Rockets guard Eric Gordon helped off floor after rolling ankle in scrimmage against Celtics

Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon had to be helped off the court on Tuesday night after rolling his ankle during a scrimmage. (Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon was helped off the floor after rolling his ankle during their scrimmage against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night at Walt Disney World.

Gordon, late in the second quarter, rolled his left ankle after making a pass inside the lane and instantly fell to the ground in pain. The 31-year-old had to be helped up and slowly walked off the court, where he was seen putting very little weight on his left foot.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Eric Gordon helped off court after badly rolling ankle pic.twitter.com/GdtDZRWLfl — gifdsports (@gifdsports) July 29, 2020

The Rockets announced that he will not return to the scrimmage — their last before play officially resumes on Thursday. The severity of the injury is not yet known.

Gordon was averaging 14.5 points and 1.9 rebounds per game this season, his fourth with Houston, when play was suspended.

The Rockets will resume play with a 40-24 record, the sixth-best in the Western Conference, and will take on the Dallas Mavericks on Friday.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.

More from Yahoo Sports: