in the final two minutes of the game, too, en route to the five-point win while putting up 41 points in the period.

Russell Westbrook: “Honestly, I thought we played a pretty good game. We played a good game for the most part. Obviously the last 6 minutes we didn’t play our best basketball, but I thought we had pretty much control of the game. There’s some good we can take out of this game.” pic.twitter.com/xkhMwdQTYD — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) January 21, 2020

“Honestly I thought we played a pretty good game,” Westbrook said, via ESPN’s Tim MacMahon. “We played a good game for the most part. Obviously the last six minutes we didn’t play our best basketball, but I thought we had pretty much control of the game. There’s some good to take out of this game, and we’ll look at the film to figure it out and move forward”

James Harden added 29 points in the loss, and shot a rough 1-of-17 from the 3-point line — which tied for the most missed 3-pointers in a single game in NBA history. Danuel House had 13 points off the bench, and Clint Capela finished with 12 points and seven rebounds. The loss marked the fifth in Houston’s last six games.

“Right now, we’re in a period where if something goes bad, it goes bad. When it rains, it pours, and it’s pouring,” Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni said, via ESPN’s Tim MacMahon. “If we’re going to walk by a window, a piano is gonna fall out.”

Chris Paul led the Thunder with 28 points and seven rebounds, shooting 9-of-18 from the field. Danilo Gallinari finished with 25 points, and Dennis Schroder added 23 off the bench.

