James Harden's frustrations with Houston boiling over: 'I literally have done everything that I can'
James Harden really, really wants out of Houston.
The Rockets star, who had a tumultuous start to the season and has made it clear he wants to go elsewhere, sounds now like he is simply done with the organization.
Harden walked out of his interview with the media following their 117-100 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night with a pretty clear message.
“I love this city. I literally have done everything that I can,” Harden said. “I mean, this situation is crazy. It’s something that I don’t think can be fixed.”
This is how James Harden walked off the podium tonight. It sounded like a farewell pic.twitter.com/fnY2h6dnHP
— Adam Spolane (@AdamSpolane) January 13, 2021
Harden had 16 points, seven rebounds and six assists in Tuesday’s loss, which marked their second-straight to the Lakers.
Harden was fined $50,000 for allegedly attending a birthday party last month, which made him late for team camp. He was also reportedly “unmoved and uninterested” in teaming up with John Wall — who the team traded for in a deal that sent Russell Westbrook to Washington.
That, Wall said Tuesday, still seems to be the case.
Wall on developing chemistry with Harden: It’s been a little rocky. I don’t think it’s been the best, that’s all I can say.
— Kelly Iko (@KellyIkoNBA) January 13, 2021
Tensions have been rising in Houston for quite some time, too. The team culture, according to a shocking ESPN story last month, revolves completely around him. He also reportedly got into multiple confrontations in practice and even threw a basketball at rookie Jae’Sean Tate.
Actually getting out of Houston, however, could prove difficult. Harden is in the second year of a massive four-year, $171 million deal. Though the Rockets are still discussing trade scenarios with teams, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Tuesday that no deal is imminent and their “asking price remains steep.”
Based on his comments on Tuesday, though, Harden seems to have reached his breaking point.
This post will be updated with more information shortly.
