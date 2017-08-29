University of Houston postpones weekend games amid flooding

SAN ANTONIO, TX - MAY 03: Houston Rockets owner Leslie Alexander looks on during Game Two of the NBA Western Conference Semi-Finals against the San Antonio Spurs at AT&T Center on May 3, 2017 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

HOUSTON (AP) -- The Houston Cougars could have played their football game at Texas-San Antonio on Saturday.

Instead they chose to postpone it, deciding there were things much more important than football this week with Houston besieged by catastrophic flooding from Hurricane Harvey.

''We felt like it wasn't the right thing to do in terms of where our city is,'' Houston coach Major Applewhite said. ''Sports are important and sports are fun and its entertainment, but with casualties in our city, and the state of mind of our players and our players' families, it's not the right thing to do, to play a game.''

Applewhite spoke in Austin where the Cougars have been practicing since evacuating there ahead of the storm on Friday. He said football is secondary right now and they'll figure out how to make the game up when conditions improve.

''Houston is across our chest for a reason,'' he said. ''It's our city, a lot of people on our team from our city and we need to help not only our immediate family ... but go back and give to a city who has given a lot to us and concentrate our efforts there. We'll get to our season.''

Officials said they will explore options for rescheduling the game against UTSA. Houston has an off date on Nov. 11.

The Cougars will not compete in any sports this weekend with events in cross country, volleyball and soccer also being canceled.

Many of the Cougar football players are from the area and have been nervously getting updates on friends and loved ones from television broadcasts and social media.

''This is bigger than football,'' senior running back Dillon Birden, who is from the Houston suburb of Cypress. ''We're ready to get back to our city and help our city.''

The storm has also forced the Houston Dash to play their scheduled home game against the Seattle Reign FC on Sunday at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. Tickets to that game are $20 with all proceeds going to the American Red Cross.

The changes are the latest to hit Houston sports teams. The Astros were forced to play their series against the Texas Rangers at the home of the Tampa Bay Rays while the Texans are playing their ''home'' preseason game on the road against the Dallas Cowboys instead. The Rice football team hasn't been home in days, holed up in Fort Worth on the TCU campus after a game in Sydney, Australia, over the weekend.

Meanwhile, the Houston Rockets and owner Leslie Alexander upped their donation to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts to $10 million. Alexander pledged $4 million to Houston mayor Sylvester Turner's Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund on Monday before announcing that he'd donate $10 million to help flood victims.

The donation is the largest of many contributions by Houston's sports teams and athletes in recent days. Astros owner Jim Crane and the Astros' foundation pledged $4 million to the cause and Major League Baseball also contributed, joining with the players association to donate $1 million to the Red Cross and relief organizations chosen by the players.

On Tuesday the Astros announced that all ticket, concession and parking fees from their series against the Rangers will be donated to relief efforts. Soon after that, the Rangers announced that their ownership and foundation had pledged $1 million to the cause.

The Texans and owner Bob McNair donated $1 million to the United Way of Greater Houston Flood Relief Fund. The NFL Foundation said it would match the $1 million donation, and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and his family pledged to match all funds donated to the American Red Cross in support of Harvey flood relief up to $1 million.

The NBA also got in on the giving on Tuesday, joining with the players association to give $1 million to charities helping in the area.

Houston star J.J. Watt started a fundraising page online that has raised more than $3.5 million since its inception on Sunday.

The fund was given a boost by a $1 million donation from Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk, who said the flooding and devastation has been painful to watch as a native. Strunk said Watt has created something to provide immediate aid and the Titans, founded in 1960 as the Houston Oilers, want to be a part of the effort to rebuild the area.

Watt's original goal was to raise $500,000, but he's now aiming to raise $4 million.

Read More